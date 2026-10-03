Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Reality Seeker
Oct 5Edited

I agree with your conclusion about a superhuman tool. But as I have said in another of your posts, I worry that, along with good, AI will be used to control us.

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