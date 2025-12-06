This evening, we meet as a book club to conclude our discussion of Washington: A Life by Ron Chernow. Washington: A Life is one of the best books I have read. My passion for the book came across in our previous book club gathering when my impassioned comments evoked applause. That moment will be hard to follow tonight. I have no delusions of repeating said performance.

I can count the books I have purchased twice on one hand. There is Novelist’s Boot Camp: 101 Ways to Take Your Book from Boring to Bestseller by Todd A. Stone for the novelist in me. There is If I Knew Then: Advice on Careers, Finance and Life from Harvard Business School’s Class of 1963 by Arthur W. Buerk for my older son and daughter. My older son and daughter said thanks, but no thanks. There is Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class by Lawrence Otis Graham. Larry was my classmate in law school. Of course, there is my own book Letters in Black and White: A New Correspondence on Race in America. And Washington: A Life.

I am attracted to the philosophy of life. What is it that makes for a grand, epic life? Why do some souls resonate throughout the ages? Last night, I offered to my daughter a professional frame of her college diploma as a birthday present. And I thought about how it felt like destiny was being played out in some way. I married a Yalie and my daughter graduated from Yale. On the date of her birth, I presented my baby girl a Yale sweater as her first birthday present in the maternity ward. Her diploma now hangs on our wall of diplomas next to Mom’s. Same college, same name, same latin inscription. Where does this sense of destiny come from—this pull toward something larger than ourselves?

It feels important to understand destiny as a life force.

When I read about destiny in the life of George Washington, I feel the pull of war and peace. A life well lived demands struggle and discomfort. It is not those who live a life of ease that we remember. We recall those who lost a father at an early age and found purpose in life. We remember the character of the strivers, not the opulence of the Old Money types. We want to know how the big men, and women, of history found meaning on the dangerous frontier. It is in the grand lives of the past that we bring flourish into our own pedestrian lives.

Maybe, I will share these thoughts with my Book Club this evening. That a small town kid from no where Virginia found American identity in George Washington: A Life.

