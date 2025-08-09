Have you noticed the incongruent typo every now and then in my Substack essays? The typos come out of nowhere and interrupt the flow of my words. At first, I assumed I had hurried to hit the “Publish” button and, in my rush, I missed a misspelling. So, I started to read and review essays from top to bottom two to three times. And still the inexplicable typos would pop up when I read the published version. Something seemed amiss? Was it me? Or, was it Substack?

I am going to undertake an experiement. Over the next seven days, I will publish my usual essay an day. I will take a sreenshot of the essay before I hit the “Publish” button. Either the typos will go away or they will return as if summoned from the depths of hades. It should be interesting to see what my experiment reveals.

This essay will be my first test of the situation.

=========

As for tomorrow’s essay, a matter has rested heavy on my heart. I want to write about it and yet I must preserve privacy. It is such an exquisite quandry for a writer. The thing one most wants to write about is the most dangerous thing in the world to write about. And, no, I am not thinking about my beloved sister. Nor am I thinking about the Mexican Amy Winehouse who reached out to me recently on LinkedIn (nope, no time for drama/smile) or Carmen Delgado, my muse for the ages. I am not even thinking about High IQ black people. Been there, done that.

I am thinking about love between two people I know. I am thinking about, in my real world, there are not criminals or white supremists or dogma or slogan words. I am thinking about how people should be loved for the individual inside, how my heart aches for the messiness of money in this lonely world. I am thinking about the three types of people in Black America: (1) No Money, (2) New Money, (3) Old Money. I am thinking about two people who are attracted across these lines and whether their love can survive all that we project upon Money. I asked a dear friend about my feelings. She said it is harder if the Old Money person is the woman. Sigh. My friend reminded me that Thou shall not covet. It’s a road to misery.

Tomorrow, I will spiral down into the abyss of love, No Money, New Money, Old Money and how one must fight for love despite all of the nonsense in the larger world. Call me a romantic but I want love to win out over Money differences. Sadly, our discourse is so undeveloped and immature as a country on blackness and Money. There are no books about the ache of feeling less than, of longing to be loved for whom one is on the inside, of feeling so rare and precious in a world focused on black poverty and dysfunction, of expectations from home, of wanting to keep up on the one hand and, on the other hand, wanting to wish away the weight of Money from ancestors now deceased.

These are exquisite black dilemmas, made more so by the small number of friends and family who get it, who stress the car (Will it be up to snuff? I’m rocking the Harvard Law School license plate and Yale degree but I don’t know….), who stress the European vacations (must keep up, up, up), who downplay to make others feel comfortable, who whisper of the past, love with the hunger of Anita Baker, who live on the cusp of remembrance and forgetfulness, who protect one’s heart from the vagaries of life, always willing to share until one gets too close.

I have raised expectations too high for tomorrow’s essay. My wife gave me $100 to not talk about these issues again until September/smile. My wife called me an artist, a creative, a writer. She is wary of the artist temperament where one is mercurial and dramatic and highly sensitive and profoundly intense about the stuff of life. The stuff of life like a flower that grows in a flowing stream.

Anyway, I love a great love story. I always want love to win out. I do not like the unwelcomed presence of a trust and all that carries. Sunday Morning I cheer for artists in the wild, and for those who feel more deeply, who see more clearly, who dream more vividly.

Until tomorrow and the dawn of a new day!