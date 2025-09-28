First Lady Martha Washington (1731 - 1802)

[Introduction: How do great men die? President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated from behind with a mortal pistol shot by John Wilkes Booth. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated while in a motorcade in Dallas, Texas. U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated at the Savoy Hotel in downtown Los Angeles moments after winning the California Democratic primary for president. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. Julius Caesar was stabbed at least twenty-three times by conspirators and died at once.

And then my mind drifts to President Theodore Roosevelt who was said to be so larger than life that death only triumphed because Roosevelt was asleep when he passed away. “Between 4:00 and 4:15 the next morning, Roosevelt died at the age of 60 in his sleep at Sagamore Hill of a pulmonary embolism.”

Then there was President George Washington.]

=========

We return to American slavery. We return to the moral conscience of Washington.

Mount Vernon estate manager James Anderson knew the facts of life. “Only one hundred of the more than three hundred slaves actually worked.” That reality was a losing proposition. Dr. David Stuart from a distance assessed it simply did not pay to own slaves. “We would agree to free these people, but how to do it with such a great number?” Washington: A Life by Ron Chernow, pgs. 799 - 800

By September 1798, Washington wanted “to be free of the sheer unpleasantness of keeping so many human beings in bondage.” p. 800 He was looking for an exit ramp from the peculiar institution. There was always some practicality that held Washington back. He had a visceral aversion to breaking up slave families. He knew these people. He had cared for these people. He had worked side by side under the hot Virginia sun with these people. He would not disperse families to the four quarters of the earth on the auction block. Washington lamented “What then is to be done? Something must or I shall be ruined.” Id.

In these days, weeks and months, Washington settled upon “the most courageous action of his career.” Id. “If he emancipated his own slaves in his will, he would satisfy his conscience, set a sterling example for futurity, and still leave a viable plantation behind.” Id. Chernow surmises Washington kept his emancipation plan a secret from Martha. Perhaps, Martha had no issue with slavery. Maybe, Martha was pro slavery. She certainly was unhappy that her maid servant Ona Judge and valued chef Hercules ran away. I do not know Martha’s views on manumission. This is why we need to know what ideas were shared between Washington and Eliza Powel in Philadelphia during the months of November and December 1798. Did Eliza nudge Washington along in his thinking? Did Washington nudge Eliza along? These are questions for scholars, writers and intellectuals.

Runways were a chronic problem for the Washingtons. Judge and Hercules were just the most high profile and public examples. In 1798, the slave preacher Caesar ran away. Caesar could read and write. Caesar’s escape was part of a runaway pattern. Docile slaves bided their time. They called no attention to themselves. And they fled when opportunity presented itself. For example, Billy Lee as a body servant was replaced by Christopher Sheels. Sheels planned to escape. Washington discovered the plot in September 1799. Tellingly, there is no evidence that Washington punished Sheels. What would be the point? At least 47 slaves belonging to the Washingtons had run away over the previous four decades. p. 801

Early July 1799 came and Washington put pen to paper. He wrote out a 29-page handwritten will. In his will, he listed an inventory estate of 51,000 acres of land. He numerated 277 slaves. At least 98 were under the age of 12. 90 slaves were married. The demographic trends were headed in the wrong direction. A greater and greater percentage of the work force would not be actually working. p. 801

As Washington began to write out his will, he referred to Martha as “my dearly beloved wife.” p. 802 He gave Martha the use of his whole estate. In the words that would cement his legacy, Washington made it clear that he wanted Martha to have a life estate in the income of Washington’s slaves. Upon Martha’s death, all of these slaves would be freed. He repeated in vigorous terms that he did not want to break up slave marriages. In a far-sighted gesture, Washington created a trust fund for his freed slaves who were young and elderly: “They shall be comfortably clothed and fed by my heirs while they live.” Id. Concerned with education of the young, Washington directed that the young slaves, before being freed, should “be taught to read and write and to be brought up to some useful occupation.” He also instructed that a trust “fund be provided to care for slaves too sick or aged to enjoy the sudden fruits of freedom.”

The faithful Billy Lee by Washington’s side throughout the American Revolution received special attention in the will. Washington gave Lee immediate freedom or the option to remain enslaved. Regardless of the choice Lee reached, Washington granted Lee an annuity of thirty dollars for life beyond the food and clothing he already received. Washington acknowledged Lee’s attachment to Washington and “his faithful services during the Revolutionary War.” Id.

By freeing his slaves in his will, Washington turned what was normally “a mood of terror” (death of a master, sale to a new master and separation of families on the auction block) into “an occasion for general rejoicing among the slaves” at Mount Vernon. pgs. 802 - 803 No other Founding Father freed their slaves. Washington did what no one dared to do.

It is an open question whether Washington and Eliza had discussed Washington’s emancipation by will in November and December of 1798 in Philadelphia. The direct evidence is not there.

=========

Snowfall at Mount Vernon

Washington loved the great outdoors. He took supreme confidence in his ability to weather the elements. If he fell ill, he would rebound. He had before and he would again. On the morning of Thursday, December 12, 1799, Washington wrote a last letter to Alexander Hamilton. Washington was enthused about Hamilton’s idea of a West Point military academy. The idea received Washington’s full support and blessing: “The establishment of an institution of this kind…has ever been considered by me as an object of primary importance to this country.” Id. at p. 805

Thursday, December 12 came and, ever a man of rigid discipline, Washington set forth on a full five-hour survey of his farms. He rode on horseback, master horseman of his age that he was. It began to snow about 1:00 p.m. After the snow came the hail and then the cold rain. Washington soldiered on through. He arrived back at Mount Vernon for lunch. Guests were present, so Washington decided he would not delay his visitors and the meal. He did not change out of his damp, wet clothes.

The snow returned the next day, three inches on the ground.

Washington rode down the hill towards the Potomac River despite a sore throat. He did some survey work on the grounds. In a final letter to estate manager James Anderson, Washington railed against “the filthy cattle stalls at one farm.” Washington, always the harsh task manager on the farm.

Evening came and, while Washington was hoarse and congested, he was in a cheerful mood. He slammed a newspaper story about James Madison nominating James Monroe for Governor of Virginia. To be expected given Washington’s recent troubles with Madison and Monroe. Washington retired to his library for late work before climbing the steps to his bedroom. Martha was disgruntled George had taken so long to come to bed.

In the middle of the night, George awoke with a fearsome inflammed throat. He shook Martha awake. Washington couldn’t breathe which scared Martha. Martha wanted to summon a servant but Washington wouldn’t have Martha risk going outside and catching a chill “on this cold night.” Id. at p. 806 So, they waited before requesting help.

At the break of day, Washington told Martha to call for help. Martha asked a slave Caroline to scout out Tobias Lear, Washington’s personal secretary. Lear came to Washington and found the former president “breathing with difficulty.” He could barely utter an intelligible word. Lear dispatched “a swift slave to Alexandria for Dr. James Craik, the Scottish physician who had served Washington with such fervent devotion since the French and Indian War.” Id. While waiting for Dr. Craik to arrive, Washington tried a home grown concoction of “molasses, vinegar, and butter” to soothe his flaming throat. Washington “nearly choked when he tried to swallow it.” Id.

Before Dr. Craik arrived at Mount Vernon, Washington directed an overseer George Rawlins to bleed Washington. Bleeding was a primitive medical response to all sorts of ailments. The idea was bad blood was the culprit and that bleeding the patient would dissipate the disease or illness from the body. It was medieval medicine applied to the Father of Our Country.

The overseer hesitated to bleed Washington. Washington admonished Rawlins and told him to be not afraid. Rawlins sliced into the skin and the blood began to flow freely. Martha begged Rawlins to stop the bleeding. Washington commanded Rawlins to continue: “More! More!” About a pint of blood was drained.

Dr. Craik arrived on the scene and compounded the bleeding process in earnest. He also applied throat cantharides made from dried beetles to draw out the inflammation to the surface. As an additional measure, Dr. Craik “also had Washington inhale steam from a teapot filled with vinegar and hot water.” Id. at p. 807 Things were deteriorating. Washington nearly suffocated when he “tilted back his head to gargle sage tea mixed with vinegar.” Id.

Alarmed and worried for Washington, Dr. Craik summoned a second doctor, Elisha Cullen Dick from Alexandria. Dr. Dick arrived and the two began to drain more and more blood from Washington. By the time they finished, Washington had lost five pints of blood or half of his body’s total supply. Dr. Dick recommended an experimental and rare procedure called a tracheotomy. Punch an open hole in Washington’s trachea to ease his breathing. Dr. Craik and the third doctor who had arrived on the scene, Dr. Brown, overruled Dr. Dick. “I shall never cease to regret that the operation was not performed,” Dr. Dick would remember. Id.

Washington was serene and calm through all the medical commotion. He delivered directives and instructions so that his affairs would be in order. Washington told Lear Washington “believed from the first that this disorder would prove fatal. Do you arrange and record all my late military letters and papers. Arrange my accounts and settle my books…and let Mr. Rawlins finish recording my other letters, which he has begun.” Id. Washington was not afraid of his own demise. He thought of posterity and his solvency.

Dr. Craik lingered in the room with Washington after Dick and Brown departed. Dr. Craik had been friends with Washington since their time in the Wilderness during the French and Indian War. Dr. Craik would not leave his friend. Did the two think back to the days of their youth in battle? Dr. Craik had watched Washington’s exceptional performance that day when Washington was shot through his hat and jacket four times and did not die. In the moment, Dr. Craik wrote in July 1755 “I expected every moment to see him (Washington) fall. His duty and station exposed him to every danger. Nothing but the superintending care of Providence could have saved him from the fate of all around him.” Id. at p. 59

Washington said to his old friend, “Doctor, I die hard but I am not afraid to go.” Id. at pgs. 807 - 808

Washington told Martha to go down to his study and remove a pair of wills from his desk drawer. Martha retrieved the two wills and returned to her husband. Washington directed Martha to burn the will from 1775 when he was named commander in chief. He saved the historic will drafted in July in which he freed his slaves. Id. at p. 808 Four slaves attended to Washington as he faced the end of life — Caroline, Charlotte, Molly, and Christopher Sheels. Id.

Unable to stand the sight of Washington gasping for breath, Lear jumped into Washington’s bed and turned him over to relieve his chest congestion. Washington apologized for Lear’s exertions. Washington then noticed that Sheels had been standing since morning. He urged Sheels to sit down. Id.

The evening approached and there was nothing the three doctors could do for Washington. Washington appreciated their predicament. He offered these words of understanding: “I feel myself going. I thank you for your attentions, but I pray you to take no more trouble about me. Let me go off quietly. I cannot last long.” Id. at p. 808

Washington approached the end of life “with this stoic toughness, somber gallantry, and clear conscience.” Mortality was at hand. Always punctual, Washington asked what hour was it. ‘Tis well, said Washington. He took his own pulse and felt his life force expire. His hand fell away from his wrist.

And he was gone.

=========

Martha sat at the foot of Washington’s bed. “Is he gone?” she asked Lear. Lear motioned, yes. “Tis well,” Martha said repeating her husband’s last words. “I shall soon follow him! I have no more trials to pass through.” Id. at p. 809

=========

Martha did not attend her husband’s funeral on the grounds at Mount Vernon. Chernow speculated Martha was too traumatized by the loss of her husband. For once, her privacy meant more than public duty. The funeral was a simple affair as Washington wanted. His coffin was borne by six pallbearers, mostly fellow masons. Only family, friends, neighbors and associates were in attendance. Eight slaves were present. Two slaves, Cryus and Wilson, escorted the general’s horse. The riderless horse was suited with a saddle and pistols stuffed in their holsters.

When the private ceremony was over, the body of Washington was laid to rest in the family vault, a communal tomb on grounds. Nobody could single out or honor his grave separately. Per Washington’s wishes, his body was one out of many Washington family members in ancient coffins. The greatest man of his age laid to rest without a monument, a headstone, a tombstone or a grave marker.

All business stopped when word of Washington’s passing reached the larger world. Federal government officials from President John Adams on down wore black clothing in mourning. The halls of congress were draped in black. Alexander Hamilton was “deeply grieved” upon hearing the news. All Hamilton was he owed to Washington who took a chance on a scrappy young immigrant from the West Indies.

At the government funeral for Washington in Washington, D.C., General Henry Lee delivered the most famous words of eulogy for Washington. General Lee summed up the meaning of George Washington well for America: “First in war, first in peace, and first in the hearts of his countrymen.” Id. at p. 811 After over 800 pages of living with Washington in Washington: A Life, the author Ron Chernow wrote “History records few examples of a leader who so earnestly wanted to do the right thing, not just for himself but for his country.” Id. a p. 812

Chernow astutely observes how Washington grew into something approaching myth. He was the epitome of moral values, tutored posterity in patriotism, lived as a civic deity. Timothy Dwight in his eulogy would compare Washington to Moses. Some pastors wanted to insert Washington’s Farewell Address into the Bible as an epilogue. The question is fairly raised, what was it that raised Washington to his god like height of glory?

On the home front at Mount Vernon, Martha had had enough of it all. She burned all the personal correspondence between her and Washington. Thus, she denied future journalists, biographers and writers from ever knowing the full nature of her relationship with George and, dare I add, George’s friendship with Mrs. Eliza Powel. Martha was inconsolable in her grief. Like Mary Todd Lincoln, Martha Washington’s life was never the same after December 14, 1799. She marked time until she could rejoin her husband. Martha refused to enter Washington’s study ever again. She would not step inside the bedroom they had shared. She lived in the attic and haunted the walkway, the narrow footpath, to the family vault where her husband was entombed. It appears she suffered from bottomless sadness.

Chernow speculates that Martha may not have hated slavery. And so her husband’s emancipation of his slaves may have taken Martha aback. It was not a good situation for Martha since the slaves knew they would be free once Martha passed away. Do you see where this is leading? 277 slaves waiting for freedom upon Martha’s death versus one Martha up in the attic at Mount Vernon?

After Washington’s death, there occurred a suspicious attempt to burn down Mount Vernon. “It was widely believed some of the Mount Vernon slaves were implicated.” Id. at p. 815 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Bushrod Washington was summoned down to Mount Vernon on an emergency basis to assess the situation. He cooly advised his aunt Martha that the slaves needed to go! Or, to use her nephew’s terminology that she get “clear of her negroes” by freeing them at once. Better safe than sorry, Martha signed an order on January 1, 1801 freeing Washington’s slaves. Id.

In reality, freedom was not like something out of the television series Roots or Frederick Douglass’ autobiography of a runaway slave. “Many of the emancipated slaves, having never strayed far from Mount Vernon, were naturally reluctant to try their luck elsewhere. Some refused to abandon spouses or children still held as dower slaves and stayed at or near the estate.” Id. Since Martha did not free her dower slaves, I question whether Martha was in fact an abolitionist or not. She may well have preferred having slaves around.

As for Washington, his vision and foresight for his freed slaves was admirable. Remember the trust fund setup? “Following Washington’s instructions, funds were used to feed and clothe the young, aged, and sickly slaves until the early 1830s. Id. Billy Lee proved to be an interesting character. Once freed with an annuity, he chose to stay on at Mount Vernon. He owned his own house. He worked as a shoemaker and became sort of a local tourist attraction as he would regale visitors with stories about the General and the American Revolution. Despite a drinking problem, Lee lived until the year 1810.

And then there was Thomas Jefferson, once again. Jefferson refused to attend the official memorial service for Washington. Jefferson remained bitter about the things Washington had said in the past. Jefferson’s tune changed in early 1801 when he came to Mount Vernon seeking political support from Martha. Martha snubbed Jefferson with harsh words. She considered Jefferson “one of the most detestable of mankind, as the greatest misfortune our country has ever experienced.” Id. at p. 816

A year later, Martha was dead at the age of seventy from a stomach disorder termed bilious fever.” She was treated in her final days by Dr. Craik. Id.

=========

Conclusion: I cannot do justice to the life of George Washington. Many have tried and, perhaps, author Ron Chernow comes closest to knowing the ambitious young Virginian who did not die, the general who faced down fifty British redcoats from eighty yards distance, the president who set into alignment a new government, the emancipator of men and women by last will and testament. I quote the last words of Chernow on this most American of lives:

Finally, after many detours, many wanderings, and many triumphs, George and Martha Washington had come home to rest at Mount Vernon for good.

Simple truth is his best, his greatest eulogy. — Abigail Adams