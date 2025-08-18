*Elane Elizabeth Christian Twyman

Bruce and Elane arrived at our apartment in La Mesa, California. The year was 1992, oh so far away. Sky and I were barely not newlyweds. I’m sure we spruced up the place. From the second floor, we had a prime view of Cowles Mountain and Mount Helix. Family was visting us for the first time from Richmond, Virginia. I was so excited and anxious as is my way. We waited and waited until they arrived at the ground floor steps of our rental place. In my excitement, I noticed Elane seemed unsteady on her feet.

=========

If I ever write my memoir, I would title it So Far Away. A great memoir makes sense of one’s life over space and time. Only place and moments in time give meaning to what I have experienced as the creation of my Mom and Dad. It is hard to say anything new in a memoir. Does anyone stay in any one place anymore? Rod Stewart sings these words and I feel like sense of my life comes into view. Allow me to explain this pleasant morning in San Diego. If my words resonate with you as a melodic tune, then perhaps I am on to something.

My life runs through the corners of my mind. I see the Green House on Twyman Road, so many dreams I found and lost, the face of my Grandma in her kitchen pouring Lipton’s tea for me, the pages of Black Enterprise Magazine at Grandma’s house, the fights over Howard and Harvard Law School with my Dad, the caress of my ear by Mom, the closeness of my first friend who no longer talks to me, the move from Twyman Road to the larger world, the sharing of dreams with Mom in the backyard, the first days in college, the first kiss in the Chemistry Building at the University of Virginia, the first days in law school, the first encounter with Black Old Money (wouldn’t be my last/sigh), the first days in Manhattan, the first sight of the Pacific Ocean, the first sight of my first child, the first book I read to my first child, the sight of my pre-school sons running to see me at the UCLA Law School after we were parted, the pain of heartbreak and the joy of a life partner, the college road trip to Harvard and Yale, the clash of passions between a Dad and a Daughter who love each other through it all, the cancer of Mom, the dementia of Dad.

My life has been so far away. I grew up in a family church founded by an ancestor who passed eighty years before I was born. So many dreams I could never share with him. I came of age in a warm womb on Twyman Road. Everyone was blood, and a Twyman. In reality, I was so far away from the common Black American experience. Maybe, I am driven to explore the larger world as a result. I knew a world where everyone had the same last name, the same eye brows, the same beloved quirkiness and dysfunction. Where high intelligence was a given, not a curiosity.

Berry Gordy, Jr. titled his autobiography To Be Loved. My Free Black Thought Co-Host Michael Bowen feels sympathy with that title. One can learn much about a man as a man falls in and out of love over a lifetime. Michael’s working title for his memoir is Seventeen Girlfriends. I look deep into my soul and I see love from the very beginning at the segregated colored St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond, Virginia to my ache this morning for the younger generation and how they learn the lessons of love for a lifetime. In my own life, Black Old Money pushed me away because I did not love myself. The cycle must stop. Never spend another lonely night if love burns bright in Mexico or Brooklyn, New York or Connecticut, San Francisco or Amsterdam. Your life is just beginning. And that is important.

I so, so hope my wife and I have modeled healthy, positive love as parents. These are worries I have sometimes. But I am so far away in generation, place and time to do anything about the younger ones. So, I obssess with my wife/sigh. Maybe, she will offer me another $100 to keep quiet.

When my family left Irvington Street for the suburbs, I would leave the city of Richmond, Virginia. I grew up on an all-black street beside a cow pasture. Every family was a two-parent household. We all rode the wave of white flight towards a better life. And these memories rendered me so far away from cousins who grew up in Southeast Washington, D.C., Wilmington, Delaware, and Philadelphia, Pennslyvania. The city story was never mine. The urban story was never mine. The yellow school bus traveling through oak tree covered lanes was my story. The never segregated junior high school in the New South was my story. If readers trust in the things I say, they will sense I love me and my life. It is really love to be a Twyman.

And yet my heart was broken by the white Dad of a classmate who I asked out on a date. I may have been gifted, talented and Student Council President and yet I remained so far away. So far away.

At this stage in my life, I do not do dogma and slogan words. I have made a decision to live my life as I perceive life. The result is a feeling of being so far away from Black Culture and Consciousness, and close family members.

=========

The beautiful woman at the top of this essay is Elane Elizabeth Christian Twyman. Elane loved me as family. She changed my life in subtle ways, ways that further So Far Away as memoir title. Who was Elane and how did she shape my understanding of the world?

Elane was born of the Christian family in Churchill, an urban all-black (at that time) neighborhood in East End Richmond. The Christians were a good family which meant they had a strong sense of self over generations. Elane once pointed out a painting of her ancestor on the parlor room wall at her family home. Her ancestor served in the Virginia General Assembly during Reconstruction. I loved the connection to Black History and how the image was cherished and preserved over the generations. Elane was Our Kind of People. And she had four names like Grandma.

The first wedding I ever attended was considered a minor society affair in black Richmond. Elane Christian was marrying Bruce Twyman, a local celebrity. I recall how excited my Mom and Grandma were about the upcoming ceremony. There were hundreds of people present as Elane and Bruce exchanged vows. The wedding occurred in one of the most prestigious black churches in Richmond. It felt like a Kennedy wedding or something to my young eyes. I had the sense our family had changed in a perceptible way. Twyman Road was merging with Churchill. The suburban young man was joining with the attractive city woman.

Before Elane married Bruce, I had no close family exposure to the city. Two cousins lived in Richmond but we were not close to them. Elane was different. She was close family. The city which had always felt so far away became closer.

I remember the first time Elane and I had a deep conversation. I was in the sixth grade and a male chauvinist, an unabashed male chuvinist. Elane and I sat down in the living room at Grandma’s house. The topic of women’s rights came up. I was about as caveman as one could be. Elane skillfully questioned my assumptions and premises. Maybe, all men were not not superior to all women? No one had questioned my worldview in this thoughtful way before. On that day, I ceased to be a male chauvinist. Elane changed me.

Elane wanted to live in the city. I could not understand why. There were problems in the city. The schools were not as good which was what I really cared about. Not only did Elane want to live in the city but she wanted her children to attend public schools in the city. I did not get it. Elane prevailed upon Bruce, her suburban husband, and they moved to a nice Richmond neighborhood. Their two children would attend public schools in the city. I never really understood why but Elane’s decisionmaking expanded my horizons.

I loved my young cousins but, once again, they grew up so far away from me in the county.

There is an intimacy when a husband and a wife fight. My parents never really fought since my Dad is a severe introvert. He was stubborn but fighting went again his grain. Sometimes, Bruce and Elane would drive me over to Churchill to visit Elane’s Mom. And they fought in the front seat. It was the first time in my life I had seen adults in a marriage fight. It was eye opening. Bruce belittled Elane and Elane, with the charm of a southern belle, engaged right back. I experienced in real life how a society page wedding could lead to a rough patch marriage at times. It was a lesson I would never forget.

(My regular readers know I have no love in my heart for the Evil Cousin. To set my heart against Bruce, the Evil Cousin slandered Bruce. I don’t know whether the slander was true or false. I just know it is wrong to bad mouth a close cousin, unless you are the Evil Cousin.)

Elane loved her service work with the Richmond Urban League. I didn’t get it but observing Elane’s passionate commitment to urban life and community expanded my horizons. Once again, I felt so far away from the devotions of Elane.

=========

When we got married, I felt my connection with Bruce and Elane increase. My wife felt an instant bond with Elane, another Our Kind of People denizen from the city. My wife and Elane understood each other. They did not need words to resonate in harmony. I think Elane being a Twyman made my wife feel like being a Twyman made sense for a lifetime. It felt comfortable like an old shoe.

Elane and Bruce attended our wedding which was also announced in the society page back home. As Bruce offered his toast, he said I had always made great choices in life. Marrying Sky was my latest great choice in life. (remembered warmth) I wish my Mom and Grandma had been there to hear Bruce. Did you know our flower girl was the daughter of Elane and Bruce? Every day, I see their daughter’s picture on the wall in our wedding portrait.

=========

I asked Elane was she ok. She seemed unsteady at our ground floor. Bruce said Elane had Multiple Sclerosis. Elane downplayed her condition. She said nothing would keep her from visiting us in San Diego. Elane climbed the steps gingerly as Bruce offered support. She made it to the top of the stairs and sat down. “What a wonderful place,” she said. Gracious to a fault. She thought of us and our new life together. We had a lovely time showing off San Diego to Bruce and Elane.

This was the last time we would see Elane in San Diego.

Like dementia, multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease. It never goes away. It wears one down over the years. I felt for Bruce, and for the kids. They would never know a healthy and vibrant Mom. They never knew the Elane I met at Grandma’s home. You know something, I do not know what went on behind closed doors. But I would visit Bruce and Elane on occasion from far away San Diego. And Elane remained always gracious, pleasant, poised.

She offered a masterclass for her children on how to live in grace.

One day, my sister called me. I may have been outside. “Elane died.” My heart just fell away. I felt a whiff of breathlessness. I reached out to Bruce. It was a call one never wants to make. I said my sister told me Elane passed. I am so sorry. There is so much I want to say. Elane meant so much to me. How are you doing? How are the kids?

Ever stoic and aware Elane suffered no longer, Bruce seemed composed. He answered my questions and reassured me that Elane was no longer in pain. My strong cousin, my closest of cousins, taught me how to handle loss after death of a wife. It was all I could say. I could not make it out to Richmond for the funeral because of the job. It’s because Richmond is so far away.

Conclusion: A few months ago, my cousin called me to offer sympathies. He had been informed my wife had passed. I laughed and said my wife was very much alive. He remarked that he felt he was being scammed. His own wife, Janet, had passed away of breast cancer a few years ago. We are at the age when spouses are passing away.

When I look upon the image of Elane, I see someone who married into my family. I see someone who changed me into a more tolerant male, modeled how to get married, how to stay married despite rough patches and chronic disease, how to face inevitable decline with grace and dignity. I see a beautiful woman, Our Kind of People, who grew up a Christian and passed away as a Twyman.

I see love in human form.

Elane was a proud graduate of Armstrong High School and Virginia Commonwealth University. For a time, she taught in the public school system in Altavista, Va. and was later employed as a social worker in Richmond, specializing in foster care, until illness prevented her from continuing her career. She will be remembered and loved for her devotion to family, especially her children, who were the center of her world. To never complain, but to always greet you with that "light-up a room" smile is how Elane can best be described. — Obituary of *Elane Elizabeth Christian Twyman

*On occasion, I have used the spelling “Elaine.” One will find this spelling “Elaine” in Bruce’s obituary. For purposes of this essay, I use the spelling “Elane” found in Elane’s obituary.