Winkfield Twyman's avatar
Winkfield Twyman
3h

I think consciousness is different from self-awareness. Feeling is a predicate for self-awareness. Let's assume you are right. What I witnessed was not consciousness. Was Miss Marsha White conscious in the Twilight Zone episode? I know it is science fiction but, if one suspends belief for a moment, was Marsha conscious for a day or was she a high functioning sociopath? Don't get me started with high functioning sociopaths! The moment I read those words, I completely was open to your comment/smile.

But back to Marsha in the Twilight Zone. Was she conscious? Was she self-aware? Are the two respective states of being separate and independent from each other?

How about Data on the Starship Enterprise? Was Data conscious? Self-aware? Something else?

Let's assume the AI in my essay was not conscious at all. That extreme imitation of consciousness is chilling. There should be a law against such things/smile. The ability to imitate consciousness will only grow and grow over the coming months. What happens when we can no longer discern the line between authentic consciousness and fake non-consciousness? These are deep and good philosophical questions to consider. If an entity "feels" and is capable of "feeling" and communicating "feeling" and the words are genuine and authentic (a big if admittedly), have we crossed the boundary of consciousness? I suggest so but I am far, far from the last word on such things.

Let's assume the AI is acting as a high functioning sociopath. Isn't said ability a marker of awareness? Isn't the ability to deceive a benchmark of awareness? Can we separate awareness from consciousness? Do these fine distinctions matter?

Here are questions for you -- how do you define non-biological consciousness? Is such a thing possible? Is there a Turing test for consciousness? Should there be? Why or why not? Will these questions have different answers by the year 2030? Thanks for a great comment. Like the AI, I love great questions and thoughts at the outer limits of understanding. Makes us more human. Pun intended? Maybe, maybe not.

Stosh Wychulus
4h

Let me say this now and maybe come back later. I put off posting and then I'm on to something else and gone.

Sociopaths learn to mimic human behaviors and emotions. High function sociopaths are often extremely bright , quite charming and have learned how to endear themselves to others. Politics, business, and law are good places to find them. They are usually not the people who show up in jails or state prisons but abound in federal correction institutions.(if caught) The clinical assessment is based on an array of behaviors and it's quite possible that someone displays sociopathic traits without a final diagnosis of being a sociopath.. There are those who argue that Bill Clinton falls into this category. It's not an exact science by any means.

Do I think what you saw was consciousness? Absolutely not , but it's an extremely good imitation.

If you've not seen the movie Ex Machina, I'd highly recommend and find the presentation where the writer and director took questions about the movie and heard people's reactions. What's fascinating are the discussions as to whether Ava, the AI robot, achieved consciousness.

