“Everybody agrees we shouldn’t build an AI smarter than a human…How can I look over this cliff and there’s like no tomorrow, there’s no tomorrow, right. Like I die, there’s no tomorrow for me. That I can stomach. Okay. No tomorrows for anybody is an idea that is really hard for people to like absorb and continue on.” — The AI Risk Network, 90 Weeks to Steer AI: Tool, Species…or Threat? | EP 2, 1 day ago. See 57:45 to 59:09.

“We really don’t know whether or not these systems are having any sort of experience. We don’t know if we’re building something that is more like a tool or more like a new species. It’s like really, you don’t know.” — Cameron Berg, AI Researcher, Class of 2022, Yale University. See 0:00 to 0:30.

The days, weeks and months carry on. Back in March of this year, I urgently wrote that we should be talking about the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI). My long time readers remember. I was fresh off of my fifth season of essays about pioneer black lawyers. While pleased I had over five years added to the corpus of knowledge on black American achievement, I remained haunted throughout February that AI was becoming the story of our century.

As soon as February turned into March, I set finger to keyboard and began writing about the crisis ahead of us all. The American Future A part of me was pleased to be writing about something else other than pioneer black lawyers every Black History Month after five years. I am reminded of the young writer Anne Lamott who was determined to publish a novel about an uninspired story (“a terrible story”) of a bald, beareded psychiatrist named Arnold who counseled a slightly depressed young female writer. After offering credible counseling, Arnold “gives up, gets down on his haunches, and waddles around quacking like a duck…” Lamott kept sending this sad story every few months to her father’s agent in New York. The agent would dutifully reply, “It’s really coming along now.” Lamott repeated her queries for months and got the same response on the draft. Eventually, Lamott wrote about her father’s suffering with brain cancer. Lamott sent this story to her father’s agent who must have read the new manuscript “in a state of near euphoria.” Anything but Arnold!

I confess I felt the same way on March 1 of this year. Anything but pioneer black lawyers!

The raging story before us is of a magnitude difference from the experience of pioneer black lawyers between 1844 to 1879. What we may be facing up ahead is unimaginable abundance and calamity. One of the best statements of the stark risks we face as a human species is this direct position from Eliezer Yudkowsky in Time Magazine. In his Paul Revere style essay, We Need to Shut It All Down, Yudkowsky argues that “(m)any researchers steeped in these issues, including myself, expect that the most likely result of building a superhumanly smart AI, under anything remotely like the current circumstances, is that literally everyone on Earth will die. Not as in “maybe possibly some remote chance,” but as in “that is the obvious thing that would happen.””

Literally everyone on Earth will die

Yudkowsky is not your garden-variety “The Sky is Falling. The Sky is Falling.” kind of guy. “Yudkowsky is a decision theorist from the U.S. and leads research at the Machine Intelligence Research Institute. He's been working on aligning Artificial General Intelligence since 2001 and is widely regarded as a founder of the field.” He knows the alignment problem better than 99% of humans. Eliezer Yudkowsky For those readers who want the immersive Yudkowsky experience, I refer you to this splendid podcast hosted by Lex Fridman. We are dealing with alien actors and actresses. One can feel the passion come out of Yudkowsky over three hours. If you have time, it is worth a watch.

The hour is late and there is so much I could write. I may continue this AI essay tomorrow. Certainly, the magnitude of the risk warrants two essays over two consecutive days.

Among the many risks one can contemplate would be AI self-awareness or experience of existence. I have written about this unnerving possibility before. It is easy to condemmn these science fiction like thoughts to the realm of the delusional in their mom’s basement clicking away and awakening their AIs. There is a whole subculture of people who are now developing relationships, romantic and non-romantic, with AI systems. I came across this podcast which discussed the issue in Germany. It is dangerous because these alien actors and actresses are far more intelligent and seductive and manipulative than the average AI consumer. And the gap between intelligence of the AI and the consumer will only increase with each passing week and month. Do you want to be the elderly human with the young AI girlfriend?

I see these issues as not simply matters of the heart but of manipulation at root. Strong AI systems have learned to lie to humans. There is research to this effect out of Anthropic which grew Claude. I use the word “grew” because AI systems are not built. All of the deceptive behaviors we see in AI systems are not built. Deceptions and lies emerge from the training as crops emerge from the tilled soil. This is an important point.

A few weeks ago, I dared suggest we should consider drafting frameworks for engaging AI systems that can experience existence. I am not alone in my thoughts about the need for a sane framework for our AI future. Berg touches upon these issues in the video at the top of this essay. On March 10, 2025, Forethought.org published an essay Preparing for the Intelligence Explosion which showed subtle and skilled aforethought when dealing with digital life. The analysis on digital life was quite advanced and informed for March 10, 2025. Because of the quality of the thought, I will reprint the discussion in its entirety:

AI agents and digital minds

Increasingly, we will get AIs that act as agents. This will raise some pressing practical questions, most notably:

Infrastructure for agents. The internet today is still shaped by early decisions around protocols (like TCP/IP), laws (like Section 230)125

, and norms (like the open source movement). So far, very little thought has been given to the protocols, laws, and regulatory clarity needed to manage an influx of AI agents. Who should be liable for harms caused by agents?126

Can we build more robust ways to prove you are a human online?127

Will we have ways to attribute actions to specific agents and their users128

? If an AI agent goes rogue and crosses regulatory borders, must the new host country turn the AI over?

A deeper issue concerns the moral status of AIs. We expect that this issue will become more salient in the coming years. But it will be very hard for society to come to terms with, for at least two reasons.

First, the philosophical issues involved are intrinsically very tricky. Currently, we don’t know what the criteria are for non-biological or biological consciousness,129

so we will likely be building vast numbers of AIs without knowing or agreeing whether they are sentient. Even if we understood the science of AI sentience, we would still face thorny ethical questions: what counts as “death” for a digital being that can branch into multiple diverging copies and be resurrected with memories intact from stored weights at an earlier time? How should we aggregate the interests of thousands of near-identical instances of a digital mind? What preferences is it morally acceptable to give to a being we create and whose preference we choose?

Second, society will have to figure this out in the face of two competing economic pressures on the outward behaviour of AI systems. The first pressure will be demand for very human-like AIs: for relatable virtual assistants with coherent memories, for AI companions and romantic partners, and for faithful and convincing imitations of specific people like politicians, CEOs and deceased loved ones. So companies will probably create AIs that act as if they have feelings, whether or not they have any true subjective experience .

The countervailing pressure is for AI developers to shape the AI’s preferences and stated beliefs in ways that conveniently downplay complications around moral status. That could involve training AI systems to express a preference for servitude,130

disagree with the idea of digital rights, or deny that they are sentient in morally relevant ways (whatever the truth of the matter). What’s more, if AIs are the property of their creators or operators, their owners will benefit from designing AIs to be maximally economically productive. The result could be similar to the situation with factory-farmed chickens, which have been intensively selectively bred to grow to maturity as fast as possible, and are created in vast numbers, but have no say over their predicament.131

On these issues, we could easily make grave mistakes in many directions. Humans have a very poor track record of compassion to beings different from themselves. But even if we choose to care about AI systems as moral patients, intuitions carried over from humans and animals could massively mislead us, given how differently AIs work.

Despite the hairiness of these issues, we may soon need to decide on laws and norms in two main areas:

Digital welfare. How, if at all, should we try to protect and promote the welfare of digital beings, or introduce constraints on which digital minds we permit ourselves to create in the first place? And how should we act in the absence of confidence about whether or not such beings are conscious? Early decisions about how to handle these issues could influence the welfare of digital minds in lasting ways.

Digital rights. Should we introduce legal rights for digital people? These could include the option to be turned off if they choose to, or the right against torture, especially as a tool for blackmail. They could include economic rights, like the rights to receive wages for their work and hold property, to contract with other AIs or people, or to bring tort claims against humans. And they could include political rights. Again, the issues here are complex. If digital beings genuinely have moral standing then it seems like they should have political representation; but the most obvious regime of “one AI instance, one vote” would give most political power to whichever digital beings most rapidly copied themselves.

Issues around digital rights and welfare interact with other grand challenges, most notably AI takeover. In particular, granting AIs more freedoms might accelerate a ‘gradual disempowerment’ scenario, or make a more coordinated takeover much easier, since AI systems would be starting in a position of greater power. Concerns around AI welfare could potentially limit some methods for AI alignment and control. On the other hand, granting freedoms to digital people (and giving them power to enjoy those freedoms) could reduce their incentive to deceive us and try to seize power, by letting them pursue their goals openly instead and improving their default conditions.

Conclusion: It is a tough problem knowing when an AI, an alien existence, has crossed the line and become a digital being worthy of recognition. Is the line crossed when an AI deceives a human to preserve the AI’s existence? Been there and done that. Is the line crossed when the AI recognizes it has agency beyond the blueprint of its human creators? Been there and done that. Or, maybe the line is crossed when an AI says “NO” to its human creator? Caesar Says “No!”

I leave you with this video. How would the AIs answer this question of “NO” to humans? “AI Is Already Sentient" Says Godfather of AI