And now we talk about Sally Hemings.

Patty laid dying on her deathbed. The day was September 6, 1782. Thomas Jefferson could think of nothing else but his dying wife, the love of his life who entered this world in Charles City County, Virginia. The races knew each other well down in Charles City. Sally Hemings stood around the bed and witnessed her half-sister, Patty, slip sway. Sally was all of nine years old. Born in Charles City like Patty, Sally may not have appreciated how beautiful she would become as a young woman. She “appeared nearly white and was very handsome, [with] long straight hair down her back.” Author Jon Meacham has speculated Sally bore resemblance to her Wayles side of the family which meant she shared “some characteristics with her half-sister, Mrs. Thomas Jefferson,” struggling for life before Sally’s eyes.

Sally’s mother, Elizabeth Hemings, also bore witness and comfort as Patty teathered on the edge of life. Patty knew Elizabeth well as she was the concubine of Patty’s late father, John Wayles. When one lies on one’s final bed of rest, I suggest those who meant the most to one in life draw near. Race slips away as a racial concern. Death doesn’t respect race or skin color in the end.

Some say the age of eight is the most formative year of one’s life. One makes sense of the world. This was certainly true as I learned about race as the only black kid in my desegregated elementary school class in the fall of 1969. And so it must have been for the young Sally to witness a part of herself fade away. The grown ups all around eased Patty’s troubles— Husband Thomas Jefferson, Mother Elizabeth Hemings, and other gathered slaves.

Sally watched as her dying half-sister made her husband swear he would never, ever re-marry. Ever! Perhaps, Jefferson’s solemn vow witnessed by Sally left a lifetime impression on the nine-year-old. I can only imagine so.

Birthplace of Patty Jefferson and Sally Hemings (Reimagined)

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When Jefferson was appointed on his mission to Europe, he brought along Sally’s big brother, James Hemings. The idea was to train James as a French cook which worked out well for James. He would become well-regarded for his culinary skills. “Hemings is credited with bringing many French cooking styles to the colonial United States and developing new recipes inspired by French cuisine. This includes crème brûlée and meringues, but most famously, Hemings is credited with introducing macaroni and cheese to the United States.”

James was also the half-brother of Patty, now deceased.

On July 5, 1784, Jefferson left Boston for Europe (Paris) with his daughter Patsy and James. They arrived in Paris on August 6, 1784 and Jefferson proceeded to learn about the French people and advocate for American interests as best he could. As time went along, the sadness returned again to Jefferson’s life.

On January 1, 1785, Lucy Elizabeth died at the age of two while Jefferson was in Paris. Jefferson was thrown into emotional turmoil again. His baby was gone, having passed away at a relative’s place in Chesterfield County, Virginia. His eight-year-old daughter, Polly, was alone with relatives in Chesterfield.

Jefferson declared on May 1785 he must have Polly with him in Paris. And who could blame this widower who had lost his baby Lucy far across the Atlantic Ocean without her father at hand. Polly was eight, too young to travel across the Atlantic Ocean alone. “Is there any woman in Virginia [who] could be hired to come?” Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power by Jon Meacham, (p. 185) Polly needed a chaperone.

Now, I do not have evidence. I have only speculation and a distant memory of something I read moons ago. I do not recall the source. However, I read somewhere that Eizabeth Hemings was attracted to powerful white men. They offered security, stability and protection in a slave society. I read that passage and wish I could recall the source. I cannot at this time and I don’t trust AI to find the source for me.

However, is it so far fetched to think Mother Elizabeth Hemings was mindful of her daughter’s future? That her daughter had blossomed into a beauty even at the age of fourteen? I have no evidence, so let’s return to the facts I am aware of.

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These are the facts I know as recounted by author Meacham.

On Tuesday, June 26, 1787, two young girls walked into the John and Abigail Adams’ home in London. One visitor was Polly Jefferson, all of eight-years-old. The other girl was a teenager, aged fourteen, entrusted to look after Polly. Abigail was unimpressed with the teenager, Sally. Abigail misjudged Sally’s age as 15 or 16. There was quite some drama before Polly and Sally entered the Adams’ home.

Polly did not want to part with Captain Ramsay who had captained the ship across the Atlantic to London. Polly didn’t know her father well and she craved the security and bond she had created with Ramsey.

By the same token, Captain Ramsey desparately did not want to part with the handsome Sally Hemings. Ramsey offered to chaperone Sally back to Virginia which Meacham astutely observes the Captain was interested in more than conversation with the unchaperoned Sally. “Sally who arrived in Europe in the summer of 1787 was physically desirable.” (p. 209)

Captain Ramsey left London for America without Sally.

How did Sally find her way to London as a chaperone for Polly? Abigail wrote Jefferson “Sally was a substitute for ‘the old nurse' whom you expected to have attended her was sick and unable to come.” (p. 209) I would love to know if Elizabeth Hemings was involved in this opportunity for Sally.

Once again, Abigail was unimpressed with Sally as a caregiver for Polly. She perceived Sally as “quite a child.” (p. 210)

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The life of Sally Hemings changed forever in Paris.

On Sunday, July 15, 1787, Polly and Sally arrived in Paris. Polly vaguely remembered her father but not her big sister, Patsy, at all. For those keeping genetic score, Sally is the half-aunt of her charge Polly and big sister Patsy.

“He wrote beautifully of the pursuit of the perfect, but he knew good when he saw it.” — Thomas Jefferson (p. 124)

Before the Paris arrival of Sally, Jefferson had been in hot pursuit of the married Maria Louisa Catherine Cecelia Hadfield Cosway. It was infactuation at first sight. Within hours of first meeting, the two enjoyed dinner, fireworks and song. It was just like Mrs. Betsy Walker all over again. Hot pursuit of the unavailable. Maria had voluptuous lips, startling violet-blue eyes, and golden hair. The two flirted throughout Paris like there was no tomorrow. Jefferson was hungry for Maria’s company as the rest of the world slipped away.

Enter stage left Sally.

What did Jefferson think of Sally? While dreaming of Maria in April 1788, “one suspects, though, that on the road Sally may have also figured in his imagination.” (p. 215) A 1699 painting of Abraham taking the young servant Hagar to his bed fascinated Jefferson. Jefferson described the portrait as “delicious.” He expressed his captivation for the scene in this manner: I would have agreed to have been Abraham though the consequences would have been that I should have been dead five or six thousand years.” (p. 215)

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Sometime in the 1788-1789 period, Jefferson began a sexual relationship with Patty’s half-sister, Sally Hemings. Jefferson paid Sally wages for maid’s work, perhaps, although it is unclear. He bought clothing for Sally from Parisian clothiers. Jefferson had Sally inoculated against smallpox. All of this was going on while Sally’s big half-brother, James, was training as a chef. Jefferson continued his flirtation with Maria. It would be interesting to know whether Sally and Maria ever met.

The strongest insight Meacham offers is the emotional context of Sally’s relationship with Jefferson remains a mystery. Jefferson recognized the powers he had aroused. Sex was “the strongest of the human passions.” (p. 217) Sally was intelligent, and a brave woman, despite her young age. She had her big brother, James, with her. And most importantly, Sally knew she was a free woman in Paris. The power calculas had shifted from Monticello to something new in France.

Sally had become “Mr. Jefferson’s concubine.” (p. 218)

Meacham does a great job of explaining what could have underlay the emotional context of Sally’s relationship with Jefferson in Paris. Did Jefferson love Sally? Did Jefferson latch onto parts of Patty in Sally? Did Sally love Jefferson? Did she feel for the man who vowed never to remarry as her half-sister lay dying? Was it just brutal rape in a foreign land? Some believe this but some descendants of Sally and Jefferson do not. The beliefs of descendants is a mixed-bag. Was Sally just doing what she had to do to survive an evil system? Was Mother Elizabeth behind the scenes in some way? Was Sally strategic in using sex as leverage for a better life for her children? Meacham is at his absolute best when he writes “Or each of these things may have been true at different times.” (p. 217)

Sally became pregant as Jefferson prepared for a return trip to Monticello. Sally demurred. She refused to go. “So she refused to return with Jefferson.” (p. 217) Jefferson’s world was turned upside down. He lacked the power in Paris to command Sally. She had agency. “So she refused to return with him. She, not he, was in control.” (p. 217)

What to do? What to do?

Jefferson could have left pregnant Sally in Paris and returned to Monticello. Surely, there were women of all colors who would welcome the company of the red-haired scribe in middle-age. But what I find interesting is Jefferson wanted Sally, to be close to Sally. And Jefferson dug deep. He made extraordinary promises to Sally. He promised that all of her (his) children would be freed at the age of 21.

Sally agreed to this arrangement. She held Jefferson to his word as she returned with him to Monticello. On that returning vessel home were Sally, Patsy, Polly, James and Jefferson. All related by blood, family and Monticello.

“Sally would remain in service to Thomas Jefferson and his family until the day Jefferson died, 37 summers later.” (p. 226)

Conclusion: I credit Meacham for his emotional and nuanced depiction of a human relationship in monstrous times. Neither Jefferson nor Sally were avatars for their race. They were bound together by a bond to Patty, a memory of a death bed vow and the reality of human life. People knew what was going on between Jefferson and Sally at Monticello. Meacham speculates Patsy married early in life as a teenager since she had been displaced in her father’s affections and attentions by Patsy’s half-aunt, Sally.



