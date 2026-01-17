Me: I crossed the 1,000 essay mark. I have 1,033 essays on Substack. Just noticed.

Young Writer in the Hinterland: Wow! That’s no small thing

Me: Yep! One essay one day at a time.

I began this lonely Substack on March 23, 2023. At the time, I was in dreadful pain from my dislocated right shoulder. I would wake up at 2:00 a.m. and not be able to fall asleep. Rather than waste away the wee small hours of the morning, I chose to write here on Substack. I framed myself as a former law professor, too white for some, too black for others. The times were fraught with high dogma and slogan words. Blackness is Oppression, Nothing Else Matters. My family members were content to live unexamined lives which bothered me so. Letters in Black and White: A New Correspondence on Race in America (co-authored with Jennifer Richmond) was coming out in sixty days.

Those early days were clunky moments. I kind of knew what I wanted to say but the daily discipline was not ingrained in my neural pathways. Coming Soon (March 23, 2023); Beyond the Year 2050: The Coming of a Better Time (March 23, 2023); and The Manuscript and Freedom (March 25, 2023) The discipline wasn’t always there but I felt the inspiration which has powered me along until today. If I had to pull out consistent themes from those pioneer essays, it would be (1) a love and respect for the visionary Howard President Mordecai Wyatt Johnson, (2) an aversion against dogmas and slogan words, and (3) attraction and affection for freedom throughout American history.

Those themes have been by my side as I have written from San Diego, Coronado, Escondido, New Haven, Palo Alto, Napa Valley, Hawaii, Fiji, Richmond and Chesterfield County, Virginia. The locales have changed over 1,000 days but my vision for a better America has remained the change. The pillars for the coming of a better time are (1) Human Dignity, (2) Creative Expression, and (3) the Individual.

If you have been with me from the start, you remember my competitive footrace with William Shakespeare. Could I create more plays than the great bard using Open ChatGPT prompts? A silly diversion for silly moments in my writing life. Others of you remember my tropical island reports from a world where blackness was everywhere and nowhere at the same time. And still others observed the intimate life of an Old Black American Family infused with activism and dare I say…privilege?

I wish I had duly noted the exact day when I wrote 1,000 essays. I didn’t care at the time since I was lost in my daily writing which I love. When one is in the creative flow, I find the whole world falls away.

What lessons have I learned over 1,000 essays? The biggest surprise, and lesson, has been reader reaction to some essays and not others. Living in a World of Ghetto Life soared well above all of my other essays which is undestandable, although maybe not on second thought. I was writing as an outsider looking in on ghetto life. There was distance between me and the topic but this distance did not matter to readers.

The essays that meant the most to me were those that soared into my introspective depths. The distance between me and the essay topic was non-existent. I am thinking of Love the Hurt Away and The Human Condition. The essays about broken hearts and rainy mornings in San Diego. My deep dive into A.B. and my Black Manhood with Michael Bowen. Precious family moments in New Haven and Palo Alto and Coronado, Palm Springs and Chesterfield County, Virginia.

I have led a full life. I have lost my Dad and gained renewed affection for Beloved Cousin and Aunt Juanita. My adult children are the greatest.

I hope my words have added momentum to a nascent movement among non-conformers, creatives and the curious within minority groups. I once wrote about how minorities within minority groups may save us all from the cultural abyss. I still feel this way. Creative Minorities and the New Harlem Renaissance

Conclusion: These essays would not be possible without support from you, my readers. How often have I have danced near the edge of capitulation and retirement as a writer? Each time, a reader pulled me back from the edge. Jen, you never indulged my weakness to call it quits. I thank you. To my young writer in the hinterlands, I still remember our conversation. I was walking along the San Diego Harbor and I asked you “what was the point?” You said simply, “to tell the truth.” And I returned to the keyboard that evening. So many readers in the comments have reminded me of the value I bring to their reading lives. And the little infusions of affirmation spur me on to another day of writing, and another, and another.

At the end of the day, you all have been the wind beneath my sails. I am blessed as a writer. I Need People Who Look Like Me

Until tomorrow….