My Distant Cousin “Allison”

Anyone living in a small southern town who can trace their ancestors back to the American Revolution is probably related to a Founding Father. It doesn’t matter your race or color. The odds are high you can call George Washington, Patrick Henry, James Madison, James Monroe, Richard Henry Lee or Thomas Jefferson cousin. Maybe even a direct ancestor.

=========

As I read John Adams by David McCullough, I am struck by the subplot of Sally Hemings in the awareness of a New England family. John and Abigail Adams would first meet the fourteen-year-old Sally in their London, England home. Sally was a nurse to Thomas Jefferson’s daughter. It was the only time a slave ever resided under the roof of John Adams. Abigail was unimpressed with Sally and believed she was not up to the job of caring for Jefferson’s teenaged daughter.

Meanwhile, Jefferson played the role of an absentee father to perfection as he entertained his fondness for a beautiful woman in Paris. When Jefferson summoned his daughter and Sally to Paris, I presume John and Abigail quickly forgot about the fair-skinned immature slave from Monticello. There is no evidence they noted her long straight hair down her back, that she was “handsome,” and that she was the half-sister of Jefferson’s deceased wife. No pictures exist of Sally but we know from her family tree that she was 1/4 African and 3/4 European in ancestry, just like my distant cousin in the image at the top of this essay.

We also know that John and Abigail abhorred slavery. I am sure they were uncomfortable hosting Sally under their roof but they were aligned with a fellow American patriot, Jefferson, and were inclined to do Jefferson a favor.

When Abigail moved to the President’s House in 1800, she experienced the South for the first time. And she did not like what she saw. There were no slaves in Massachusetts as of the 1790 U.S. Census due to Adams’ words of equality in the state constitution. She stepped around slaves working in the residence. The sight of slaves afoot left Abigail depressed. Slavery was slow. It was wasteful. It was a moral wrong. Here is an example of what tore Abigail apart on the inside: She watched twelve slaves clothed in rags at work outside her window, hauling away dirt and rubble with horses and wagons, while their owners stood by doing nothing.” John Adams at p. 553. Two hardy New England free workers could have done the work of twelve slaves, she lamented.

This peculiar institution contributed to her husband’s presidential loss in the election of 1800. Why? “Were it not for the fact that in the South three-fifths of the slaves were counted in apportioning the electoral votes, Adams would have been reelected.” Id. at p. 556.

=========

Politics is an unpleasant business. Dirty laundry often times is a byproduct of resentments and grudges.

Enter James Callender, a Scottish writer and scandalmonger who excelled in attacking Adams in the press. There were attacks that Adams was “unhinged,” done in by the “delirium of vanity.” Id. at p. 498 In the Spring of 1800, Callender emerged in full force to do his dirty work. His vow was to defeat “the wretch” Adams, elect his patron Jefferson, and make himself a martyr. Id. at p. 536. Jefferson supported the venomous Callender in his propaganda. Jefferson encouraged and financed Callender. Jefferson, smooth operator that he was, advised James Monroe “Do not let my name be connected with the business.” Id. at p. 536.

Emboldened with the covert support of Vice-President Jefferson, Callender went after Adams with no mercy. “Callender assaulted Adams in a series of essays that would soon appear as a book titled The Prospect Before Us.” Id. at p. 536. Callender accelerated the assaults against Adams with grievous names. Adams was “a repulsive pedant,” a “gross hypocrite,” and “one of the most egregious fools upon the continent.” Id. at p. 537.

The authorities arrested Callender for inciting the American people against their President. “In May he went on trial in a federal court in Richmond where the jury returned a verdict of guilty and he was sentenced to nine months in jail.” Id. The plan of Jefferson and Callender had the desired effect. Public support for Adams was weakened and Adams went down to defeat in the electoral college.

But there is no honor among the dishonorable in politics.

When Callender was released out of jail for violating the Sedition Act, he asked then President Jefferson for financial help and an appointment as postmaster in Richmond. Isn’t this how the art of politics works? Callender appealed to Madison and strongly implied that, if he was ignored by the President, there would be hell to pay. “He might have things to say.” Id. at p. 578. Jefferson offered Callender $50 to go away.

Bad move for Jefferson.

Callender revealed Jefferson had been in on the effort to bad-mouth Adams all along. High-minded in his deflection, Jefferson wrote Monroe that Jefferson was “really mortified at the base ingratitude of Callender.” Id. at p. 578. This deflection did not age well….

=========

Enter Sally Hemings

Callender said some bad things about the President for the history books.

In an essay titled The President Again on September 1, 1802, Callender said some things he knew about Jefferson:

It is well known that the man whom it delighteth the people to honor, keeps and for many years has kept, a concubine, one of his slaves. Her name is Sally….

By this wench Sally, our President has had several children. There is not an individual in the neighborhood of Charlottesville who does not believe the story, and not a few who know it….The AFRICAN VENUS is said to officiate as housekeeper at Monticello.

Well, there you have it. The indiscretions and rumors were out of the bag. Callender had gotten his payback. Jefferson’s detractors were prone to believe the rumors. His supporters said, look at the low character of this accuser who would accuse the sage of Monticello. How dare Callender!

Those who cared to learn more about Sally would have learned very little as it appears she was loyal to Jefferson. Sally was the daughter of John Wayles, Jefferson’s father-in-law. She resembled Jefferson’s deceased wife, Martha, which made sense since Sally and Martha were half sisters. Those who knew Sally recalled she was “decidedly good looking.” Id. at p. 579. Sally had six children, all born at Monticello, by Jefferson. Sally’s children were all light-skinned, 1/8 black in ancestry, and “looked astonishingly like Jefferson.” Id. at p. 580.

Genes don’t lie in my experience.

=========

How did John and Abigail Adams react to the rumors of a Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings relationship? Remember they had sheltered Sally once years ago at their London home.

John Adams felt Callender was little better than a dog. He believed nothing Callender wrote or said which was understandable after the election of 1800. And yet Adams was not naive about southern ways. He wrote of a “great lady”…“who knew the South…had said she did not believe there was a planter in Virginia who could not reckon among his slaves a number of children.” Id. at p. 581. Ultimately, these stories were just a metaphor “for the overriding sin of slavery itself.” Id. at p. 581

Adams in a letter to a friend in 1810 summed it up best:

Callender and Sally will be remembered as long as Jefferson as blots on his character. The story of the latter is a natural and almost unavoidable consequence of that foul contagion in the human character, Negro slavery. Id.

Abigail put the whole matter of Sally Hemings out of her mind. She had no wish to say anything about the scandal. She wished no further contact with Jefferson. She did not consider the man from Monticello to be a great man. Abigail pitied his “weakness.” Abigail would write Jefferson in the future, but of the accusations concerning Sally Hemings, Abigail “said nothing.” Id. at p. 583.

Later in life, Adams wrote Jefferson of the long run threats to the country: “The internal intrigues of our monied and landed and slaved aristocracies are and will be our ruin.” Id. at p. 590

=========

Of Sally Hemings’s six children born at Monticello, one was named Madison born in 1805. Madison bore a physical resemblance to his father, President Thomas Jefferson (1801-1809). The son was named after James Madison.

My distant cousin—let’s call her “Allison”— is a direct descendant of Madison Hemings, Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings’s son. That makes us third cousins, sharing a common ancestor in a great great grandparent.

Once over supper, Allison and I were talking about Sally Hemings. Allison felt Sally knew what she was doing which might be a politically incorrect thing to say nowadays. Sally was free in Paris, France since all men and women were free in France in 1787. She had a choice whether to remain in Paris or return to Virginia and bondage. She chose a return to all she knew and her life as a Hemings. Of course, the choice Sally faced was not simple for a pregnant sixteen-year-old far from family, even if she was technically free in France. What I liked about our conversation was we talked free of dogmas and slogan words. There was no expectation that Sally’s life lacked nuance and complexity which I appreciated.

Skin color is a funny thing with black Americans. Allison loves deep conversations about race which is why we got along so well over supper. However, a number of black people look at my cousin and they see a skin color that appears strange and alien to black culture and consciousness. So, some black people shut down my cousin and do not want to hear what she has to say. You don’t experience oppression and racism like I do because of how you look.

I understand why some darker-skinned Black Americans might bristle at light-skinned people speaking for Black experience. Some black people have cared too much about skin color tone for too long. Time to move on. Don’t some people understand that rejecting my cousin’s voice entirely, refusing to hear her perspective, is its own form of small-mindedness. Her experience is different from mine, but it’s still valid, still Black, still worth hearing.

I think Allison wants to be heard, and understood, as she is. Fate gave her a Founding Father in the family tree and she should be accepting of her ancestor’s contribution to our nation’s creation. I don’t know whether she has been approached by media. She strikes me as a nice, humble mother living her life in small-town Virginia. Allison is not about grand agendas or narratives which might disappoint the media.

I am happy that my cousin feels she can be open with me about race. I am open-minded. I never place people in boxes. As I learned in Sunday School, do unto others as you would have others do unto you.

Conclusion: As we approach the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, Allison faces a question: Should she step forward publicly as a Jefferson-Hemings descendant, claim her place in that history? Or should she protect her privacy, avoid becoming a symbol for others to argue over?

She hasn’t decided. And watching some Black Americans reject her for her light skin while white Americans treat Jefferson-Hemings descendants as curiosities, I don’t blame her for hesitating. She’s a person, not a metaphor. She deserves to make that choice on her own terms, without pressure from any community—Black, White, or Otherwise.

Whatever she decides, I’ll support her. That’s what family does.