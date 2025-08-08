“Family is the strongest bond known to humans. One way that stories build trust between strangers is by making these strangers reimagine each other as family. “ — Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI by Yuval Noah Harari, p. 23

I never added Tatacoope (Susan Taylor) to my family tree on Ancestry.com for a simple reason. The facts did not add it. Some accounts suggest that Tatacoope (1580 - 1628) was born in London, England. This account was incredulous to me since the English settlers under the leadership of Captain John Smith (1579 - 1631) did not begin the English story in Virginia until 1607. Allegedly, Tatacoope was of Powhatan origin, so how would Tatacoope of Powhatan royalty have found her way to a birth in London? On its surface, the account did not make sense which is why Tatacoope never found a place in my formal family tree.

Begin I continue this essay, we should keep things in perspective. I have two parents, four grandparents, eight great grandparents, sixteen great great grandparents, thirty-two 3x great great grandparents, sixty-four 4x great grandparents, one hundred and twenty-eight 5x greatgrandparents, two hundred and fifty-six 6x great grandparents, five hundred and twelve 7x great grandparents, one thousand and twenty-four 8x great grandparents, two thousand forty-eight 9x great grandparents and…wait for it…wait for it…, four thousand ninety-six 10x great grandparents. For a moment, the Worsham blood line suggested maybe Tatacoope was one of my 10x great grandparents.

One out of 4,096 10x greatgrandparents.

Despite the longings of the Worsham family, an old Virginia family whose ancestor Sarah Summercales Worsham (1644 - 1690) is my 8x great grandmother, there is no there there to the story of a distant daughter of Powhatan royalty in our genetic line. In this essay, I will present (1) the fabled story of Tatacoope, (2) numerous shortcomings in establishing direct descent from Tatacoope, and (3) why the stories we tell ourselves about ourselves matter.

=========

The Fabled Story of Tatacoope

The daughter of Chief Running Stream Wahunsonacock Kocoum Powhatan of the Patawomeck Tribe (1545 - 1618) and Princess Matatishe Winganuske Nonoma “Cornstalk” Powhatan (1551 - 1618), Tatacoope came into a world along the James River before Jamestown. Her ancestors included paternal grandfather Ensenore Algonkian (1516 - 1570), paternal grandmother Scent Flower (1517 - 1600), maternal grandfather Chief Great Creek Metischala Katha Cornstalk* Chief Morning Ripple Wind Clan, Chief of the Patawomeck (1537 - 1620) and maternal grandmother Wind Clan Chalakatha Powhatan (1550 - 1617). Her most famous relative was, of course, her sister, Pocahontas (1595 - 1617).

I am not sure how it happened but Tatacoope married John George William Worsham in Charles City County, Virginia (or was it London, England ?) in 1595. Their union gave rise to one of the earliest English-Indian families in the Virginia colony, and the Worshams are duly proud of this story. Family lore recounts that Tatacoope somehow adopted the name Susan Taylor and was buried in the original cemetery on the grounds of the Westover plantation, the home of the famous Byrd and Harrison families.

It is a romantic story which I am sure has been passed down from generation to generation in the Worsham family. And if the tale were true, I would proudly stand in as a descendant of the Worsham genetic line. Oh, if it were true.

Numerous Shortcomings in the Story

Where shall I start? Before I continue, I know this essay will be difficult for some Worsham descendants to digest. The fable of Tatacoope has been part of your family identity for centuries. Alas, let’s review the evidence.

First, no Englishman was in the neighborhood of Charles City County, Virginia in 1595 to marry the daughter of the Powhatan Chief. Those are just the facts. Captain Smith would not land in Virginia until 1607. This fact alone discredits the fable of Tatacoope.

Second, Chief Powhatan had a son by the name of Tatacoope. There is no historical record or document of a daughter. To use a modern phrase, the wrong sex is problematic.

Third, some accounts mislabel Tatacoope as Cherokee. This mislabeing should raise eyebrows as Tatacoope was of the Powhatan people. All Native Americans are not the same. Just as all Black Americans are not the same.

Fourth, there is no burial tombstone. There is no burial site. This goes for both Tatacoope and Susan Taylor. It is as if a fiction was created for the benefit of descendants around the campfire in the Virginia woods.

Finally, there is no official record of any Susan Taylor in the Virginia colonia records before 1640.

Having said all of this, I am open to objective DNA evidence to the contrary. I encountered the same uncertainty in establishing probable descent from the Lee family of Virginia. A Twyman cousin suggested correspondence from the 1600s did not support a link. However, there were centuries of genealogical representations to the contrary. What enabled me to reach resolution of a link to the Lee family was splendid genetic work by cousin Jimmy Smith. He found a clear genetic DNA segment traceable to the daughter-in-law of Richard Lee I (1618 - 1664) in us. I was amazed but such is the power of DNA analysis today. Jimmy also found an alternative DNA match which double-confirmed our genetic match to the Lees.

I would suggest to the Worshams a simple plan of attack. If the Worshams feel in their bones that they are direct descendants of Tatacoope (Susan Taylor), locate the grave and burial site of out common ancestor, Sarah Summercales Worsham (1644 - 1690). Extract a sample of her DNA and compare it to descendants of Pocahontas (1595 - 1617), if not the DNA of Pochahontas herself. “At Gravesend, not far down the River Thames from London, Pocahontas died, and was buried in the churchyard of St. George's Church.” Go forth and investigate. Use artificial intelligence (AI) if you have to.

There are over 100,000 living descendants of Pochahontas today.

I urge Worsham family members to be proactive and establish a DNA match between Sarah Worsham and her Aunt (Great Aunt - ?) Pochahontas. Otherwise, the objective evidence does not support oral history in your family. And your genetic family is my genetic family.

Why Our Stories Matter

The stories we tell ourselves matter. We can create a broader sense of family if the stories, grounded in truth, show us that the Powhatan people are a part of us down to our blood and DNA. It is not about culture. It is about knowing a living bit of me and Sarah Worsham from so long ago lived in Tatacoope, and her sister Pochahontas.

And even if the DNA evidence comes back negative, our stories still matter. We may prize even more the marriage of John Rolfe to Pochahontas and the creation of a new people in the New World. I become centered in the small part of me that is Worsham. And the Worshams recognize that Twymans, both black and white, are part of one’s family too.

I do not believe that creation of the Tatacoope story was a deliberate lie. I doubt Worsham family members on Ancestry are seeking to deceive people today. Sure, the records don’t hold up to scrutiny, let alone strict scrutiny. But to me, it is progress that an Old American family proudly wants to know about their possible Powhatan ancestor from so long ago. There was a time when people might have kept such things more private and under wraps. We are living in better times.

For me, the story of Native Americans will always be inseparable to me. Our family oral history suggests my paternal great grandmother, Sallie Nell Giles, was a full-blooded Cherokee. Was that story made up? A big part of me doubts it. I credit my ancestors. I received my first speeding ticket while on a drive to the Mattaponi Indian reservation in King William County. I wanted to set up a visitation program between my suburban small-town high school and the high school attended by students at the reservation. I felt knowing about others was important even as a teenager. And, of course, my daughter learned to drive on the reservation in Palm Springs.

Back in 1997, I faced a life decision whether to leave San Diego or not. I recall interviewing with law schools. As the recruitment committee members waxed lyrical about diversity in Buffalo, New York, I remarked that there were more Indian reservations in San Diego County than any other county in the United States and I wanted my children wanted to know that diverse Indian experience. There are 18 Indian reservations in San Diego. Barona, Viejas, La Jolla, Pala, Sycuan, etc., etc.

What could Buffalo offer of greater value? I received no answer.

Good evening!

And one more thing, Worsham family, the image of Tatacoope on your Ancestry websites is fake. Do not mislead researchers. I thank you as a distant cousin.