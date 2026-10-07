Unlike my Aunt and my older son, I am completely hopeless when it comes to higher level mathematics. I can mouth the words but I cannot explain the Riemann Hypothesis, the P versus NP Problem, the Navier-Stokes Existence and Smoothness, the Yang-Mills Existence and Mass Gap, the Birch and Swinnerton-Dyer Conjecture, or the Hodge Conjecture. I do have a flair for history in the making. And I know enough to know yesterday was “the biggest day in the history of math ever!” The smartest human mathematicians begged OpenAI not to do it. Don’t solve and release these problems to the world. Math must remain human work.

History doesn’t work that way.

OpenAI just published proofs for 722 unsolved math problems! Three of the six unsolved Millennium Prize Problems are directly addressed in the release, whether it be significant partial progress or special-case proofs. These three are The Riemann Hypothesis, The Hodge Conjecture, and The Birch and Swinnerton-Dyer (BSD) Conjecture. That makes today the greatest day in the history of math. Math just became the plaything of artificial intelligence (AI). A genius human mathematician might devote decades of their life to solving one of these problems. What does this mean for math? No human could achieve what we have witnessed a few hours ago.

One doesn’t have to be a mathematician to appreciate the pivot in human history yesterday. Each problem was solved or advanced with three (3) hours of ChatGPT thinking. Not centuries of work or even decades of work. Three hours of thinking. View the video above for a better take on the mechanics of what happened. I am going to raise questions as I am far, far out of my league this evening.

First, was OpenAI irresponsible to drop 722 problem proofs on the world yesterday? Should we have prepared for the demoralization and despair among fellow humans who happen to be mathematicians? Was it noble for an elite world-class group of 25 or so mathematicians to try to keep the genie in the bottle? Why or why not?

Second, will these breakthroughs have any real impact in the real world? Do the world-class mathematicians understand the answers or do they need to use AI to understand the solutions? And, if so, does the pace of advancing math breakthroughs suggest we are beginning to lose control? Suppose we reach a point within the next 12 or 18 months when only frontier AI labs understand frontier math? Do you want to live in such a chaotic time?

Third, what does yesterday mean for the classroom? How do these proofs change how we teach and explain math to students? Will the frontier math of this evening be child’s play in 18 months? Why or why not? Must humans always understand frontier math or not? Suppose only AI models understand frontier math? What is the meaning of it all?

Fourth, the trend is exponential now. According to podcaster Wes Roth, the pace of mathematical breakthroughs is increasing by a factor of 10 every single month! That is the rate of new math problems being solved. Do we say more, more and more? Are there unforeseeable consequences for a world where only AI models understand frontier math? Would that be the canary in the coal mine? The first inkling of a loss of human control?

Finally, this evening is a foreshadowing of things to come over the coming six quarters. Not many people understand it all. I am guessing perhaps five percent of humans are in the know. Do we want humans to understand frontier math? A lot of Fields Medalists are very unhappy. They urged OpenAI to not do this thing….And OpenAI did the thing!

Conclusion: The unreleased inside AI model pulled understanding into a new frontier. We’ve only just begun. We are only six days into the month. Will these breakthroughs lead to an improved human lifespan? Some say longevity is a mere computational problem. What does it mean if human understanding loses the race to AI computation of math? Does it matter?

Last week, I wrote that OpenAI was holding back 100 proofs. Yesterday, it published 722.

Should we care?