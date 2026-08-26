For the past few days, an idea has been gathering force in the back of my brain. Ideas come and go for me. Some ideas linger and recur. Those are the ideas that eventually grab ahold of my conscious mind. I am drawn to the kernel of truth behind the idea. And maybe the idea will prove to be lame. That is fine. Life is short. Every essay doesn’t have to land like a Boeing 747. Perhaps, this nascent idea will cause you to reflect upon my subgenre of American literature I belong to. I am an American native to Virginia. That is how I think of myself at root. I understand the larger world from a particular place and time, which places me at odds with my Brooklyn-born wife and my San Diego-born adult children.

The idea is a deep question of my identity. Am I a Southern Gothic writer when all is said and done? What do I mean? Why do I recognize elements of myself in Southern Gothic literature?

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There is a feeling tone to Southern Gothic literature. Born in the early 20th century, Southern Gothic literaure is a mysterious blend of the macabre, the eerie, the damaged, the past as a forgotten Golden Age, the weight of history. History is ever present. “The past is never dead. It’s not even past,” wrote author William Faulkner in Act I, Scene III of Requiem for a Nun (1951). I came of age as a young kid steeped in pietas for my ancestors. After church service at a church founded by my Grandma’s Grandfather, I would stroll through the tombstones in the cemetery. I would see names of family who walked this earth before I was born and I felt closer to them, to my past. The names were vaguely familiar, all relations of my Grandma. These people created a world I received as an heirloom.

I strained to imagine life for these ancestors in the late 19th and early 20th century. Faulkner knew the feelings I felt even though he was white from the Lower South and I was black from the Upper South. I always had the perspective to see the common humanity I shared with other southerners, regardless of race. I had more in common with a southern writer than a northern essayist born and bred in Boston.

It was the felt weight of history as a part of my life growing up that shaped me to be a Southern Gothic writer attuned to Faulkner.

There was also the sense that a Golden Age lay in the past as I grew up. It was always presented to me that ancestors had created a church, a farm, a school, and streets generations before I was born. It was easy to romanticize their lives of agency and lionize a forgotten Golden Age. See generally The Sound and the Fury by William Faulkner. On the school bus ride home in junior high and high school, we would drive past a deserted Victorian wood-frame house from the late 1800s. I would imagine all sorts of ghosts were in the home. We were terrified of the place. This sense of dread permeates Southern Gothic literature.

As I set off for college and law school, I remembered the two-story white wood-frame home of my Grandma’s Father on the hill behind Twyman Road falling into decline and ruin. Countless descendants and cousins saw a part of their blood past decay.

I would cycle to the ruins of Confederate fortifications at Fort Darling on the James River during the summers. I loved the sense of adventure, of leaving home on an adventure to the remnants of an epic battle for survival of Richmond. The landscape of the fort was overgrown with weeds. I loved the sense of ruin and decay all around me, even as history and memory of what happened at Drewry’s Bluff refused to die in the 1970s. These childhood memories would bend my heart towards Southern Gothic, would they not?

However, what sets me apart from Faulkner, Flannery O’Connor, Harper Lee, and other Southern Gothic writers would be my generation. Unlike Faulkner (1897-1962), O’Connor (1925-1964), and Lee (1926-2016), I was a child of the New South. My formative experiences were not the Jim Crow South. I never knew the 1900s or the 1930s as a young child. My formative experiences were public school desegregation in the Fall of 1969 and discovering my best self in the 1970s in a southern small town. There were never lynchings in Chesterfield County, Virginia after the Civil War. Instead, I came of age in a southern suburb as black and white kids created new school traditions together. It was a time of optimism and hope, the coming of a better time. How could I feel otherwise as a small-town kid headed off to Mr. Jefferson’s University in Charlottesville and The Law School in Cambridge?

My generational experiences as a young southerner set me apart from the Southern Gothic literature of Faulkner, O’Connor and Lee. I knew decay and ruin but not as inherited malaise. I never knew grotesque characters like Commissioner of Public Safety in Birmingham Bull Connor or klansmen or lynchings. So, I am not part of this Southern Gothic tradition. I am of something newer and far more promising.

I never felt the burden of history in the 1970s so much as the coming of a better time. It is the lack of alienation and isolation that renders me part of a newer tradition, the Age of the Great Forgetting (a delightful phrase I heard on the podcast Dad Saves America). Consider that the heroes of the New South receive scant mention in the 1619 Project. How often have I been invited to share what I knew and observed as the New South came into creation in the 1970s? Are the creation of new traditions and friendships across the South in the 1970s covered in Liberated Ethnic Studies? Where is the William Faulkner, the O’Connor and the Lee of my New South Generation?

Conclusion: Although I recognize the loss of an ancestor’s mansion house on the James River, Chester Lodge, and the decline of a family church as forces of the city took over, I am too optimistic to be a true Southern Gothic writer. I focus on triumphs over adversity rather than bemoan mobile homes and diminished family haunts. My closest family members sell off parcels of land to newcomers from El Salvador and Guatemala. And total strangers decry why a black family doesn’t hold onto property accumulated over half a century and a century. It is like The Sound and the Fury for my family. A family descends.

But we have our pride like good southerners.

Decay, addiction and economic vulnerability interest me less than the cousin who desegregated the Communications department at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), the cousin who inherited one of the larger collections of properties in black American families, the cousin who became a successful tech entrepreneur, the cousin who leveraged her New Jersey property to a nice homestead in Chesterfield County, the cousin who became an acting judge in Richmond.

My background renders me too joyful to be a true Southern Gothic writer of the modern era. My people knew a legacy of pride. Some knew a lifetime of sorrow as properties were lost. Race is irrelevant to my analysis as I focus on the best in pietas.