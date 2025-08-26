Little did I know my essay about Living in a World of Ghetto Life would land so well with my readers. I published the essay on Saturday and you responded. I wrote into truth and connected with things you have thought about, wondered about, all of these years. Within a few hours, the essay had over two hundred views and I felt, well, that was a solid effort. The clock struck midnight last night and I had over 2,000 views. Just amazing to me how one essay out of nearly nine hundred over two years made such an impact with your hearts and minds.

As the title implies, I am still responding to readers and new subscribers. I promise to respond to everyone. Might take a day or two but you understand.

Those of a certain age observe the face of black culture and consciousness today. And we feel the loss of a lost battle, as one reader put it. I thank the reader for a sip of nostalgia. I thank another reader for allowing me to ask how do we process the trends. The readers who remembered the angelic voice of Marilyn McCoo made me remember the innocence of 1970 all over again.

The hour is late. This essay changed me for the better as a writer. I removed the mask of racial conformity and for once, just once, wrote into the best of my childhood free of dogma and slogan words. You felt me approaching emotional truth. And you responded with a flood of comments, well-wishes, and new subscriptions.

It is a creative trap. I am not naive as a writer. One never knows when one’s words will brush up against our deepest fears and laments. It is happenstance—one never knows when one will connnect at a profound level with readers. I am thinking of the writer Samuel Kronen. Some of his essays seem long-winded which he would concede. And then other essays just make me want to howl at the Moon. He lands on timeless truths and I read his essays a second time to savor the approach of the deepest insight. I Was Never More Hated Than When I Tried to Be Honest and James Baldwin and the Trouble with Protest Literature

What I did in my Living in a World of Ghetto Life essay was to peer into a subculture from the outside. I aimed for insight and understanding on the wings of intuition and introspection. To paraphrase Kronen, one of my favorite writers, I tried to be honest…and I created my unique brand of protest literature. Low-class antics were never a permanent face of Black American culture and consciousness. We were once better people.

I thank you for reading my words.

Good evening!