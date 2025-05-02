I am reluctant to call out readers as biased. Too many ideologues have cried wolf too often in my life for me to not be jaded about accusations of race bias. But suppose people I know, and like, and trust exhibit race bias as readers of my book? What do I do with that information? The noted historian Yuval Noah Harari recently said information is not truth. Yuval Noah Harari Sees the Future of Humanity, AI, and Information I will share with you information based on my first-hand knowledge. But is said information truth suffused with meaning? Why or why not?

This evening, my wife was in a spicy mood about her book club. Don’t get me wrong — she loves her book club members. However, my wife loves the company more than the particular assigned book for reading. As they say in the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI), there is misalignment. Apparently, my wife is on deck to recommend the next book for the club. She told me so.

This throw away comment caught my attention. “I have an idea for your book club. They should read Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace. It is a thousand pages long.” My wife flat out rejected the idea which was not a serious idea. I was trolling my wife. Am I allowed to say that, reveal that? Well, it will just be our little secret.

Then, it occurred to me that I was a novelist. “You guys should read my novel about the first black lawyer. But you can only read x percentage because the novel has not been fully released.” Much to my surprise, my wife agreed to recommend my novel, Gotterdammerung, to her club. I felt affirmed, psyched.

“You know, (Chad) is reading your book Letters in Black and White: A New Correspondence on Race in America every now and then. He’s just reading your part, not Jen’s part.”

In the moment, I understood. Chad was a biased reader. Let’s talk about it.

Are my words more worthy of a read than words of my co-author, Jen? At first blush, I find the bias to be offensive. Jen worked as long and hard as I did over the course of four years to publish Letters in Black and White. Could there be a good reason for this biased reading?

Well, one could argue that Chad knows me well. We have known each other since Chad’s sons and our sons were in private school together. We have celebrated birthday parties together as young parents. I like Chad as he has a Skull and Bones air about him. Call me an elitist. I like the people I like. My wife ventured that Chad knew me, not Jen. Odds are Jen’s close friends were only reading her parts of the book, not my words.

However, and despite the lawyer like argument from my wife, I kept returning to race. Isn’t it as probable that Chad trusts a black American to know more about race than a white American? I would never ask Chad this direct question. The question seems vaguely rude. On top of that, why would I want to place Chad in an awkward position of (a) conjuring up a non-biased rationale for ignoring Jen’s words on race or (b) confessing that, yeah, a black guy must know what he is talking about when it comes to race. Either position racializes my decades-long friendship with Chad which I have no appetite for. On the other hand, am I holding Chad to low expectations, that he can’t handle the truth about race? Am I reluctant to run down my curiosity because it is more about my comfort level than ferreting out truth behind Chad’s bias?

Do you see how information is not truth? I have incomplete information to explain bias here. Chad could be favoring a writer he has known for decades or he could be interested in race through my eyes as a (retired) black American. Even if I questioned Chad about his bias, he is a sharp cookie, a well-experienced attorney in his 60s. Chad is quite capable of creating a pretextual answer for me for his (alleged) bias. I would never know the truth.

As I wrote our book, I had a question for a friend living overseas. I wanted to know whether it made more sense to begin part of the manuscript with my personal perspective on Jack and Jill or to lead with Jen’s angle and perspective on the urban landscape of Baltimore. I will never forget my friend’s reaction. She didn’t hesitate. She spoke with the self-assurance of AI. “You should write about Jack and Jill. No one wants to hear what a white woman has to say about Baltimore. Jack and Jill is something new and exotic.”

So, the decision was made to lead with Jack and Jill.

This is information of bias. Is this information truth? Is there more truth in an elite Black mother’s group for a reader versus a white woman’s angle on a black urban space? I guess it comes down to how we are defining truth. Could it be that, in our racialized world, bias is information is truth? Was my truth of Jack and Jill more deserving of being centered than Jen’s truth of race in inner-city Baltimore?

Conclusion: These are difficult questions for me. As an idealist, I live in a race indifferent world as a default position. What happens when readers live in a parallel world of race bias? Do I press the bias for deeper truths? Or, do I turn my head and walk away as if nothing has been said and leave Chad alone as a reader? What do you think?

Good Evening!