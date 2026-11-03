I grew up in a time when obituaries were expected. Mostly, it was because a life mattered. Surviving kin wanted the world to know a loved one had passed on. But suppose there is no obituary? What are the arguments for an obituary? What are the arguments against an obituary?

“First in War, First in Peace, First in the Hearts of His Countrymen”— Henry Lee’s Funeral Oration and Eulogy for President George Washington

Long after one is gone, an obituary survives in the memory of the living. Grandchildren of grandchildren are able to read words of remembrance and catch a glimpse of the man that was grandfather’s grandfather, the woman that was grandmother.’s grandmother. One is never truly dead to the ages in a sense. Every day, I pass by the obituary of my cousin Bruce. I see his face and I remember him once again.

But suppose the deceased did not want an obituary? They did not want a fuss. They were 97 or 100 in age. All of their friends had passed away. They did not live life on a grand stage but they were solely loved by a few close family members. Perhaps, the lack of an obituary is the best way to honor their wishes and show respect. Maybe, the human compulsion to record the passing of a life is outweighed by a family member’s desire to fade away from public view.

Let me suggest that there could be people in their 90s who were classmates with the deceased. The surviving children may not know these cherished schoolmates from the 1940s and 1950s. They will never know an old friend has passsed away since there was no published obituary.

On the other hand, obituaries are not cheap. They can run hundreds of dollars. If the loved one was frugal, they might insist that money not be wasted on a frivolous expense like an ad in the local newspaper.

The desire to remember a lost family member is strong. Do we have a word for relatives denied the shared grieving of an obituary? Is there a word in the English language to describe unprocessed sorrow of nieces and nephews? Do we feel a hole in our center, the absence of public words that say “I remember her”?

What do you think?