An idea came to me this morning. I had watched a stirring You Tube video about a man and his girlfriend who decided to dress up in 1950s attire for a day. Not only did they feel better about themselves but they were met with random compliments on the street. I loved the idea of people dressing up on city streets, unlike what I see too often downtown these days.

This was the kind of time travel I could support!

It occurred to me that I could do the same thing with the Black psyche in San Diego. I immediately ran to frontier lab model Gemini with my idea:

“I have an idea for a short story or essay. Suppose I woke up one morning with a different psyche. I was born in 1861, not 1961. My name was the same. My family was the same. I was born in Richmond, Virginia but now lived in San Diego. The only difference was a new psyche molded by a life lived between 1861 and 1926. How would my new psyche perceive my surroundings? How would others interact with me and perceive me?”

And so an essay was born inspired by a handsome couple wearing 1950s attire for a day on city streets.

Gemini speculated that the 1926 psyche would feel alien in our 2026 world. The scale, speed, and social stucture would be overwhelming. A person born in Richmond in 1861 would have a childhood shaped by the Civil War and Reconstruction, a middle age defined by the Gilded Age, and an elderhood that witnesssed World War I and Roaring Twenties. The skyscapers in downtown San Diego would feel oppressive. Where are the horses? The smell of asphalt? The soot from coal? The loud rattle of combustible engines? And why were people dressed so indecently in public? Stay Classy, San Diego!

My family would view my 1926 psyche as the result of a stroke or dementia. I would use words that did not make sense like “gramophone,” “moving pictures,” and “aeroplane.” I would stand up when others entered a room as a reflex. I would never wear a hat inside. Family and friends would regard me as eccentric, rigidly old-school. I would fear touchscreens and prefer legal pads for writing.

Seized with terror, my family would take my 1926 psyche to the hospital for mental tests. They would say I sounded like a dedicated method actor—words like ”telegraph office,” and “the wireless grid” populating my lexicon.

I was progressive for my time but nothing in my experience prepared me for a Black U.S. President in the receding past, female corporate CEOs, and gay and lesbian people out in the public. Now add black consciousness to the dream. The following are three short fictions developed with Claude. This idea of a weight associated with blackness in U.S. heritage is brought to the surface from the standpoint of perception (story 1), philosophy (story 2) and psychology (story 3). Enjoy my efforts to add some substance to an otherwise undertheorized area of the human condition.

* I. The Weight

The light woke me. It was not Richmond light, which comes up gray off the James and sits on the roofs like wet wool. This light was white and level and smelled of salt, and it came through a window of glass so clear I put out my hand to see whether there was glass at all.

There was. My hand stopped against it. My hand was my own, the knuckles thickened, the brown of it gone ashy at the joints the way my mother’s had. I was sixty-five years old. I had been sixty-five when I lay down. Of that much I was certain.

I dressed in clothes that were not mine and fit as though they were. No collar to button, no studs, no braces. A soft shirt with no starch in it at all. I felt undressed and went out anyway, because a man who has been a lawyer for forty years knows that the facts will not come to him. He must go to them.

The street was a wide black ribbon with no horse dung on it. Motorcars sat along the curb, low and rounded like river stones, and they made no sound. Palms stood up out of the lawns as if someone had planted the tropics on purpose. Down the hill, between the houses, I could see the ocean. Not a bay, not a river mouth. The ocean, blue to the end of the world.

A woman came up the sidewalk toward me. White. Fair-haired, perhaps forty, in trousers, with a small dog on a cord.

I did what my body does. I did not decide it. My shoulders came forward and down. My eyes went to the pavement a yard ahead of her shoes. My feet were already moving toward the grass at the edge of the walk, to give her the whole of it, to be a man who could not be accused of anything because he had not been there at all.

“Morning!” she said.

I waited for the rest of it. In Richmond there is always the rest of it. The word that comes after the greeting, or the look that comes instead of the word, the small stiffening that tells you she has noted your face and will remember it if anything is missing from her porch.

There was no rest of it. She smiled the way one smiles at weather. Her dog sniffed my shoe. “He likes you,” she said, and went on up the hill.

I stood on the grass for some time.

I have argued before judges who would not look at me while I spoke. I have been called by my first name in open court by men half my age. I have entered the buildings of my own government by the side door. I know the craft of reading a white face the way a sailor reads the sky: the small shifts that mean weather is coming, the stillness that means it is already here. I read that woman’s face with every instrument I possessed, and I found nothing. Not contempt. Not fear. Not even the careful kindness that is its own kind of distance. Nothing but morning.

I walked down the hill toward the water.

At the bottom there was a coffee shop with its doors standing open. I stopped outside it, on the pavement, because I did not know which door was mine. Then I understood that there was only one door.

I went in.

A young man behind the counter, white, with rings in his ears like a pirate, looked up and said, “What can I get you, sir?”

Sir. He did not lean on it. He did not put it in quotation marks with his voice, the way they do when they want you to hear that they are being generous. He used it the way he would use it for anyone. He was waiting for my answer.

I did not have one. I had no money, or none I recognized. He saw something in my face and said, “First one’s on the house, you look like you need it,” and handed me a cup. I sat at a table by the window. White people sat at the tables on either side of me. A Black girl in a green apron came out of the back carrying a tray, and laughed at something the pirate boy said, laughed loudly, with her head thrown back, in a room full of white people.

I nearly reached out to stop her. I nearly said, Child, not here.

No one turned. No one stiffened. She set the tray down and went back through the door, still laughing.

I understood then what was happening in my chest. All my life I had heard men speak of the burden of race as though it were a sack one carries on the back, something you could set down at the end of the day. It is not a sack. It is a posture. It is the way the spine has grown. It is in the set of the jaw and the angle of the eyes and the half second before you speak, when you weigh each word for how it might be used against you. I had carried it so long I had mistaken it for my own shape.

And now there was nothing pressing on it, and the posture did not know what to do. My lungs filled, and filled, and kept filling, as if I had been breathing through a reed for sixty-five years and someone had pulled the reed away.

It was not joy. I want to be honest about that, because a lawyer must be honest about the evidence. It was closer to vertigo. A man who has leaned against a wall all his life does not feel freed when the wall is taken away. He feels himself falling.

Who was I, if I did not have to be careful?

I finished the coffee. I walked the last block to the water. The beach was wide and pale, and people of every color lay on it, or ran along the hard sand by the waves, or sat on blankets with their children. No rope divided it. No sign. I looked for the sign the way you feel for a step in the dark.

I took off the strange shoes and walked into the edge of the Pacific. It was cold. It was the coldest, cleanest thing I had ever touched.

Somewhere behind me, three thousand miles east and a hundred years back, a man my age was stepping off a sidewalk in Richmond to let a woman pass. I could feel him there, the way you feel a limb that has been taken off.

I wanted to call to him. I wanted to tell him that the ocean is here, and it is cold and clean and belongs to no one.

I did not know the words. I am not sure, yet, that there are any.

II. The Brief

“Dad. Dad, are you all right?”

The young woman in the kitchen doorway had my mother’s forehead and someone else’s eyes. She was holding a telephone no larger than a playing card, and she was frightened.

“Madam,” I said, “I beg your pardon. I believe there has been some confusion about the premises.”

She put the little telephone to her ear and said, “Mom, come up here. Something’s wrong with Dad.”

I have been told I have a courtroom voice. It is not something I chose. A Negro lawyer in 1926 who wished to be heard in a courtroom learned to speak in a register that left no room for misunderstanding: every consonant set down whole, every sentence closed like a door. I had not known how strange that voice would sound in a kitchen with a shining refrigerator and a bowl of oranges, to a girl who called me Dad.

They wanted to take me to a hospital. I asked instead to be taken to a law library. I said it as a man asks for a glass of water.

She drove. The motorcar moved without gears grinding, and she spoke to it, and it answered her in a woman’s voice. I watched the city go by: white buildings, wide streets, people of every complexion walking, waiting, ordering their lives. At a crossing, a Black man in a fine suit stood beside a white man in a workman’s vest, and neither one moved aside for the other. They simply stood there, waiting for the light to change, two citizens.

The law library was in the courthouse downtown. The librarian at the desk was a Black woman of perhaps thirty, with her hair cut close to her head and spectacles on a chain. I asked her for the United States Reports, volume one hundred sixty-three.

She looked at me over the spectacles. “Plessy?”

“You know it.”

“Every law student knows it.” She tilted her head. “Are you a lawyer?”

“I was,” I said. “I am. I taught the law, for a time. At Howard.”

Something passed across her face that I could not read, and I was a man who could read faces. “Howard Law,” she said. “Then you’ll want more than Plessy.”

She brought me Plessy v. Ferguson first, because I asked for it, and I opened it the way a man opens a letter he has already read a hundred times. Separate but equal. Seven to one. Mr. Justice Harlan alone in dissent: Our Constitution is color-blind. I had quoted that dissent to my students like scripture, the way the defeated quote their prophets.

Then she laid another volume beside it. Three hundred forty-seven. Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka. 1954.

I read it standing. I could not sit. We conclude that in the field of public education the doctrine of “separate but equal” has no place. Unanimous. Nine to nothing. Not a single justice of the Supreme Court of the United States willing to set his name against it.

“Who argued it?” I said. My voice had lost its consonants.

She told me. She told me about the NAACP lawyers, and the long campaign that began with the graduate schools and the law schools, case by case, for twenty years. And she said a name.

“Charles Houston,” I said.

“You’ve heard of him.”

Heard of him. In 1926, Charlie Houston was a young professor at Howard with a Harvard doctorate and a temper like a struck match, and he talked about remaking the law school into a machine for producing lawyers who would bring Jim Crow down in the courts. Some of us older men thought him a romantic. I told him once that the courts were the other side’s house, and a man does not win in another man’s house.

She found me a history and opened it to a page with his photograph, older, heavier, the jaw the same. Below it, the dates. 1895–1950.

“He died four years before Brown,” she said gently. “He never saw it.”

I sat down then.

I have tried, since, to describe what I felt in that chair, and the only word I can find is debt. The weight that I had carried all my life, the posture and the careful voice and the side doors and the courtrooms where the judge read the newspaper while I argued: someone had lifted it. Not God. Not time. Not the slow improvement of men’s hearts. Men I knew had lifted it, with briefs and depositions and train rides through the South to sit in courtrooms where they were not safe. They had lifted it by hand, and some of them had died before it came off the ground.

And I had told Charlie Houston he was a romantic.

My daughter, the girl who called me Dad, sat down across from me. The librarian brought us both water. “Is he all right?” she asked my daughter quietly, and my daughter said, “I don’t know. He thinks it’s 1926.”

“No,” I said. “I know what year it is. I have just read it.”

That evening, in the house by the sea, I asked for paper and a pen. They gave me a machine instead, and when I would not use it, my daughter found a yellow legal pad in a drawer. Of course there is a legal pad, I thought. Some things the century kept.

I wrote a letter. I addressed it to the faculty of the Howard University School of Law, Washington, D.C., in care of the dean, as of the autumn of 1926.

Gentlemen,

I write to inform you that it works. The plan Professor Houston has been describing in faculty meetings, the one some of us found impractical: it works. I have seen the reported decision. I have seen a Negro woman keep the law library of a great city in California, and she was not surprised to be there.

I write also to inform you that it costs everything. Some of you will not live to see it. Please tell Professor Houston that he should go ahead anyway. Tell him an old colleague was wrong.

I signed it. I folded it in thirds, as one does.

There was no envelope that would carry it. There is no post that runs that way. I put it in the breast pocket of the soft shirt with no collar, over my heart, where I could feel the corners of it all night long.

III. The Inner Light

The woman at the breakfast table called me honey and poured my coffee before I asked, the way a wife does after many years. I did not know her. I knew, at once and completely, that she loved me.

That is a terrible thing to know about a stranger.

“You were talking in your sleep,” she said. “Something about the James River.”

“I am from Richmond,” I said carefully.

“I know where you’re from, Wink.” She smiled. “Forty years I know where you’re from.”

A young woman came down the stairs in a white hat with a brim as wide as a cartwheel. She turned in a circle in the kitchen. “What do you think? For the portrait. Is it too much?”

“For what portrait?” I asked.

The two of them looked at each other. “The Frick picture, Dad,” the girl said. “You and me. You’re growing the beard for it.”

I put my hand to my face. There was a beard there, coming in white.

I have decided to set down what happened that day plainly, without argument, because I am no longer sure an argument would help.

I did not tell them I was a stranger. I have spent my life knowing which truths a room can bear. I ate the eggs. I let my daughter, for she was my daughter, I understood that by noon, take my arm and walk me down to the village by the sea to buy a ribbon for the hat.

When I was a young man in Washington, the West Indian men who came up from Barbados and Jamaica to study at Howard used to puzzle me. They were Negroes, as dark as I or darker, but they walked differently. They spoke to white men across a counter as if the counter were just a counter. One of them told me once that he could pick out another island man on Seventh Street from a block away. How? I asked. He thought about it. You can see the thing that is not on him, he said. The thing that is on you.

I had not understood him. That morning I understood him.

Because I walked through that seaside village in 2026 looking for the thing that was on me, and I could not find it on anyone.

A Black man of about forty in running clothes jogged past, earphones in, and nodded to a white couple on a bench without breaking stride. A Black woman sat in a café window with a little silver machine open before her, frowning at it, as absorbed and unguarded as a scholar. Two boys, one brown and one white, argued over a ball in the language boys have always used. I searched their faces and their shoulders and the way they occupied the pavement. It was not there. The posture I had worn so long that I took it for my bones was simply not there.

“You’re quiet,” my daughter said.

“I am looking for something,” I said, “and I am glad not to find it.”

And then I found it.

At the bus stop on the corner, a young man of perhaps twenty sat alone. Black, slim, in a hooded shirt. And on him, plainly, as plainly as I have ever seen it on a man in Richmond in 1910, was the thing. The shoulders brought forward. The eyes on the pavement a yard ahead. The stillness of a man who has decided in advance that the world is going to accuse him of something.

No one was accusing him of anything. The white woman beside him on the bench was reading. The street was bright and indifferent. There was no law and no sign and no rope. And still he carried it, the whole of it, as if it had been handed down to him with his name.

“That young man,” I said to my daughter. “Do you see him?”

She looked. “I see him.”

“No one is pressing on him. Why is he bent?”

She was quiet for a moment. She had her mother’s patience and, I think, something of mine. “Some people still carry it,” she said. “Even when nobody’s putting it on them. It’s in the stories they hear. It’s in what they expect.”

I understood then that a weight can outlive its cause. That the law can let a thing go long before the spine does. That some men in the free country would choose, without knowing they chose it, to stand in Richmond all their lives.

I wanted to go to him. I wanted to put my hand on his shoulder and tell him: Son, I was there. I know what it weighed. You may set it down. It is not yours. But I did not know whether a stranger’s hand on his shoulder would lift it or press it down, and so I did nothing, which is the oldest sin of old men.

We bought the ribbon. White, to match.

In the evening I sat on a bench above the sea with my wife, the stranger who loved me, and watched the sun go down into the Pacific. It went down red and enormous. My chest was very tight. I put my hand there.

“Wink?” she said.

The light was going. The bench was going. I heard, very far away, a voice I knew, a woman’s voice with Virginia in it, saying, Doctor, his breathing has changed.

I was in a narrow bed in a white room that smelled of carbolic. A gas lamp hissed. Through the window, gray light was coming up off the James.

My own daughter, my daughter of 1926, sat beside me holding my hand. She was crying quietly so as not to disturb the other patients on the colored ward.

“Papa,” she said. “Papa, you were smiling.”

I wanted to tell her everything. The ocean. The woman with the dog. The girl laughing in the coffee shop with her head thrown back. Brown, nine to nothing. The beard coming in white for a portrait.

There was time for only one thing. I gathered all the breath I had left.

“It lifts,” I told her. “Child. It lifts.”

She did not understand. I saw that she did not understand. But she held on to the words, the way you hold on to a stone from a beach you will never see, and she carried them out of that room, and gave them, I have to believe, to someone.

Conclusion: Notice how the weight of Blackness is lifted for the 1926 psyche in 2026 San Diego. As a Black man who lived through Reconstruction, the rise of Jim Crow segregation, and the racial violence of the early 20th century (like the 1919 Red Summer), the 1926 psyche would have spent his entire life under an invisible, crushing blanket of hyper-vigiliance. Walking down a modern San Diego street, his intuition would register a staggering shift in the air. He would see Black, White, Asian, and Hispanic people walking together, laughing, and sharing spaces without the looming threat of state-sanctioned violence or social excommmunication.

To his sensitive nature, this would feel like breathing pure oxygen for the first time.