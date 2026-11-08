“You’re a wise elder”—my young writer friend in the hinterland

Some may argue I am out of touch as a writer. I did not grow up under the cultural influence of Black Lives Matter. My pedantic aversion to word manipulation is from another age. Even my cancellation of Black Enterprise magazine is further evidence that I am not with it. Of course, a magazine for black entrepreneurs should keep the ghost of Emmett Till alive. I am to be tolerated, nothing more.

This morning, my Free Black Thought co-host Michael Bowen and I will discuss the boundary between wise elder and being out of touch. This boundary has been on my mind for some time as I cross into the age of 65. I heard someone the other day refer to the Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton, age 78, as out of touch. I don’t want to be out of touch as a writer. The world belongs to the young. I am quite comfortable aging out of my wise elder role, but the question is: when? I am of the New South but surely there is a New New South this morning as we wake up with Black U.S. senators and governors below the Mason-Dixon line. I am not of this age which is great on several levels.

“How old are you, if you don’t mind me asking?—Me “Im 34. When we met I was 30! How crazy is that”—young writer friend in the hinterland

The out of touch meter has a few indicators. One indicator is language, the very words we use to communicate. A few years ago while aglow with intellectual banter, I wrote about a fictional affair. My friend replied, Oof. What did my friend mean? Did she like the piece? I thought she was being hip. You know the young kids. Then the realization dawned on me that there was an entire generational substrate that used Oof as a way to communicate. I felt a vague tinge of being out of touch. It was noticeable because, in every other way, our personalities clicked. What did Oof mean? I refused to check a dictionary or an online slang directory. That would have felt like defeat, like buying a hearing aid.

My self-conception was that of a hip young person in the know.

That feeling returned a few weeks later. I was really, really excited about my friend’s novel-in-progress. You would have thought I was writing the novel. I conducted tremendous research out of boundless enthusiasm. When I shared one very thoughtful essay about novel writing, she replied TLDR. What was that? What did she mean? I felt that wave of being out of touch again in the pit of my stomach. This time, I did research the term. I wanted to know her linguistic world.

I wish that time did not move on sometimes but it always does. These are the stirrings Michael and I will review this morning. When does a wise elder enter the boundary of being out of touch? Is it 78? Is it 70? 65? I don’t know. Do you know?

I listen to sad songs by Sting and I am reminded of my desert days of exile in Las Vegas. I was older then than my young writer friend in the hinterland. I felt misalignment in a city of sin, of oppressive heat, of smoke-filled casinos. There was no soul to man’s artificial creation in the desert, just lost souls escaping from their former lives. Sting captured me during those days as well as any artist could. Yes, he did.

Why did life take me away from the land of my ancestors to an alien city of tumble weeds and street walkers and slot machines? Memory as to what the young don’t yet have.

Maybe, being a wise elder means one has lived long enough to know the joys and sorrows of life in full measure. I have known the euphoria of law school acceptance and the despair of a mother’s passing in one decade. And I knew these things when younger than my young writer friend. I have known love, invited and uninvited. I have lived long enough to realize my adult children contain parts of me but not all of me. One doesn’t have this perspective at the age of 34.

I look upon the city lights of Las Vegas and remember. It is not a weight I bear but remembrance gentle in the night, easy like Sunday morning. Michael, I am in the mood this morning to understand. Where is the boundary up ahead? Do we bring all parts of our past with us as we approach the outer limits of being out of touch? And how much of life do we share with our precious children?

Did you know my young writer friend in the hinterland and my Bright and Morning Star have the same birthday? What are the odds? That is a crazy coincidence. When I consider these things, I wonder if there is an invisible hand guiding us towards peace at the center. Could it be we should not fear the boundary up ahead but embrace it in sweet surrender to the way of the universe?

All roads lead to the center of things.