Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Reality Seeker's avatar
Reality Seeker
17h

I have considered silent meditation retreats, but this sounds like a better fit. Will let you know if I get up there someday.

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
10h

Me too

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