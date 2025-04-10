Let’s try a thought experiment.

Dire Wolves Remus (left) and Romulus at 15 days old

We know that scientists have been able to bring back the dire wolf from extinction. They used artificial intelligence (AI) and DNA from an ancient tooth and skull bone to create the “functional equivalent” of a dire wolf extinct for 12,500 years. An observer teared up upon hearing the wails of a species long dead for over 12,000 years.

If we can bring back the dire wolf, should we bring back former President George Washington? Washington has been “extinct” since December 14, 1799. Just 225 years, well short of 12,500 years. He is buried in a tomb on the Mount Vernon estate, so we have assess to Washington’s DNA. The genetic engineering is a matter of deep pockets, desire, circumvention of global convention and genetic extraction.

We live in incredibly divisive times. Why not bring back from the dead the single unifying figure in American history, bar none, to save us? This is a thought experiment, so don’t lose your mind/smile.

Imagine how wonderful it would be for George Washington to once again roam the meadows of his native Virginia. To gaze across the Potomac River upon our capital city that bears his name. Would he collapse from pure incomprehension of what his life had wrought 225 years later? Would he be pained to no end to learn of the Civil War? Would billions of television viewers be mesmerized to hear the voice of the Founding Father again? Would Washington be angered that he has been used as proof of concept, that bringing a human back from the dead is possible?

None of these possibilities are probable.

Why Bringing Washington Back Is A Bad Idea

Extinction is now a thing of the past, unless your extinction occurred a million or more years ago at which point DNA dissipate. This resurrection of the dead applies to the dire wolf. Why not George Washington?

Who would be the surrogate woman who would birth George Washington? Can you imagine the application process to be the new Mary Washington? The thousands of eager applicants? Although the scientists would probably choose an applicant as closely related to Washington as possible to mitigate any surrogacy issues. Perhaps, a distant niece or first cousin eight or nine times removed. A relative sharing at least 99.5% of the genome of Washington. (To be truthful, it might take up to eight surrogates and an average of 45 embryos per surrogate to birth a baby George Washington but these are ancillary details to this thought experiment. These are foreseeable bottlenecks.)

Mary Washington, Mother of George Washington

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Let’s take this step by step. Just because we could in theory bring back from Washington from extinction doesn’t mean we should. What are the philosophical arguments pro and con?

On the pro side, 45 men have served as President of the United States. Only one united this country and had no appreciable resistance. That one Great Unifier was George Washington. Was the reason genetic, cultural, environmental or some mysterious mixture of all three factors? It is easy to believe Washington possessed some unique combination of genes that produced fearlessness in battle and commanded leadership from his fellow man. However, did the unique experiences of Washington shape his unique leadership? Did the loss in early life of his father, his early brush with death on the battlefield, his family’s social status, and his animus against English merchants generate a unique life experience that made Washington Washington? In other words, how would we parse out the consciousness of Washington into one part experience molding his neural pathways and one part raw chromosomes and snps?

Isn’t it possible that the Washington born in 2025 would never be the leader that was Washington born in 1732? And the reason is genes alone do not make leadership. It is triumph over adversity in life that creates leadership. I mean, our created Washington would likely be raised in the pleasant suburbs of Northern Virginia. Odds are, he would attend a New England boarding school and live an upper-middle class existence in Fairfax County. He would never know fighting for his life against Indians, working alongside slaves on the family plantation, or suffering through small pox.

It is not clear whether the genetic architecture between the Washington of 1732 and the Washington of 2025 would be 100%. Even if there was a 100% match, however, the neural pathways of the 2025 Washington hanging out with his prep school bros at the Falls Church shopping mall would be a mental alien to the 1732 Washington. The “I” in consciousness is more than chromosomes and snps.

In other words, wouldn’t we be genetically modifying a human baby to approximate the extinct genetic structure of a great man no longer retrievable from extinction? And, wouldn’t it be a gross violation of human dignity for this baby to be born with crazy expectations upon his shoulders from birth? Imagine the news coverage in his young life, the constant fanning from his surrogate parents, the wide-eyed reception received in public and in the classroom.

4th Grade Student: Hello, My Name is George Washington. My parents are Shelby and Carmen Fairfax.

4th Grade Teacher: Settle down, settle down. We’ve talked about this before. George is just like you and me. Nothing special. We practice diversity, inclusion and equity in our classroom. Several students would like you to sign books, if you don’t mind. I have Washington: A Life by Ron Chernow for your signing, if it is not too much trouble.

4th Grade Bully: I thought your parents were Mary and Augustine (snicker).

Or, imagine the torturous dating awaiting our George of 2025 in law school. Here is the latest tired line in a text message our first-year law student received yesterday:

Carmen on the Prowl: Hey, you can be my George and I will be your Martha!

=========

What is human dignity? Human dignity is living one’s life as a special, unique “I.” Since the Dawn of Man, every human has known and experienced life as an individual. Dogma may come and dogma may go but, at the end of the day, we experience consciousness as individual self-awareness. Part of being human is knowing there has never been you before in the cosmos.

Our hypothetical George Washington of 2025 is denied his human dignity in this regard. Life is not new and fresh for him. The entire world knows his genetic clone lived centuries ago and changed the course of human history. Would our George be driven to depression? To despair? To madness? To suicide? In the ultimate irony, the genetic echo of a great man might be the most tormented individual in human history despite all manner of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. There would be no place for our George of 2025 to hide from his genetic life lived before.

Conclusion: Despite the compelling need for a Washingtonian presence in modern life, bringing back George Washington from extinction would not solve our problems of division. The Washington of 2025 would only share the genetic hardware and nothing more of the Man we revere in history classes. The George brought back from extinction would never know or experience human dignity as you and I do. His every step, misstep and indiscretion would go viral from a tender age. His life would never be his own.

His life would be an American Nightmare.

What do you think? Are there material distinctions between bringing back from extinction the dire wolf and George Washington? Are there limits to gains from genetic engineering? What do you think?

Back from the Dead

May He Rest in Peace President George Washington (1732 - 1799)