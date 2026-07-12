Let’s try a thought experiment this evening. My wife is at Costco and I am home alone with the cats. My thoughts turned to American history because, well, you know me. Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick plays on the television.

On June 22, 1772, a court in London, England handed down the most famous abolitionist ruling in the 1700s. The case involved a slave named James Somerset, an African purchased in Boston, Massachusetts and brought to England by his slaveowner, Charles Stewart. Disinclined to be returned in bondage to the New World, Somerset escaped his master. He was recaptured and Stewart stood to make short work of the matter by forcibly shipping Somerset off to Jamaica. That would serve Somerset as Jamaica was known as a relative house of horrors for slaves compared to Boston.

Fate intervened, however, for Somerset. His godparents sued for his freedom. Was it lawful to detain Somerset against his will?

The Court of King’s Bench in London made history in deciding the case. Lord Mansfield ruled slavery was so odious that it must have the sanction of positive law to be legal and enforceable. The Crown and Parliament had blessed slavery in the American colonies but not the homeland of England. On English soil, the law was silent. Lord Mansfield stepped into the silence and held Somerset must be freed since there was no law authorizing slavery in England.

Somerset was free! And not just Somerset. Any slave brought to England could not by force be returned to slavery or treated as property while in England. Some commentators of the case would observe “the air of England is too pure for a slave to breathe.” Keep that thought in your mind for a moment. What happened to Somerset after 1772 is unknown. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Somerset_v_Stewart

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The most gifted lawyer from Boston lived in London as America’s first Ambassador to Britain from May 1, 1785 to March 1788. John Adams stood head and shoulders above his peers in the Massachusetts state bar. He had drafted the state Constitution in 1780 which resulted in the emancipation of around 5,000 slaves in the Commonwealth. See The Great Emancipator. We can credit Adams, an abolitionist attorney, with knowledge of the famous and earth-shattering Somerset decision in London. Adams knew as a lawyer well-versed in legal doctrine and case analysis that any slave on English soil was free and could not be forcibly returned to bondage.

Adams knew, or should have known well.

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On June 26, 1787, a fourteen-year-old Sally Hemings stepped foot on English soil. She was a slave belonging to Thomas Jefferson under Virginia law. Now that she was heading on her way to the London home of Ambassador John and Abigail Adams, the question is fairly raised what was Sally’s status? She arrived at the Adams’ home and was greeted by Abigail and John, a top American lawyer of his generation.

Did Abigail inform Sally she was now free and did not have to follow Thomas Jefferson back to Monticello in Virginia? I doubt it. Did Polly, Sally’s half-niece, inform Sally she was now free as a bird more or less? I don’t think so. Did the lawyer Thomas Jefferson who had represented black clients suing for manumission note to Sally that, yeah, freedom was a thing in London but don’t worry your pretty head about those legal niceties? I can’t see it.

Did any of these Americans in Sally’s circle—Abigail Adams, Polly Jefferson, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson—have an ethical duty of full disclosure to Sally while she was in London under the Adams’ roof? It is an interesting question. David McCullough in John Adams wrote “She (Sally) was also the only slave known ever to have lived under the Adamses’ roof.” (p. 372)

Is this statement true? The famous precedent Somerset v. Stewart (June 22, 1772) was in force on English soil while Sally resided with the Adams’ family from June 26, 1787 until her departure on July 11, 1787. Sally had a cognizable legal claim to freedom under Somerset. By my calculation, Sally breathed the free air of London for fifteen days. Was Sally free for two weeks in London? How would she have known? And would a fourteen-year-old teenager from Virginia have anyone, a godparent or guardian, to press her case for freedom in an English court? Should John Adams have pressed the matter, sued for Sally’s freedom, and destroyed his relationship with Jefferson for the rest of their lives?

Did anyone know Sally was a slave on English soil from June 26, 1787 to July 11, 1787? Did Adams have a duty to inform Sally of a legal claim she could have pursued?

Conclusion: On this anniversary of Sally’s departure from London for Paris, several unanswerable questions present themselves. Did The Great Emancipator know he was hosting a slave with rights under the Somerset doctrine? And if so, did Adams decide to look the other way for the greater good of his relationship with Jefferson and the American republic? Do we believe Abigail knew someone could sue on Sally’s behalf for her freedom? And, if so, should Abigail have gone down that road?

Ultimately, we should impute knowledge of the Somerset case to Jefferson. A man versed in manumission litigation back in Virginia, I suspect Jefferson decided the less said about pesky caselaw in London, the better. For all we know, and it is equally possible that, John Adams angrily called out Jefferson for subversion of the Somerset doctrine.

We will never know.

Lord Mansfield (1705-1793)