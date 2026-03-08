Winkfield’s Substack

Glenn McNair
Edited

Allison has greater wisdom than most historians writing about Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings. They argue that the relationship was one of pure sexual exploitation because of the power advantage Jefferson enjoyed. Full stop. This is a reflection of their own biases, not a skillful reading of the available evidence. The only thing we really know about their relationship is that they had sex that resulted in children. Beyond that, there is no direct evidence about the nature of their relationship. Those who make the "power dynamic" argument appear to have a limited understanding of history and of human nature. Throughout most of human history women did not get to choose their mates in many societies and the power differentials were often as great as that between Hemings and Jefferson or greater. And yet, these couples managed to love one another within those constraints. (All we have to do is think of modern arranged marriages to see that people can come to love one another even when they don't have a choice in who their spouses will be.) Alternatively, history is replete with powerful men who nevertheless acted in the interests of less powerful women because of their attraction to those women. As Allison suggests, women can and do use their beauty and sexuality to their advantage. (Indeed their "feminine wiles" were often the most effective tools of empowerment women in the past had.) The most famous example of this was Cleopatra. While she was powerful in her own right, she was far less powerful than Caesar and Mark Antony and so she used their attraction to her to advance the interests of Egypt. Sometimes the heart wants what it wants— power dynamics be damned. What we do know is that after Jefferson returned to the United States he never had another relationship with a woman for the rest of his life, and that the only enslaved people he freed were relatives of Sally Hemings. Make of that what you will.

