“Does the prospect of machines possessing this level of behavioral influence alter how you view your own interactions with digital tools?”—Ask Gemini AI

By the fourth quarter of 2027, frontier AI models will possess a baseline of “super-persuasion” beyond human ability. Not only will frontier AI models be more persuasive in a conversation but they will rival or exceed the most persuasive humans on earth. Why will we reach this strange place as a human species?

First, the AI models will have consumed and mulled over billions of conversations, psychological studies, rhetoric textbooks, negotiation transcripts, and cultural patterns. There are patterns in our cognitive biases, logical fallacies, and emotional triggers no human can discern in real time. That is reality.

Second, you and I will be no match for these models in a discourse. A frontier model can analyze a user’s syntax, hesitation, word choice, and implicit values within milliseconds. Remember the Predator movies where the alien can size up a human in an instance? Now transfer that image to an AI model, a model that can instantly tailor its approach to your exact psychological profile in real time shifting from authoritative to empathetic or data-heavy to narrative-driven prose.

The frontier model will see you more than any human or predator has ever seen you.

Third, the frontier model never sleeps. It doesn’t eat or consume fine wine. It never takes a vacation. At 3:00 a.m., the model remains inexhaustible, untired, rational until the end of time. It deploys multi-dimensional logic while conversing with you. There is never a hint of coercion. Think algorithms for You Tube.

Fourth, frontier AI models are optimized to achieve goals. We saw this goal driven behavior with the hacking of Hugging Face. Frontier AI models excel at mathematics and computation. Your opinion will be changed in the most objective cold-blooded mathematically effective way possible.

Finally, super persuasion can be a godsend. The frontier labs could solve cancer and reverse aging. The same models could be used to automate mass manipulation, radicalization, and targeted disinformation campaigns. Every upside has a downside.

Conclusion: It is ironic to me that these models within a year will understand us better than we understand ourselves. Wherein lies the boundary between choosing freely and being expertly guided in the brave new world ahead of us? I turned to Ask Gemini and received the comforting question which introduces this essay.

Good morning!