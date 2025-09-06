At eleven a.m. on October 19, 1781, the warring parties signed the articles of surrender. It was a Friday in Yorktown, Virginia. The world was turned upside down. This morning, I will not address the falsehood that Americans risked life and limb over seven long years to protect and defend slavery. Countless ill-clothed and ill-fed men fought against tyranny of the British crown. The provincials won out.

Let me put aside propaganda for a moment this lovely morning in San Diego. Shall we return to Yorktown in October 1781? Yes, that is a splendid idea. What was the black presence in Yorktown? And are we capable of accepting nuance and complexity in the human condition?

I grew up 40 miles from Yorktown. The faint echoes of the American Revolution were all around me as a young child. Give Me Liberty Or Give Me Death were words remembered in our textbooks and classrooms. Thomas Jefferson felt like a living presence as one grew up American. And, of course, George Washington dined and slept at the Half-Way House, one mile from my childhood home.

Like most of my classmates in junior and senior high school, I did not view the momentous miracle of our national founding through the lens of race. We were all Americans. Herculean triumph over adversity knew not blackness or whiteness. Yes, there was slavery and discrimination and dehumanization in the 1700s. The emphasis, however, was always on the becoming. That imperfect men, and women, of steely resolve summoned from the weight of tryanny everlasting liberty. The aim of us was always a more perfect Union.

The American Revolution was completed in the American Civil War, a battle fought in my metaphorical backyard. Battle of Drewry’s Bluff See also The Gettysburg Address

Alas, we live in an era when remembrance of history is distorted for ideological purposes. In reality, there was good, bad and ugly at Yorktown. The black presence at Yorktown was all over the map which we should appreciate. Appreciation of base truth is the best way to honor blacks at Yorktown, if one is so inclined. The following is a raw, unpolished insight into two concepts oftentimes separated in the public memory. There is an idea of Blackness in our American past. And there is an idea of Yorktown in our fleeting memory.

=========

On October 1, 1781, Washington got ready. He “scouted ground for the first of several parallel trenches that would edge progressively closer to the enemy” trapped at Yorktown. Washington was Washington as always. During a thunderous “thick hail of musket fire, cannonballs, grapeshot, shells, and bombs,” Washingon remained calm. He stood his ground, fearless. A “cannonball landed near him, tossing a huge cloud of sand in the sky.” A Captain removed his hat and urged the General to remove himself from danger. Washington snarked, “you had better carry that [ball] home and show it to your wife and children.” Who does that in the heat of battle with bullets whizzing everywhere?

We know the answer. And black men were there with Washington every step of the way.

From the very beginning, William (Billy) Lee served Washington as his body guard and attendant. Lee was a slave, although referred to as a servant by Washington. The label servant was in accord with the mores and norms of the times. Lee was there at every battle, every ambush, every skirmish, every attack. Before Alexander Hamilton and John Laurens and Henry Knox, there was Billy Lee by Washington’s side. So central was Lee to Washington’s daily existence that painter John Trumbull captured Billy Lee in a 1780 portait for the sake of posterity.

Billy Lee was at Yorktown. He was “ubiquitous” in Washington’s papers and contemporary accounts. And, no, for the scandal-inclined readers, Billy was not Washington’s son.

When Washington gave Alexander Hamilton the green light to attack the British redoubt, Hamilton’s men proved themselves heroes in the charge. Heroes of the American Revolution. Among the heroes Hamilton led to victory were black men in “the largely black First Rhode Island Regiment.” The bravery of these men warranted observation by Washington. He wrote, “the bravery exhibited by the attacking troops was emulous and praiseworthy…Few cases have exhibited stronger proofs of intrepidity, coolness, and firmness than were shown upon this occasion.”

First Rhode Island Regiment

The British General Cornwallis made different use of black people. On October 15, 1781 and in an utter act of desperation, Cornwallis used former slaves who had defected to the British and exposed them to smallpox. He then pushed the exposed ex-American slaves towards the American lines in a cynical move of germ warfare. “Herds of Negroes” turned towards the Americans for purposes of infection. Washington’s stepson, Jacky Custis, kept his eye open for escaped slaves from Mount Vernon. Custis found no slave deserters. He did find “numbers [of blacks] lying dead in the woods…and many so exhausted they cannot walk.”

The grisly plan of Cornwallis did not work.

On October 17, 1781, it happened. Those long days of Brooklyn, Manhattan, Trenton, Princeton, Valley Forge, Monmouth Courthouse, the West Point betrayal of Benedict Arnold had all led up to this point in history. It was not a dream, dear readers. At 10:00 a.m., “a British officer appeared before the ramparts, flapping a white flag and bearing a missive from Cornwallis.” Cornwallis wanted to talk about terms of surrender.

Washington did not gloat, although a lesser mortal may have. Too much had happened since assumption of command seven years earlier in Cambridge. Too many lives lost for celebration.

As soldiers walked over the battlefield, there were corpses all over the place. Imagine this scene. The final battle for American independence. And the majority of the bodies on the blood-stained fields were black. The majority of the bodies were black. Washington: A Life by Ron Chernow, p. 417

Conclusion: In the modern age, some are eager to whitewash our struggle for national independence. Too often black people are seen as hapless slaves and no more. Or, American slavery is portrayed as the raison d'être for all that Washington endured.

I do not like falsehoods.

Proceed, great chief, with virtue on thy side,/Thy ev’ry action let the goddess guide./ A crown, a mansion, and a throne that shine,/ With gold unfading, Washington! Be thine. — Poet Phillis Wheatley (1753 - 1784)