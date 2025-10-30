Dear Readers,

This morning, I undergo long anticipated surgery. I will be fine, although the recovery period may keep me out of sync with my daily essays. I anticipate a short hiatus to heal and gather my thoughts while in bed. One of my favorite readers encouraged me to keep writing. Rest assured I will after a short spell of rest. I leave you this early morning with a comment which nicely explains my motivation for writing through the days, weeks and months ahead:

“Agreeableness leads to group think. Group think leads to contrary viewpoints being silenced. Not hearing contrary viewpoints often leads to preventable calamities” — commentator @markbrown4111 on Have Women Ruined The World? Helen Andrews on The Great Femization episode, The Unspeakeasy With Meghan Daum podcast

Good day!