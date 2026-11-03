Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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B Smith's avatar
B Smith
7h

There should be a public space on the web for obits. The newspapers are all going broke, with income sources limited to a tiny number of subscribers, a vanishingly small number of advertisers, legal notices (foreclosures, bankruptcy trustee sales, etc.), and obits. That's why the cost is through the roof. But you knew that. It is sad. Will future generations be able to find a record of their forbears?

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