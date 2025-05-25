“For the love of money, people will steal from their brother…Don’t let money change you.” — Queen Latifah, For the Love of Money

My father-in-law was a cop, a genuine New York City police officer with all that entails. My wife watches Law and Order and Blood Blues with an intensity beyond the normal. Oftentimes over the years, my wife has remarked with a daughter’s love that her Dad resembles Ice-Tea. The mannerism, the swagger is the same. Ice-Tea plays the NYPD detective/sergeant Odafin Tutuola character on Law and Order.

Character Fin Tutuola

1 This is the genealogy of my Father-in-Law the great grandson of Joseph Rainey, the great great grandson of Edward Rainey:

2 Edward Rainey was the father of Joseph Rainey

3 Joseph Rainey was the father of Herbert Rainey I

4 Herbert Rainey I was the father of Herbert Rainey II

5 Herbert Rainey II was the father of Herbert Rainey III — Book of Rainey, Chapter I: Verses 1-5 (fictionalized)

What is swagger?

Swagger commands attention. Swagger is presence in a crowded room. When a perp beats the rap and walks out of a courtroom swaying his shoulders from side side as if to say “King Kong Ain’t Got Nothing On Me,” that is swagger. Swagger is cool silence when the moment cries out for something, anything. When a man wears a gold chain around his neck and exudes masculinity, that is swagger. Swagger is how one wears one’s beard on the streets of Brooklyn. One leans against the Bedford Stuyvesant side of a building and the ladies feel the heat. That is swagger. One can hear swagger in the voice, the tone, the inflection. Swagger weakens the resolve of a wife’s best friend.

That was my father-in-law.

Unlike Detective Alonzo Harris in Training Days, my father-in-law was never shot in the line of duty. He never shot another man as an undercover officer. Yes, he drew his gun once, and once was enough. The bad guys kept their distance. Thus are the street ways of swagger.

My father-in-law was not of the streets. He entered the world as the holy grail of an Old Black American family. Think of it this way — a wealthy free black barber begat a black congressman begat an internationally acclaimed musician begat a music “professor” begat the III in Brooklyn. One day, someone stole my father-in-law’s bicycle on the mean streets of the City. I believe this offense, this violation at a young age, turned my father-in-law to a life of law enforcement. New Jack City — For the Love of Money

There was no place for airs in the NYPD. Men cursed and drank and chased women. My father-in-law was not alone as several of his male family members also joined the force and policed the mean streets.

A few days ago, a writer posted an excellent essay on Free Black Thought about Black Privilege as a thing. It is a good question as I believe privilege, and the lack of privilege, runs through the heart of every Black American family. On the one hand, my father-in-law grew up with a sense of pietas. His family name was in history books. On the other hand, he lived his whole life feeling less than, that he fell short of expectations. It is like being born Thurgood Marshall Jr. or Andrew Young III or Adam Clayton Powell IV. Accomplishments can set up a lifetime of comparisons with those who came before.

My father-in law was never going to become a U.S. Representative or internationally acclaimed musician celebrated throughout Europe. Instead, he was destined to bring the hammer of the law to criminals.

Social prestige and status is a funny thing. Even though his family name was well-known and recognized in Our Kind of People, some family members were distraught when he came a courting. He was seem as less than others in Brooklyn society. Social gatekeeping is such a strange thing. The names of those checking credentials of suitors are long forgotten to memory. Swagger prevailed and a young, attractive woman from a good family was swept off of her feet.

I once asked my wife how Ice-Tea reminded her of her Dad. I wanted details. She said mannerisms, the way her Dad carried himself. I like Ice-Tea and wondered if Ice-Tea was also like my father-in-law, someone living in a gray zone of conflicting status roles.

“White People Like You Man” — Ice-Tea

Ice-Tea exudes swagger. He speaks with confidence and self-assurance. One senses he wears a gold chain as Sam Altman might wear a Rolex watch. Did you know that Ice- Tea trained to be a pimp in Hawaii? That he robbed for profit? That he was affiliated with the Crisps in high school down at Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles? And the best part, that Ice-Tea released a controversial track Cop Killer? Sample the lyrics to Cop Killer:

How is it that a scion of one of Black America’s oldest families strode through life with the swagger of one who created Cop Killer? The swagger of Ice-Tea and my father-in-law cop as one. It is a deep question I raise.

I believe my father-in-law was born to exude charisma. Some people just are that way. In West End Richmond, Virginia, charisma might produce a Governor L. Douglas Wilder. But there is a topography to race, so the same charisma manifested as swagger on the streets of Brooklyn. My father-in-law’s strong masculinity and self-confidence was affirmed countless days and in countless ways by innumerable interactions with criminals, fellow undercover officers, and yes, the ladies.

What did my father-in-law think of me, a son-in-law who never cursed in my life? We were walking through Bedford-Stuyvesant once. He offered that I reminded him of college kids he knew back in the day. I was a goodie two shoes. He didn’t intend offense, mind you. He was keeping it real on the streets which I appreciated.

If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million black Americans stories, experiences and perspectives. I was not my father-in-law. He was not me.

When my father-in-law passed away, there was a magnificent funeral in Brooklyn. There was standing room only. I think some people may have been in outer rooms. The finest from the NYPD were present. There were so many people. I was particularly interested in the number of ladies present. At one point in the eulogy, the minister observed that so many people were present because my father-in-law had so much love to spread around!

Lesson to those reading this essay — if you are inclined to stray in your marriage and you should not but if you do stray, count upon the presence of ladies in grief unknown to family members. Might be awkward. Do you know Carmen Delgado? How did you know my husband? And your name is Shelby, Shelby Aldrich…how did you know the deceased? We were special friends. Mom, do you know a Margaret Lozano? Margaret who?

Just saying.

In real families, there is a lack of coherence because humans are illogical and irrational. I know a family member who I will not name who received from three family members a Christmas gift under the tree. And guess what was under the Christmas tree? A white t-shirt that said ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards). Make it make sense for me, ladies and gentlemen. On the one hand in the same family, there is the undercover cop of swagger and passion for Law and Order and on the other hand a ACAB Christmas present.

I threw up my hands and surrendered to incoherence in my family.



Conclusion: Since my family members live unexamined lives, they will never read this ode to swagger. Phew! When I think of my father-in-law, I think of genealogical blessings. My wife thinks of Ice-Tea. What a nuanced and complex world I live in!

