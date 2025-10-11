[Introduction: Some say the Left is trying to erase history. If this aim is true, I cannot think of any goal more corrosive of our common humanity. We are all related if one goes back far enough. Just this morning, I have been exchanging e-mails with my Canadian Cousin as we attempt to identify our most recent common ancestor. The tea leaves are in our genes. Chromosomes do not lie. As we hunt for our common ancestral past, my Canadian cousins and I are developing more and more a sense of genetic family, that we share the same origins across a border and the color line.

We are bringing history alive so that our sense of self outweighs division. More American and Canadian families should do the same. If you are American, you may have Canadian family. If you are Canadian, you may have American family. The whole process of truth and reconciliation feels very divine to me.]

It is a lovely Saturday morning in San Diego. I am feeling good about life. My wife and daughter will be crossing the border within hours. By the time I rest my head on my pillow tonight, all of my close and immediate family will be home in America’s finest city. I am playing So Far Away by Rod Stewart for inspiration. Time for an upbeat essay about us, all of us.

All of my children are descendants of some of the earliest settlers in Virginia. This is their birthright and truth. Let’s discuss the earliest colonial in their family tree. Shall we remember Peter Montague II (1603 - 1659) this afternoon? Let’s do that.

Before we can understand Peter Montague, we should place his life into context. Peter was born into an eminent and distinguished family, the Montagues of England. To be precise, the family founder, Drogo de Monte-Acuto, “was born about the year 1040 in Normandy, France.” Source: Migrations: Our Family’s Immigrations to America, From All Over the World by J.E. Smith, III, p. 216 But the family genesis can be traced even further back to Drogo’s 3x great-grandfather, Rollo the Dane. Drogo came of a distinguished family and he continued the pattern of distinction. He befriended the favorite brother of William the Conqueror, a shrewd move. Once William conquered England, followers and supporters were rewarded with large tracts of land. Drogo would die in Somerset in 1086, the possessor of several manors and castles and the auspicious title “Baron Montague.”

Throughout the generations, the Montague descendants developed an uncanny knack of close companionship and relationship with Kings. Very smart generational moves over the generations. Better to be on the good side of King Edward III than the wrong side of King Henry VIII. One Montague descendant, “Margaret, Countess of Salisbury, was executed by Henry VIII, because she was one of the few surviving Plantagenets after the War of the Roses.” Id. at p. 217

Our Virginia story picks up with a wild descendant, Peter Montague II (1603 - 1659). Born in England, Peter came from an educated family. “His uncle, William, was at Eton and was a fellow at Kings College, Cambridge, and his father’s cousin was the Bishop of Norwich. See also History and Genealogy of Peter Montague of Nansemond and Lancaster Counties, Virginia by George William Montague.” Family tradition has it that Peter was “rather wild.” He ran away from home and sold his labor for passage aboard the ship Charles in 1621. Peter arrived in the new colony at Jamestown, broke and indentured for labor to his master.

November 1621 was the beginning of Peter’s American story at the rock bottom of social life. How would life unfold for this “rather wild” teenager?

These were dangerous times in the new colony. Life was endangered at every turn by disease, possible starvation and Indian attack. Even though an indentured servant, Peter began to read his Latin texts on his first day of work. His master caught Peter reading and seized upon his ability. Peter was instructed and directed to teach the master’s children. As a result, Peter Montague was probably the first school teacher in Virginia.

In 1622, the Indians came to finish off the English settlers. They came and they came in waves of assault throughout the fragile new settlement. Peter and his second wife, Cicely, survived the massacre. Many did not. Family lore and tradition recounts how Cicely stood firmly at her front door. She refused to move. Reminds me of General George Washington in battle. Out of much respect for her resilience and courage and beauty, the Powhatan Indians let Cicely live. Those were tough people, men and women, back in the day in Virginia.

Where is that grit nowadays?

Peter eventually worked off his indenture and began to pursue the American Dream arguably imagined by Sir Thomas Dale at Henricus in 1613. “Peter patented 150 acres in New Norfolk in 1637, and obtained a land grant in Nansemond County in 1642. Two years later he patented another 150 acres in New Norfolk. Another 100 acres were added to his real estate in (Nansemond) County in 1647, and in 1658/9 another 400 acres in Lancaster County.” Moving on up like the Jeffersons.

Was Peter Montague up in the big leagues? Well, he did not have a deluxe apartment in the sky. However, he did hold a number of positions of public trust ranging from a Burgess for Nansemond County (1652 - 1653), and 1656-1657, commissioner for Lancaster County, a Burgess representative a year later for Lancaster County at the House of Burgesses, and during the same year of 1658, service as the sheriff for Lancaster County.

Peter’s Will is dated 27 March 1659, and proved on 25 May 1659, Lancaster County, Virginia:

Peter Montague’s Will - “In the name of God amen, I Peter Montague being weak in body and perfect memory do make this my last will and testament, this the 27th of March 1659 in name and form following,

First I bequeath my soul into the hands of my redeemer Jesus Christ, and my body to be buried.

Item, my debts being first paid I give to my loving wife Cicely one third part of all my real and personal estate according to law.

Item, I give to my two sons Peter and Will Mountague all my land lying on Rappahannock river to them and their heirs forever, and the land being divided it is my will, that the elder is to have the first choice, and in case of want of heirs of either, the survivor to enjoy all the land, and in case both of them shall depart this life without heirs, lawfully begotten, then my will is that the said land be sold by the commissioners of this county after public notice given either at an outcry, or by an inch of candle and the produce thereof to be equally divided between my three daughters Ellen, Margaret, and Elizabeth, and the child of Ann late wife of John Jadwin, and in case of any of these shall died without issue, then the produce of the said land to be divided between the survivors.

Item, I give the other two thirds of my personal estate to my four children Peter, Will, Margaret, and Elizabeth to be equally divided among them.

Item, I give to my daughter Ellen, the wife of Will Thompson, one thousand pounds of tobacco, and cask to be deducted, of a bill of thirteen hundred pounds of tobacco now due to me by the said Will Thompson. Lastly I ordain my loving wife Cicely and my son Peter jointly Executrix and Executor of this my last will and testament. In witness of the previous I have hereunto set my hand and seal the day and year above written 1659 interlined before the signing and sealing therof. (Signed) Peter Mountague, (Ye seal)”

So, what is the genetic relationship between this wild son turned good in the wilderness of the Virginia colony and my children? How does the story of Peter Montague complete the American experience of my kids? Where is the ownership?

Peter Montague II had a son, Peter Montague III (1631 - 1701). Notice the tradition of naming sons after fathers. That is a cultural tradition my sons know well. In a sense, we inherited those naming ways. Peter III remained a Virginian. In fact, all of my known direct ancestors were Virginians. Think about that. I know of no direct ancestors after 1621 who were not Virginians. Of course, there must have been imported Africans like Igbos and the Fulani but I don’t know their names. They are faceless due to the vagaries of history. My children are the first non-Virginians in my direct line.

Here is where the connection to the Montague family becomes telling and interesting, if descendants choose to remember. Peter III had a daughter, Catherine Montague (1678 - 1743) who married former indentured servant George Twyman I (1663 - 1703). Some accounts suggest that 90% of Twymans are related in this country. And if one is in the 90%, one is of the Montague family though Catherine Montague Twyman.

We are all connected to that wild teenager native to England, Peter Montague II, and the Montagues chummy with English kings.

There is another link to the Montagues that links my children to the American story. Catherine Montague Twyman had a sister, Mary Montague (1665 - 1743). Mary married Col. Joseph Ball. Their daughter, Mary Ball (1708 - 1789) married a colonial Captain named Augustine Washington, Sr. (1694 - 1743). And one day in 1732, the two parents welcomed their son, George (1732 - 1799), into the world.

Conclusion: I believe we should do the opposite of erasing history. We should bear down and explore every nook and cranny of our genes and chromosomes. I have done so. My cousin Jimmy Smith has done so. My dear Canadian cousin Arwen Fleming continues to do so. And in our pilgrim’s progress towards the Celestial City, we see more and more of ourselves in our distant cousins, far and wide.

Let’s stay together as a human family.

Good Day!