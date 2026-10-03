In a frontier lab in Silicon Valley tonight are the answers to 100 math problems never before answered in human history. OpenAI used an internal and unreleased AI model to tackle these heretofore mathematical mysteries. It is not known to me how many AI agents were on the successful team. Nor is it known by me how many AI hours were invested in the undertaking. It has been reported that OpenAI chose to hold back on release of the problems out of respect for the dignity and mental well-being of mathematicians worldwide.

OpenAI has created an independent advisory panel to review the answers and prepare the world for release of these proofs. The panel includes “world-renowned, independent mathematicians and theoretical physicists—including Fields Medalists Timothy Gowers and Martin Hairer, alongside theoretical physicist Edward Witten and mathematician Ravi Vakil.” I am confronted with the existential question: what are the effects on the morale of mathematicians around the globe?

I suspect we are on the verge of witnessing existential anxiety and dread seldom seen in mankind before.

Imagine the emotional turmoil. One holds a math chair at UC Berkeley or MIT. One’s entire career has been a hunt for the solution to a problem on the level of Navier-Stokes. The full list of 100+ problems is released one day and all one can do is surrender to the brute force of inhumane intelligence. What is one’s purpose now in life? Where does one find career meaning?

The loss of purpose happens because one is denied the thrill of discovery. There are no new worlds to discover anymore. A general malaise descends upon math departments.

The highest career rush for a world-class mathematician is insight. It is the flash of inner pattern recognition underneath a proof that leads to fulfillment. Now, insight has become obsolete. What does it mean to be rendered obsolete by a machine? What is the psychology of obsolescence? I don’t know. There is simply a sinking feeling that no one can beat the machine.

Identity is lost. One is thrown asunder into a world one no longer recognizes. It is the feeling of being cast adrift that I suspect caused OpenAI to hold back on release of the full listing of over 100 solved problems.

Finally, the editors of academic journals will now be overwhelmed with a flood of AI generated proofs. Life will become more stressful for human scholars, writers and intellectuals competing against AI-generated submissions.

Conclusion: Why do I consider this development part of the Bull Case for AI? After an initial period of angst and disorientation, I believe mathematicians will pull it together. They will reconceive themselves as blessed with the use of a superhuman tool. Knowledge will accelerate as issues like advanced fluid dynamics, climate modeling and aerospace engineering will no longer require human teams to bang their heads against the wall for decades. Is this bullish for the human condition?

A single researcher will be able to fire up an AI model and have the knowledge of darn near the universe. The frontier is here.

The Robot Replaces Mr. Whipple!