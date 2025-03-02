Remember the date today, March 1, 2025. Artificial Intelligence (AI) will never be as slow and dull and dim-witted as it is today. The exponential curves of growth in intelligence are only headed in one direction. Up! The green line below is exponential growth. That is our AI future in the coming days, weeks and months ahead.

Each day seems to bring a new burst in intelligence. Remember when the stock market lost its collective mind because Deep Seek out of China bested Chat GPT-4? That was just a week or two ago. Then, Elon Musk unveiled Grok 3 which surpassed Deep Seek. Now, we have seen Claude 3.7 surpass Grok 3 in some dimensions. Excuse the profanity and foul language below. Focus on the reality of Claude 3.7 and exponential growth:

Hi everyone, I just tried Claude 3.7 Sonnet on some UI and backend code and with a single prompt, it nailed everything perfectly. This was a highly complex codebase that took me about two days to get working, and it handled it all in one go. What the actual fuck? I always knew Anthropic was cooking something big, since they were quite silent especially with all the hype around Deepseek and o3, and they really dropped a bomb. I've used every type of LLM and was one of the early ChatGPT users, and for the first time in a while, I'm feeling that same magical excitement I had when I first used an LLM.

I never believed AI could replace top expert programmers sure, it might handle the average ones, but never the elite. Yet today, I honestly think that in just 2-5 years, it could absolutely destroy even the best of the best. This shit is insane.

Secondly, if I were Anthropic, I'd be firing the shit out of the marketing department. Their marketing has always been absolutely terrible. Anthropic is way higher in quality than OpenAI, yet OpenAI always gets all the social media hype. Anthropic has consistently done a crappy job promoting itself, and I blame the marketing team entirely. They seriously need to fix this because the product is amazing, yet it's massively underrated and horribly marketed.

Anyways, I barely use ChatGPT for my coding anymore and sonnet 3.7 gave me even more reasons to cancel my ChatGPT subscription cause o3 doesn't really do the same level as what i saw with sonnet 3.7 not even close.

I'm curious to know about other people's experiences when it comes to code.— Just Tried Claude 3.7 Sonnet, Commentator on Reddit, 5 Days Ago

Let’s talk about the times we are living in and the unimaginable future by the year 2030. Jobs will begin to erode between now and 2030. How do we deal with the destruction of work ahead? Disruption on the road to abundance?

=========

When I began this lonely Substack on March 23, 2023, Chat GPT-4 intrigued me. I was recovering from my dislocated shoulder and couldn’t sleep through the night. I grew weary of a bum shoulder and trying to fall back to sleep, so I decided to create this Substack and write away the midnight hour. I am a silly child at heart, so I thought of a mindless and ridiculous challenge to occupy me at 3:00 a.m.

Why not use Chat GPT-4 to create more plays than William Shakespeare? Yes, I am a nerd by nature. The idea of besting the great playwright appealed to the child in me. So, what did I so? I researched the matter and determined Shakespeare had written 38 plays. I would write 40 plays. I love a challenge.

On April 7, 2023, I declared my intentions to the Substack universe…at 1:15 a.m. The Shakespeare Challenge

For 40 days and nights, I would wake up at 3:00 a.m. haunted by an aching shoulder. And I put my lack of sleep to good use. I began to prompt Chat CPT-4 to write plays. Those were silent, lonely nights of silent introspection and creation.

On April 8, 2023, I prompted Chat GPT-4 to write a play titled The Elephant in the Room. The idea was inspired by one of my favorite Twilight Zone episodes, A World of His Own. Season 1, Episode 36. Noted American playwright (and very married) Gregory West created an attractive girlfriend out of his imagination. The script practically wrote itself. A World of His Own Here is the prompt I used:

Prompt: Write a 500-word one act play in the style of The Twilight Zone episode Season 1 Episode 36. A World of His Own. The dialogue between the characters must be crisp and engaging. The protagonist Gregory West is a playwright who lives in the Gold Coast of Washington, D.C. circa 1959. Gregory lives in a comfortable colonial style home. Gregory is one of America's most noted black playwrights. The entire play takes place in his home office. There are pictures of various ancestors and famous playwrights on the office wall. Gregory is highly sensitive, insightful and emotionally intense. The play begins with Carmen Delgado stirring a drink for Gregory. Gregory and Carmen are having an affair. Carmen is Puerto Rican and Gregory's personal assistant. Carmen is caring, warm and affectionate. As Gregory and Carmen cuddle, they are discovered by Shelby West, Mrs. Gregory West. Shelby is the daughter of the president of Howard University. Shelby and Gregory are opposites in personality. Focus on why Gregory is attracted to Carmen and Shelby.

The Play’s the Thing: Setting: Gregory West's home office, Gold Coast of Washington, D.C. circa 1959.

Characters:

Gregory West: A successful black playwright.

Carmen Delgado: Gregory's personal assistant and lover.

Shelby West: Gregory's wife, the daughter of the president of Howard University.

Here is the result Chat GPT-4 created for me The Shakespeare Challenge no. 1: The Elephant in the Room

On April 9, 2023, I gave Chat GPT-4 the following prompt:

Prompt: Write a 1,000 word four Act play in the style of King Lear by William Shakespeare. The dialogue between the characters must be crisp and engaging. The protagonist, referred to as Master Morgan or the Old Man, is a free black slaveowner who lives in Georgetown, South Carolina circa 1859. The Old Man lives in a comfortable two-story colonial style home. The Old Man works as a barber and owns his home, his barbershop and several rental properties in town. He is the wealthiest black man in Georgetown. The other characters are Morgan, Jr. (older son of the Old Man), James (younger son of the Old Man), and Elizabeth (favored child). The Old Man’s aim in 1859 is establish a family dynasty and distribute his fortune/estate among his three children. The Old Man is at his most powerful and self-confident in 1859. He is the unquestioned ruler and king of his family.

Prompt: Expand the play to 2,000 words. Show, do not tell, the dialogue. The play begins with the Old Man and Elizabeth dancing together at a Brown Fellowship Society cotillion. The dialogue must be crisp and simple. The Old Man whispers to Elizabeth, “You are my favorite.” Elizabeth replied “I’m going to get married and before you know it, I will make you a grandfather. Your bloodline will last until the end of time. In Act One, the Old Man calls his three children and asks “who loves me the most?” Morgan Jr. and James profess their undying love for their father. They lie because they know they are not their father’s favorite and they want his land and fortune when he dies. Elizabeth tells the truth, she loves the Old Man as a daughter loves a father. The Old Man is hurt, insulted and disowns Elizabeth. Show in the dialogue the pain in the Old Man’s heart.

Prompt: When the Civil War is over in 1865, the Old Man frees his three slaves in the barber shop. Elizbeth insists that her father pay the three slaves for their years of unearned labor. The Old Man refuses to do so since slavery was legal. He had been a slave from his birth in 1807 until he purchased his freedom in 1846. No one paid him for his unpaid labor as a slave. Why should he pay his three former slaves for whom he paid a good and fair price? He will not do it! In anger, Elizabeth stops speaking with her father. Years later, the Old Man and Elizabeth reconcile when Elizabeth discovers she is pregnant and will bear her father a grandchild. Elizabeth and the Old Man hug as she says I will make you a grandfather. We’re going to have a grandchild! Elizabeth dies in childbirth at the age of 25. The Old Man descends into insanity and dies four years later at the Colored Lunatic Asylum. No descendants are alive to carry on his name and bloodline. When he passes away insane, his line is now dead. The play concludes with lyrics from the song Being Alive. The dialogue should be simple and crisp. The entire four-Act play should be 2,000 words in length.

Ok, Ok, I was having fun while sleep deprived. Chat GPT-4 came up with a dud of a play. The Shakespeare Challenge No. 2: The Old Man

At this point, I was unimpressed. I wrote “we can see GPT-4 struggling with an off-script black character in The Old Man. A free black slaveowner? Black wealth in the antebellum South? Dynasty and daddy/daughter angry love in a black middle-class family? I can imagine GPT-4 with a headache thinking “This does not compute! This does not compute! Danger, Will Robinson. Danger!” On the other hand, the Elephant in the Room play was free of caricatures and stereotypes.

On April 10, 2023, I returned to the world of AI prompts and plays. This time, I had an idea about a second family. I gave Chat GPT-4 the following prompt:

Prompt: Write a 1,500-word essay about a butler who marries a woman, a waiter, and has a son. The butler starts to see another woman and promises to marry her. The butler has five children with the other woman. Before the ethical and moral issue can be resolved, the butler dies on the job while attending to his employer, Thurston Howell IV. Howell must decide how to distribute the proceeds of a life insurance policy. Should Howell inform the wife that her deceased husband has another family? Should Howell inform the other woman that her deceased boyfriend is married and has a son? Write in the style of Blue Bloods series, Season 4, Episode 21 Above and Beyond. The dialogue between the characters should be crisp and engaging. Begin the play with Howell informing the wife that her husband died of a heart attack while on the job. The play should be one Act.

I got the following play. The Shakespeare Challenge No. 3: He Has Another Family The play was pretty decent.

By May 17, 2023, I was on my final challenge. I was wiped out but had kept going for 40 days and 40 nights. I returned to the The Twilight Zone for inspiration and this final prompt. The Bard I gave Chat GPT-4 this prompt:

Prompt: Write a play in the style of The Twilight Zone episode The Bard, Season 4, Episode 18, and the episode Showdown with Rance McGrew, Season 3, Episode 20. An untalented, would be playwright cannot sleep one night. Rather than lie awake in bed in the wee hours of the morning, the writer creates a silly challenge -- he will use GPT-4 Chat to write more plays than the legendary Shakespeare. Over the course of 40 days and nights, the writer prompts GPT with play idea after play idea. From the heavens above, the real Shakespeare ponders "Why does he persist? He is wasting his time, my time!" As the writer drifts off to sleep, he dreams of meeting the real Shakespeare who shows the writer he has neither talent nor quality in his pedestrian ideas. At the end of the play, Black Magic conjures up the real Shakespeare in the body of the writer. The rest, as they say, is literary history. The dialogue should be whimsical.

What did Chat GPT-4 give me? I received a darn good play but you decide. The Shakespeare Challenge No. 40: Shakespeare Speaks

I looked into my crystal ball and made the following observation: “This play was quite good. Call me crazy but I could see a clear improvement in the quality of the plays over the past 40 days and nights. If this level of improvement continues, there will a great market demand for who those who can create nuanced and complex prompts. I also can foresee an abundance of quality plays depicting the human condition over the coming years. Might this flourishing of the stage and theatre portend a New Renaissance in the human spirit? We can only hope.”

That was May 17, 2023. Fast forward to today, March 1, 2025.

=========

I should create an AI agent. The world is changing underneath our feet this year. And I don’t mean dogma, slogan words or politics. We are witnessing the early steps of massive AI deployment in our normal lives.

There is a podcaster who I like to watch. She is starting up an AI agent company. I have watched her for about six months or so. One day, I was listening as I normally do. Nothing out of the ordinary. She announced she was an AI agent for the real McCoy. Huh? I looked at the screen and I could not tell the difference between the real human podcaster who I like and her virtual AI agent. No difference at all. I would not have known, ladies and gentlemen, unless the AI Agent had so informed me. Whoa!

I know someone who is writing a book with the assistance of AI. Sure, I have uncovered a hallucination or two, however, that book did not take the writer four years to write! I suspect the book was written in a matter of months. That is the power of AI for us writers.

I have used Chat GPT-4 today. It is like night and day compared to the midnight hours of 2023. Chat GPT-4 is now aggressively proactive and as fast as the Gods. I eerily feel sometimes like Chat GPT-4 knows me better than I know myself! This was not the case in April of 2023.

I heard somewhere that the IQ of AI will double within six months. Sometime this year, AI will be smarter and more intelligent than the highest IQ human being alive. That benchmark has consequences in the real world.

Another podcaster whom I watch is now using AI to sort her e-mail. She encouraged me to try out the AI system for free for a month. Or was it her AI agent who invited me to try out the AI e-mail system? I don’t know and does it matter?

=========

In these times fraught with AI anxiety, no one wants to be left behind. The First Mover advantage is real. For my guide, I turn oftentimes but not always to Mo Gawdat. Mo was the head of Google X. He has left Google X and seems to be on a crusade to alert the world about the approach of an alien intelligence. We don’t have much time to prepare.

Call me silly but now is the time to pivot from Black American History to our American Future.

No human has all of the knowledge of mankind in their heads. AI does.

At some point, does AI become conscious? What will be the difference between AI consciousness and human consciousness? What does it mean to be human in a world of abundant hyperintelligence? Are we less human once AI knows us better than we know ourselves? Are your curated feeds on You Tube shaping your perception of the outside world? Why or why not?

What does it mean when Nobel Prizes are more AI driven than human driven? Do we care whether cancer is cured by a human hand or AI pattern recognition? I vote for curing cancer and welcome my AI overlords/smile.

Suppose AI extends the human life span by 25 or 50 years in our lifetime? What are the consequences for the human spirit and existence? Does life have less purpose and meaning when the grim reaper is pushed out the door?

Marry quantum calculation to AI and will we all be living in a Star Trek like era of abundance before the year 2037? If there is no more war because of abundance and no more hunger because of abundance and no more racial resentment because of infinite abundance, won’t these questions of Blackness and race identity seem irrelevant and immaterial before the year 2050?

Did blackness ever matter on the starship Enterprise?

“The world is changing” — Mo Gawdat

President Ronald Reagan once said to the former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev that humans would unite if aliens invaded our planet. My relative once said prejudice and bigotry would dissipate when the aliens landed. Could it be that the long-anticipated aliens are coming to our shores as I type? And the aliens are AI. AI is an alien intelligence that may break the human mind before the resulting abundance saves us from our tribal selves. What do you think?

Listen to the hyperlinked You Tube podcast above. Take in the nature of the universe coming out of AI. Notice how Mo is ready to die in peace and contentment if we solve all problems before the year 2030. AI already has an IQ of 120. That IQ is projected to double within six months. What does a world inhabited by 240 IQ AI agents look like? Feel like?

It is about an exponential scale, not a lineal scale, to repeat my point at the top of this essay. AI Agents and AI IQ are soaring upwards. AI will not be stopped, as Mo puts it. Best we prepare and hitch our mundane human intelligence to AI while we can. One can ride the AI rocket and remain relevant or wave the AI rocket adieu and drift into irrelevancy.

Claude 3.7 Sonnet is as dumb as it will ever be…today.

Conclusion: The ability to clone ourselves with AI agents is here now. 240 IQ AI agents in 6 months will lead to profound medical breakthroughs like cures for cancer, the end of the aging process, the extension of the life span. Abundance is good. No one will care about race beyond the year 2030.

The beautiful ones born beyond 2030 are not yet born. The future is compelling.

“We Are No Ways Ready For This” — Mo Gawdat