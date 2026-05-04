When I was a high school senior, I applied for perhaps one or two scholarships. I remember the Bon Air Exchange awarded me $500 which was a nice chuck of change to attend the University of Virginia in 1979. Race was irrelevant to whether I received any scholarship. I consciously declined to apply to Virginia State College (VSC) since I wanted to attend the best college I could and the larger world was not all black. That was my mindset at Thomas Dale High School.

A Different World

There is a strong dogma in Black American culture and consciousness to prefer Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Non-blacks may not appreciate the pressure to attend college in a black world. My Dad and I became estranged because he wanted me to attend Howard Law School and I insisted upon attending Harvard Law School. I know people (not mentioning names) who have never known a black college experience and yet they steer young black high school seniors with stone cold precision to historically black colleges and universities. Maybe a grandparent attended Spelman College but that would be it.

Why is it that daughters of the mainstream college experience view it as noblesse oblige to steer young black seniors to black colleges and universities? It is a good question one will not encounter in the public square.

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Perhaps for most middle-class black seniors, a black college is a different world from where they come from. I know a woman who graduated from the Bishop’s School in La Jolla. The daughter of professional parents who lived in suburban San Diego, “Allison” attended a 2% black top private school, one of the top fifty in the country. And yet despite her comfortable school experience, she idealized Howard University in Washington, D.C. Howard may be up to 86% black. Allison was jazzed. Guess what happened? Allison partied and reveled in black culture before flunking out after first year.

I understand the siren call of the black college experience. For some, it is nice to escape the brutal larger world of Blackness is Oppression Nothing Else Matters and escape to a place where everyone looks like me. But college is not about skin color tone and whatever passes for black culture this year. College is about high aim, deep aspiration and challenge. If the larger world is 1/2 of 1 percent black American, is racial and ethnic isolation in college a good long-term strategy? I have my doubts.

However, the dogma is strong in many black American families. I have close cousins whom I love who attended historically black colleges and universities, so I have learned to keep my critiques to myself. Family harmony and all.

I want you, dear readers, to see through my eyes and appreciate the mindset of Black American Noblesse Oblige around scholarship time.

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You must change your understanding of scholarships. In the larger world, scholarships are typically (but not always) awarded to top students who have demonstrated scholarly promise, high academic promise. Merit is awarded based on exceptional intellect, the presence of giftedness and talent.

It is a different world in some Black American circles. First, the scholarships favor those with the lowest grade point averages. Don’t ask me why. Seems counterintuitive. And these same estimable ladies would never settle for the lowest grade point averages from their own sons and daughters. The scholarship applicants are viewed through a lens of compassion and pity. That’s my take.

Second, HBCUs are the target. If you are not attending a HBCU, you are relegated to the disfavored list. HBCU intentions are used as an express filter for scholarships. I have heard the term “strictly HBCU.” There is no self-introspection, no self-awareness that students are being steered to college settings separated from the larger world. I have raised this point in the past with a family member and been famously shut down. So, I reserve my aversion to dogma for this lonely Substack.

Third, the focus is on struggle and hardship, not brilliance and brainpower. Not once have I heard the word “Valedictorian” or “Gifted and Talented” which strikes me as otherwordly for a college scholarship program. It is a different world from where I come from.

Fourth, I did hear the words “dyslexic,” “incarceration,” “drug addicted,” “struggling single mom,” “disabled mom,” “single-parent family,” “I like the fact he is going to an HBCU,” “no real participation in black activities,” “autistic student,” “the more hardships, the better,” and “going to Spelman.” Are these words that suggest a quest for intellectual curiosity, sustained academic rigor, and brilliance? Remember the old saying you will find what you are searching for? If you are not looking for the strongest of scholarship but something else, what is the purpose and meaning of awarding scholarships?

Finally, it a free country. I know many people who have attended HBCUs and found joy and contentment. I have a family member who graduated second in her class at Howard. Such a boost to her mental sense of self! I grew up in a different world where the emphasis was on enterprise, achievement and engaging the larger world. I do not foresee the estimable scholarship women and I would ever see eye to eye on awarding scholarships to the lowest grade point averages for attendance at black colleges.

What do you think? Are my opinions relevant to a world where Blackness is Oppression. Nothing Else Matters?

Morehouse — Average SAT 1058

Spelman — Average SAT 1170

Howard — Average SAT 1204

UVA — Average SAT 1470

Stanford — Average SAT 1550

Harvard — Average SAT 1550