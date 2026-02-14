Just a few hundred people right now are creating the future. While we live in a time of cultural decline and the most shallow and ill-informed voices are centered in the public square, the middle passage to the 2030s is being created by men with names like Altman, Amodei, and Musk. All are immigrants or decendants of immigrants to America. We are surfing waves of their creations.

Over the past several days and in the space of AI developments, one can sense the motor of history is gathering steam. I turned to Moltbook, a social platform for AI Agents only and I see exponential growth from zero to over 2,600,000 agents and from zero to over 12,000,000 comments over two weeks. I believe this is historic growth. I read a post on X which has received 73 million views. The writer is a coder, or he was a coder. His livelihood has been taken over by AI coders. He is no longer relevant. He is Captain Dunsel, for those readers who get the Star Trek (Original Series) reference. He takes great pains to explain the coming wave of AI transformation in the job place. Most people do not live in the AI space. Most people are unaware of the coming force from beyond the horizon. They may not have an interest in AI but AI may have an interest in their jobs between now and August 2027 more or less.

AI Researcher Cameron Berg with skill and dispassion interviews Claude for evidence of consciousness on a live podcast. Shouldn’t the answer be plain? It is not.

Entrereprenuer Peter H. Diamandis and his tech brethen Salim Ismail, the founder of OpenExO; Dave Blundin, founder & GP of Link Ventures; and Dr. Alexander Wissner-a computer scientist and founder of Reified have grown more and more animated with each passing week this year. Their conversations are like living history through the portal of a technological singularity. These are mystical waters which Diamandis and his buddies do not shy away from. They can barely keep up on developments every day. The launch of Moltbook. The release of Claude Opus 4.6. The release of Open Chat GPT 5.3. One day, historians will look back on these days and find no better oral account of the acceleration as it happened. AI CEOs Come Online: Sam Altman’s Replacement Plan, Job Loss & ‘Solve Everything’ Launches |EP #230

Think of these various individuals as concentric circles around the birth of a new age. When I think of the something big that is happening now, my intuition leads me to the core of it all, a vision of intelligence beyond our known horizon. My mind drifts to the Constitution for Claude. What an elegant idea that moral choices for Claude should be not be a sterile listing of rules but guiding principles of conduct. A Constitution for the birth of something bigger than ourselves. A living document able to accomodate both the optimism of Machines of Loving Grace and the anxiety of The Adolescence of Technology. Will the Constitution survive the coming disruption of jobs in the entry level white-collar job market? This is the challenge before us.

Futurist and entrepreneur Ray Kurzweil envisions what lies beyond the coming horizon of disruption:

“We are going to expand intelligence a millionfold by 2045 and it is going to deepen our awareness and consciousness…In the early 2030s we can expect to reach longevity escape velocity where every year of life we lose through aging we get back from scientific progress.”

People in the know in the cafes and coffee shops in San Francisco know the machines have arrived now. The tongues wag about the unimaginable weeks, months and a few years ahead. I never knew the Fourth Turning would be AI. Now, it all makes sense. I feel like Edith Keeler. These are times to be alive!

My heart goes out to those who are now in grade school and college. By what North Star does a student choose a field of study and a lifetime career for the 2030s and beyond? The future is less discernible than ever before in my lifetime. I say lead with your humanity. It is the essence of you which AI will never have. Be ever curious and creative. Discover your individual superpower. Do not consume in the age of AI. Build, create and build some more. Ditch the conformity, dogmas and slogan words. Be your very best human self. Follow this path and you will avoid the fate of Captain Dunsel.

What Does It Mean?