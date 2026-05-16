“As he grew older he had difficulty hearing different voices speaking at the same time.” — Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power by Jon Meacham, p. 446

The aging Thomas Jefferson was surrounded by grandchildren. “His grandchildren loved him and revered him. They followed him on garden walks (never, though, putting a foot on a garden bed, for that ‘would violate one of his rules.’). He never had to raise his voice. Their sense of authority was so complete that it was uncessary for him to ‘utter a harsh word to one of us, or speak in a raised tone of voice, or use a threat,’ a granddaughter recalled. “He simply said, ‘do,’ or ‘do not.’ And that was that.” Id. at p. 449

The grandfather Thomas Jefferson was closely attuned to his grandchildren’s every wish and desire. A granddaughter lamented she never had a silk dress. The next door, a silk dress was presented on the door step of Monticello from Charlottesville. Another granddaughter tore a beloved muslin dress on the glass door. Several days later, Jefferson had mended a new frock. By all accounts, Jefferson was a caring, perceptive and empathetic grandfather.

A visitor from Vermont in 1811 observed Jefferson and Sally Hemings together. They openly cohabitated together at Monticello. As the Hemings children arrived, Jefferson dutifully recorded their births in his farm book. Jefferson was of a culture and refused to part with his biological children. Jefferson was too venerated for family and friends to broach the matter. “What suited Jefferson was the code of denial that defined life in the slave-owning states. It was his plantation, his world, and he would live as he wished.” Id. at p. 455

Jefferson sometimes felt his age in 1811. He could no longer walk about as he once did. However, he rode his horses for exercise and accepted the decay of age gracefully. “His hearing was failing a bit, and he needed eyeglasses more often.” Id. at p. 465. People in his generation were passing away like Abigail Adams. The sorrow of lost ones is part of the aging process, if one lives long enough.

Jefferson fell ill in early 1818, but he recovered.

The Master of Monticello struggled to be optimistic.

“In October 1819, he was felled with a stricture of the ileum, an intestinal crisis that his doctors believed possibly fatal.” Id. at p. 473 Jefferson recovered once again.

The 1820s were not kind to the aging Jefferson. His wrist injury in Paris in 1786 troubled Jefferson. Jefferson began to think more and more about the end of life.

One day towards the end of 1822, Jefferson took a wrong step down a terrace. The Terrace gave way, Jefferson tumbled, struck the ground, and broke his left arm. The arm healed but now “both his right and left hands had been significantly injured.” Id. at p. 480

Jefferson refused to give up his independence. When he turned eighty, he was riding his horse “on his solitary daily ride.” Id. at p. 481 Jefferson’s horse became “mired in the river.” Id. at 481 He could have drowned but for the river current that carried Jefferson to a shallow part of the Rivanna River. He refused to give up his solitary rides on horseback.

By November 1824, Jefferson was stooped with age at eighty-one but his mind remained ever powerful. “In old age Jefferson was the Jefferson of youth, a man who honored the work of politics, the comradeship of service, and the ideas that drove flawed men to fight for causes larger than themselves.” Id. at p. 484

As the new year rang in on January 1, 1826, Jefferson suffered from severe diarrhea. He was confined to his couch. And his power of reading began to escape the author of the Declaration of Independence. reading one newspaper only and forgetting immediately what I had read Id. at p. 488

And still Jefferson refused to give up horse riding. He would be lowered from above onto his horse saddle.

Many in Washington, D.C. wanted Jefferson to attend the fiftieth anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Jefferson was too ill to make the ride from Monticello to D.C. Instead of his physical presence, he left a heartwarming letter for his countrymen. It would be the last words of Jefferson to his fellow Americans. Jefferson wrote James Madison with these words: “Take care of me when dead.” Id. at p. 488

Soon, Jefferson was confined to bed. “The end was at hand.” Id. at p. 489

*

”On Saturday, June 24, 1826, Jefferson painfully put pen to paper to ask Dr. Robley Dunglison to call. Dunglison left Charlottesville as soon as he received the note.” Id. at p. 490

Jefferson was weakening in body but not in mind. Jefferson’s “plan was to fight old age off, by never admitting the approach of helplessness.” Id. at pgs. 491-492

Jefferson’s mission was to survive until July 4, 1826. This was his last mission in life. Jefferson “said good-bye to his family, addressing each in turn.” Id. at p. 492

Jefferson remembered the Great American Revolution. All of the details came rushing back as if his mark in history would always be July 4, 1776.

On the evening of July 3 at around seven p.m., Jefferson asked the doctor “Is it the Fourth?” Id. at p. 493 This was Jefferson’s central concern as he approached the end of life.

“It soon will be,” Dunglison replied. Id.

Two hours later, at nine p.m., Dunglison woke Jefferson for more medicine.

“No, Doctor, nothing more,” Jefferson said, Id.

Jefferson again woke up and asked “This is the Fourth?” Jefferson again asked and demanded to know, “This is the Fourth?” Nicholas Trist lied to Jefferson and said, it was the Fourth. I believe Jefferson knew it was a lie and he had to soldier on for a few more hours.

“Jefferson fought on, breathing still.” Id. Breathing still.

*

Mercifully, the clock above Jefferson’s bed tinged twelve times. It was the Fourth of July. Jefferson drifted in and out of consciousness. He dreamed about the Revolutionary Committee of Safety. He gestured as if he were writing, always the scribe from Monticello.

At four o’clock in the morning, he gave the attending slaves directions.

At ten, Jefferson gestured to a grandson. Butler Burwell Colbert correctly read Jefferson’s signal that he wanted his head elevated. An hour later, “a grandson lifted a wet sponge to Jefferson’s mouth.” Id. at p. 494

Jefferson passed away at ten minutes before one o’clock on Tuesday, July 4, 1826. “He died with his eyes open.”



