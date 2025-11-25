That old black magic has me in its spell

That old black magic that you weave so well — lyrics to Old Black Magic performed by Frank Sinatra

Introduction: As always dear readers, family members presume I am tractable to black consciousness when my mind is elsewhere. Those who read yesterday’s essay Dice in the Mirror observed me relaxing with and enjoying Twyman family members who came of age before critical race theory. Once upon a time, family members could swap outrageous and funny stories about life in a pre-political way. I am most relaxed in these settings. Conversations seem more alive and real and authentic. The moonshine contraptions in the woods. The drunk step grandfather. Beloved cousin with her shotgun.

No manipulations in the air.

My serene mood was broken as a distant cousin could not resist bringing blackness into an otherwise fine afternoon and evening.

So, ok, I appreciate knowing about the slave cemetery nearby for slaves residing at our farm house. It is part of our Virginia past and thanks for sharing. My mind was more focused on the French Huguenot dynasty that was dying off. The slave cemetery is interesting too but I was in a mindset of observing how dynasties come to an end. Notice how this shared landmark has shifted the focus of my mind towards the dark and haunted in our past. See generally People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Past by Dara Horn. This shift in focus is manipulation albeit well-intentioned. But when does well-intentioned manipulation become propaganda?

I was a tad annoyed until I read the accompanying text first thing this morning. Why do family members feel they need to save me with early morning text messages? I am not in need of saving as an adult man with human dignity of free thought.

“Cousin, good morning! I thought you would find this interesting. Remember when I greeted you yesterday and said I wonder where the slave quarters were? I said that halfway in jest knowing that area had huge slave populations. I chuckle because the builders in 1744 never envisioned descendants of former slaves would be sleeping in that house.”

Notice dear readers how distant cousin has shaped my identity from a former law professor, history major, grieving namesake son, proud father of the greatest of kids and Harvard lawyer to descendant of former slaves. Why does it matter? Do I go around wearing a Star of Slavery on my chest? At some level, I felt the text message was dehumanizing, an affront to my human dignity and that of my wife and children. Who wants to be remembered by sins from the 1700s? How is that self-conception healthy?

I pulled myself together and replied in a thoughtful way:

“Nor did slaves in 1744 envision the same. Three centuries of change in one place. It is like the story of descendants of slaves living in a mansion house of the Randolph family in 1871 on the banks of the James River. Lots of historical change for the good.” Chester Lodge Reparations and American Slavery No. 27 I felt this was a positive and constructive reply. I hit, send.

I ask you all, am I right? Why should I be conscious of the builders in 1744 and not conscious of slaves in 1744 as well? I suspect they would praise God we lived in a better place and time. Am I being unreasonable? My Aunt and Beloved Cousin were not playing manipulation games with me in the sunroom which I could appreciate. They had no inner sense of not belonging on the farm due to slavery from three centuries ago. What normal, healthy person would?

Here is how my distant cousin responded to my suggestion that enslaved persons from 1744 would appreciate the positive change over time as would my former slave ancestor who raised a black family in the Randolph mansion house in 1871:

Agreed, man your world view is so much more different from mine. I have been reading parts of your book and have concluded you should have been born about 100 years ago. You sound like Booker T. Washington and his promotion of self help which respect to a degree, more on that in a moment. I think you also need DuBois with a dose of Malcolm, Martin and James Baldwin. I have concluded in my nearly sixty four years of living that hard work absent opportunity is just that hard work. I liken the opportunities we have had as being like a man from a family of 15, one made it what about the other 14? Having been through three layoffs in the past 12 years for no cause, at the hands of three white men prompted by three white/asian women I do not see the life through your lenses. My brother in law reminded me in 2014 with my first layoff that I forgot I was black, as having never experienced what the average black man goes through. I am a proud recipient of DEI or wokeness or whatever they call it. I have no shame as I watch others with connections push me out of roles.

Though I am a pretty conservative guy, I will never be a black apologist for white oppression. I believe in the premise of meritocracy…I have seen meritocracy weaponized. I have worked hard but most importantly I have been afforded opportunity. When I go and guest lecture all over this Commonwealth, I stress having good study skills, being your best and most importantly having a good network. I know we will never completely agree but we both have one goal and this to make sure our children and potential grandchildren see better days.

Love you cousin.

When I received this text message, I was between business meetings. There was so much I wanted to say and respond to. Things like, oh, I don’t know, agency and internal locus of control and remaining haunted by a slave past. Who on planet earth is a black apologist for white oppression? Notice the framing as a mindset. I chose diplomacy over a full frontal engagement:

Having different world views makes the world go round. Wouldn’t the world be a boring place if everyone had the same world view?

Conclusion: If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives. How does one forget one is black? What does that mean if over 1 billion black people on planet earth have over 1 billion individual lives? I have much more in common with my Aunt and Beloved Cousin who converse with me as a human, not an ideological play thing. Where does the compulsion come from to insert slave cemeteries into an otherwise slave-free conversation? Why the inability to let it be and not lecture about how one must imbibe more W.E.B. DuBois, Martin King, and James Baldwin?

I have written about 150 pioneer black lawyers over the course of five years. Isn’t there more to the human condition than DuBois, King and Baldwin? Why doesn’t my cousin list Black Enterprise Magazine? Reginald Lewis? Berry Gordy? Mordecai W. Johnson? Earl G. Graves? Charles H. Houston? Spottswood W. Robinson III? Am I being unreasonable? Have I lost the plot of black consciousness? Or, have I dove so deeply into my inner landscape that I have come out the other side a citizen of the larger world? The Burbank Happening and Other Signs of Intelligent Life The Black Privilege Vibe How I Became Black Where Are The High IQ Black People Who Are My People?

What do you think?