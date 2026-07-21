April 25, 2019 began as any other day. I was enjoying light reading before heading out the door in the morning. Two winds were blowing upon me as I began to read essays and articles. On the one hand, I felt an incredible sense of connection to the larger world due to the magic of genetic genealogy. Just a sense of wonderment. At the same time, I was still stinging from an assertion of racial futility I encountered Blackness is Oppression. Nothing else matters. Abundance and dogma, contradictory currents of life.

I read an essay which resonated with me. It was that simple.

Dear Ms. Richmond,

I came across your essay this morning on Aero Magazine. I read Aero Magazine on a regular basis because of the exceptional insights one can find from time to time. I stumbled around a bit and learned you were building up a project based on letters as a conversation starter on race. I like your idea and wish you well but I wonder whether people are having the conversation with the wrong people.

One of my buddies is a recent immigrant from Hong Kong. Ringo is very conservative on race. She has been a U.S. citizen for about ten years. When one starts up talking about slavery from the 1660s and 1790s, one loses Ringo and rightly so. She has no felt lived experience or history, no dog in that hunt, Her lack of empathy is genuine and sincere, not contrived with malice. She reads her own immigrant experience and perceives the Black Experience through the lens of high expectations, higher education, and duty to achieve out of respect for ancestral suffering.

The descendants of American Slavery should be starting genuine conversations with white descendants of the slave system. Old Families dating back to the 1600s and 1700s are the logical listeners because white descendants of slavery get it . They know the guilt as a family stain. They recognize familiar family names in black faces. They know they are related to Black Americans as 4th, 5th and 6th cousins. That’s the natural market for a race conversation driven by the Black Experience.

There are over 40 million Black Americans. That means there are over 40 million different perspectives, life stories, and personalities. Painting with a broad brush strays from truth, a truth which is always nuanced and complex as you appreciate.

I recently wrote a short manuscript about my own family’s attempt at truth and reconciliation. We all trace our bloodline and family name back to George Twyman I (1661-1703), an Engligh immigrant who settled in Jamaica, Virginia in 1677. Perhaps, you might find our conversation on race of some value.

I will send you the manuscript in a separate e-mail. You’re doing good work but success is over the horizon for now.

Regards,

W. F. Twyman, Jr.

Wink (may I call you that? I see you signed off your last letter like this, but don’t want to presume…!),

I’m so excited that you reached out, and I will look through the manuscript you sent shortly. But, I wanted to respond right away to let you know it is an honor for you to share with me.

A few quick things… On my letters that pertain to race, I’m in a discussion with Kea Worthen who is a black professor in Florida. These letters are between the two of us with no other outside voices (as of yet – perhaps you’d like to join?). The other letters with different authors outside of myself are on ideological differences.

We do have two letters in the series on race that discuss the model minority myth, but we have not included the voices of Asian contributors. I understand your concern, and I actually learned a lot in my discussion of Kea on the “model minority” myth and how it has spread. I will paste the links below to all of the letters that deal specifically with race. (I “lock” these letters on Medium and all of our proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Club, so if you are not a Medium member it may only allow you to read a certain number of locked posts. If this is the case, let me know and I can send you a “friend” link that will let you read without a hassle.)

Also, you mention “40 million different perspectives”. Yes! I completely agree and while any black American with descendants from the 1600-1700s has a history of slavery and therefore we can talk in generalities, there are so many perspectives, which leads me to the final conclusion in my Areo piece: There are innumerable differences both in and among races and assigning blanket identities is a disservice to any race. Of course, we must often speak in generalities, especially when it comes to racism, but we must be careful when doing so. Further, my biggest objective is to find meaningful ways to partner with the black community to help wipe out racism, but the “us v them” ethos that seems to permeate diversity training, at least in my experience, is not the way to create the unity we so desperately need to resolve injustices.

So I end this email saying again, thank you so much for taking the time to write to me. I’m looking forward to reading your manuscript, and I invite you into the conversation. It would be an honor to share your voice and discuss these issues with you in a series of letters.

Letters on Racism:

How do we start our conversation on race?

How do we start our conversation on race? Part II

The Model Minority Myth

Moving Beyond the Model Minority Myth

Black and Blue

In Search of Identity

Warmly,

Jen

Jen,

Yes, you may call me Wink. Smile.

I’m listening right now to a You Tube video of a talk by Coleman Hughes at Lafayette. I think the talk happened last month. As I’m sure you’re aware, Hughes is one of the hottest young writers on Quillette Magazine right now. I so appreciate his logic and crisp thought. He helps me to clarify my own thinking.

Thanks for the invitation to join your conversation with Professor Worthen but my day job is too demanding these days for me to be a faithful contributor to your written dialogue.

The best way to reduce prejudice is to understand people as equals. I found this was the case growing up during the age of public school desegregation in the 1970s. When you attend class together and play in the band and suffer from the evil gym coach together, the pressures to stereotype are lessened. I developed the personal philosophy of engaging the larger world which meant distance from the Black Table over time. My closest friends happened to be non-blacks because we shared the same common interest in dominating student council/smile. In the process, I learned to see the person first and my classmates learned to see what really mattered about me (my political ambitions, my smarts, my reticence, my bookishness, etc.) Race receded into the distance.

Well, I’ve said enough. I occupy one corner of a 40 million + population. I engage the larger world. I shrink from separatism and segregation. I keep my distance from people who use the N word. And, if I might reveal a bit more of my racial soul, I feel prejudice is the driving problem nowadays, not racism, and there is less prejudice today than when i grew up in the 1970s in small town, suburban Virginia.

I lament that my children seem more sensitized to race than I was growing up. I attribute this to social media, Jack and Jill, and strong cultural inculcation from Mom and Grandma.

Enjoy On the Road to Oak Lawn,

Wink

P.S., I use the name “W. F. Twyman, Jr.” when I write to honor my Dad, even though we disagree 100% on questions of race.

Wink,

I do enjoy Hughes’ writing and his measured thinking. His research on issues is quite thorough as well, so he never comes to an argument from an emotional angle. This last piece of his I really enjoyed: https://quillette.com/2019/04/19/cowardice-at-columbia/

What concerns me, as outlined a bit in this article, is that the pendulum has swung in a way that as a society we are scared to interact with each other in any meaningful way for fear of being labeled. In the case of Columbia, if the security was wrong and the guy was there to do harm, they’d all be fired. What can they do? It seems, at least from Hughes’ writing that the incident was innocuous enough - ask for ID. No biggie. Show ID and move along... But it got turned into a “racial” issue. We have become so sensitive in our interracial communication and interaction that it actually weakens our ability to generate empathy and understanding. We avoid each other for fear of incidents like these. I want to ask real questions and expect real questions to be asked of me. But often, I’m scared to even start the conversation.

What you say resonates. Just treat people equal. For me, its really that simple. My father was a test-pilot in the Air Force and his best friend, Ike Payne, was a black test-pilot. He was one of the first black men to go to the Air Force Academy. I didn’t know that growing up, I just knew he was a part of our family. I was too young to really understand racism, and in my own little world, I didn’t see it (I wasn’t “colorblind” I just saw others as equal, simple). Then we moved overseas and most of my life has been interacting with people different from me. It was never odd. In fact, it was what I knew and it was comfortable.

Living a considerable amount of time overseas, it really wasn’t until recently that I was aware of racism in the US. I came back to a country that I didn’t even recognize (and I guess arguably, as an adult my experiences had clearly expanded beyond my own little home life, opening my eyes a bit more!). Everyone is talking about race. And, the focus and hypersensitivity around it has made us less likely to interact. I’m now concerned that if I even call someone black (see my first letter to Kea), it will be an offense. So, now a lot of people just keep their mouths shut. That’s the safe solution. But it’s the wrong way forward.

We have this gorgeous black woman who sings in our church choir. When I saw her the other day, I told her how beautiful her hair is - and it really is. She said thanks and that was that. But then, the rest of the day I was nagged by a feeling - did I offend her? Was it a micro-aggression? Even complimenting someone can cause concern. I never used to be this way... because I did and do see people as equals. And so, if I tell you your hair is beautiful, or I really liked the piece you wrote, or whatever (!), it is not because of your racial affiliation, but because I genuinely mean it. We have gotten to the point where we deconstruct every conversation and in my mind, we are backsliding as a result.

Your solution - to interact - is the only solution. And when we do interact, we are going to meet some nasty people along the way. But interact we must. Again, my concern is that although we talk and write about race more, we interact less.

I’m grateful for this interaction, and I thank you again for reaching out. I hope we continue to interact, and I’d love to run ideas and thoughts by you, and please feel free to do the same. Btw, I started reading your manuscript. Still working through it. I’ll write more when I finish.

Have a great weekend!

Just,

Most of my close friends are non-black. Why does this matter? Well, I think it goes to sensitivity, norms and mores about race. Let me explain. Until the age of eight, I attended a de jure segregated public school in Chesterfield County, Virginia. I was not aware of race. I did not see race. Everyone in my family was black. Everyone in my school was black. Everyone on my street was black,. Everyone at my family church was black. I lived in a black bubble and wasn’t aware of it. It was the oddest thing since I knew of a larger world through television. I watched Star Trek, Gunsmoke, The Beverly Hillbillies, Petticoat Junction and Lost in Space, among other shows where most of the characters were white. For some reason, I attributed no value or significance to their race or my race.

My universe changed in the third grade.

The school board desegregated county public schools in the fall of 1969. My all-black school was closed and I was reassigned to a formerly all-white elementary school. I was now the only black kid in my third grade. My white classmates were not welcoming, although my white teacher treated me like anyone else. I was subjected to name calling every day. One day, I sat down on the playground and considered why these classmates called me n----- and other slurs. All of the important people in my life were black like me. My parents were black. My favorite, strong, opinionated uncles were black. My grandma was black. Then and there, it struck me that these kids were dumb since they equated skin color with intelligence. I was prejudiced against dummies, so I assumed these prejudiced classmates were not intelligent. That realization gave me the fortitude and perspective to see the world on my own terms, even if I happened to be the only black kid in my class. From the third grade until high school graduation, I was always the only black student in my class with rare exceptions.

Now, this experience was a blessing and a curse.

On the one hand, I always felt comfortable in the larger world. I never gave a thought to race. I explored the world as an intellectual puzzle to be figured out. I never felt self-conscious being the only black person in a group or meeting. This mindset allowed me to see non-black people as individuals first and foremost. So, you’re white? This tells me nothing about you as a person. Are you smart or slow? Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you ambitious or content? Are you rich or poor? The ability to see the individual behind white skin is the ultimate people power, I think.

So, what is the curse? Sadly, I have found many Black Americans (not all) see skin color first and ask questions later. There is a quickness to remain within the Black Group. It is quite common for me to talk with a very accomplished black doctor and have that doctor say he wants his son or daughter to attend a Historically Black College so that the child can be taught by people who look like the child. I don’t get that need to stay in an all-black safe place. I can learn from any teacher or professor, regardless of color. I have a relative whose daughter was diagnosed with breast cancer. Of all the things that mattered, the relative said with pleasure that her daughter’s doctor was black. Huh? This would be the last thing I cared about, the color of the doctor’s skin. And there is the separate social world of black sororities and fraternities and Jack and Jill and Cotillions. Black Americans are only half of one percent of the world’s population. Why limit one’s closest friendships to half of one percent? I don’t get it. And so, I choose friends who see the world like I see the universe -- Ringo, an immigrant from Hong Kong; Dan, a Jewish lawyer from the Pacific Northwest; Anna, a white librarian living in Alaska. I have a black friend or two but why spend my time arguing about black colleges and social segregation? I don’t see the world through a black lens but many of my black family members do.

I oftentimes think there are two types of people in the world. There are people who prefer the familiar and there are people who truly seek out others or don’t see racial differences so much. You and I are probably in the latter group.

There are also people who are open-minded and those who are closed-minded. I enjoy Quillette and Aero because I want to digest new thoughts and perspectives. I don’t take offense over every little thing. If I had done so, I would have been a mental basket case in the third grade/double smile. I learned to take people as they are and perceive difference, not feel threatened by difference.

In case it isn’t obvious, I crave thoughtful interaction about race. I don’t find it in my own family and, ironically, I feel more free to be me in non-black settings. That might strike you as odd. My upbringing was a blessing and a curse/smile. So, you can ask me real questions and I will ask you real questions and, in the process, we will increase empathy and understanding in the world.

Until our next quality interaction,

Wink

P.S., The Columbia incident was blown out of proportion per Hughes. Don’t deconstruct every single conversation. Just be sincere. Real, authentic people will get it. And life is too short to worry about those who don’t get sincerity.