Did he or didn’t he? Of course, I mean did NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang use artificial intelligence (AI) to write his apology letter? I wanted to know. Here is the apology letter sent out to the world on November 8, 2026:

I owe my family and all of you an apology.

I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.

To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.

To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence.

Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA’s Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American.

My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. Please give them privacy.

Jensen

Did Jensen Use AI in drafting this apology?

I sought out the advice and counsel of several AI frontier models: Ask Gemini, Microsoft Co-Pilot, Claude.

Ask Gemini rejected any suggestion that this apology was AI generated. The obvious author was Huang and a team of crisis management professionals. The structure of the apology avoided the passive voice; i.e. “mistakes were made.” The guiding hand of corporate PR and legal risk-management teams can be seen in the sharp demarcation between the personal and the corporate mea culpa. There is no conversational cadence which is a dead give away for AI generated prose.

Microsoft Co-Pilot was more penetrating in its hunt for AI generated verbiage. After strict scrutiny of the words released to family, colleagues and the world, the sense was 25% was entirely human-written, 45% was human written but AI-edited/polished, 25% was AI generated first draft which was then heavily revised by humans, and 5% which was mostly AI-generated with little human revision. Many human hands went into this apology surmised Co-Pilot, including human resources, public relations, legal and executive review. For this most personal of communications, the apology contained no emotional or messy language. The words were crisp, clean, and covered all the bases. There was no Jensen behind the words. The human had been erased. What we read was a communications exercise at the highest level.

And then there was Claude. According to Claude, this apology was written by committee. One can tell more or less by the playbook: (1) no excuse, (2) full responsibility, (3) address each stakeholder group, (4) request privacy for the family. Claude has read decades of committee-drafted apologies. Jensen is not special. Claude praised the architecture of the statement. High praise to the lawyers who drafted the firewall between the infidelity and national security. The words of apology come from an American patriot which is what the crisis calls for. And finally, there is no mention of the wife’s name or the other woman’s name. Lack of specificity is the coin of the realm. A lawyer manhandled this apology into shape. I could feel Claude’s glowing admiration.

This apology was written to protect Jensen, not to reveal Jensen.

Conclusion: In a year or two, frontier AI models may be ten times as powerful in dissecting our every word on paper. What will happen to the lawyers? But what of the lawyers?