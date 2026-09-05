I shun racial categories. I understand myself as someone who has an inner cognitive architecture. Like writer Charles Chesnutt, I use my writing as a way to merge all parts of me. Am I a white man who chose to be black? A black man who chose to be white? These are ridiculous questions since, for me, literature is not pitching into racial group so much. The idea that Blackness is Oppression, Nothing Else Matters really depresses me as the mindset ignores the most important motor in any life. And that all important motor is personality.

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I Need An Identity

As opposed to being unambiguously black or unambiguously white, I am unambiguously of my personality tribe. I am Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling and Perceptive, or INFP according to the Myers-Briggs test. I feel a deep commitment to my personality tribe, my people. When I recognize a fellow INFP in the wild, I feel a surge of recognition. Who Are My People?

Claiming myself as an INFP is a source of pride for me. I am of the culture deeply — undying curiosity, unending open mindedness, unlimited future orientation. I am always observing as I walk down the street. I am always drawn to music, the sight of blended families like I saw this morning on the way to work. Dad was dark-skinned with dreadlocks, his two daughters caramel-skinned with brunette curly hair. Who knows the heritage of Mom? Like my fellow INFP tribesmen, I love dreaming of the coming of a better time. That is my battle hymn.

Race does not have such a hold on me in life. Is it so hard to give race up?

The identity of personality came to me yesterday in an odd moment. Someone was discussing neurodivergence and I felt the familiar breeze of caricature and stereotype. When the person mentioned neurodivergence, she was thinking of “disabilities” such as autism, attention deficit disorder and anxiety. I understood where the person was coming from but I also felt, after four years of writing into my inner life, that I probably was neurodivergent from the norm as well. I don’t think of myself that way but I am highly sensitive. Maybe, 25% of people are highly sensitive like me and my Bright and Morning Star. I am emotionally intense, which probably applies to around 70% of gifted people, gifted people being around 2.27% of the population. A minority of the population might be labeled as introverted. Just because one falls into one of these categories may mean one diverges from the norm but divergence need not equal a disability. And that was the subtle prejudice I felt in the wind.

I felt a sense of pride rise up within my breast as an INFP. I noted that 1-3% of lawyers were INFP personality types and maybe INFP types needed a sense of identity as a group. Those stirrings on behalf of my personality brethren gave rise to this essay.

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Who are other INFPs that you might have heard of? Well, William Shakespeare was purportedly an INFP. My long-time readers will remember my Shakespeare Challenge in the early days of 2023. Awake at 3:00 in the mornings, I resolved to use AI and write more plays than Shakespeare over the course of 40 days. It was a fun ride. I didn’t have the words for it but I resonated with Shakespeare. The Shakespeare Challenge No. 40 The Shakespeare Challenge The Shakespeare Challenge No. 7

And should I mention my Friend A is writing a play? The creatives are my people.

Another famous INFP is allegedly Vincent Van Gogh. Van Gogh was an intense, misunderstood artist. I dig the compulsion to be prolific, to create every day as a calling. Van Gogh was deep with vision. Some might size me up in the same way.

Virginia Woolf is an INFP writer who seems aligned with the things I care about in my essays. Woolf was known for her lyrical interiority. Big words. What do they mean? It just means I go deep into my psychological landscape at times. And when I do, I infuse a dash of poetry and the feel of music. The interior state assumes primacy over the external world. Even this very essay is Exhibit A in this regard. I am making the case that my inner cognitive architecture matters more than external race. Sounds about right as a fellow INFP with Woolf.

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Is there a case for INFPS as an identity group? What are the possible pros and cons? As I mentioned, this essay was inspired by someone’s lazy use of the label “neurodivergence” and my appreciation for the ways in which I diverge from the norm in a joyful way.

Since my counseling sessions with career couselor Cecilia Paul and Associates on the Upper West Side, I have known, and embraced with full measure, my self-identity as an INFP. It is an immutable characteristic. I did not choose it, the way some black people could pass for white and other white people could pass for black. My INFP personality is an immutable trait like a fingerprint, a paternal haplogroup or a maternal haplogroup. My soul resides in my cognitive architecture.

There are three reasons why INFPs could become an identity group. First, we INFPs share an internal experience. We are gravely outnumbered in the world. Perhaps, 4-5% of the population can claim an INFP cognitive style. So, the odds are one must meet another twenty people before one will come across someone who gets one in a flash. Remember how I met Friend A and there was instant recognition and a deep dive into the essence of existence? That feeling of recognition in a foreign cognitive world is what we crave. We INFPs can hardly believe our uncanny luck when we meet Friend A at some random event.

Second, we know true marginalization in society. I am not talking dogmas and slogan words but genuine misalignment with the external world. Someone says “Black People Are Not Curious” and you feel misaligned with the speaker. Most people go along to get along but your cognitive style prevents you from forgetting. You ruminate over the worldview of someone who would say in public “Black People Are Not Curious.” Or, you feel a tinge of friction as you see Kwanzaa on the calendar or the wearing of the kente cloth of the Ashanti slave trader. No one seems bothered by incongruence but you are. This shared external misunderstanding or marginalization joins us INFPS together.

Finally, out of our felt way of being in the world arises a shared narrative about beloved quirky uncles and aunts. We don’t have the same warm and fuzzy feelings for conforming relations. We read about a great human tragedy when a professor takes his life and we must make sense of the matter. We are driven to divine meaning. Chances are good we have a copy of Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl in our personal library.

From these sources obtains a sense of identity that is genuine and real, not surface-level like race or skin color. We are different in our inner life. We know the silent terror and fear of being misunderstood by the external world. Our compass in life leads us to a search for meaning. Maybe, we find it in the library. Perhaps, we find it as we write our essays every night. And if we are lucky, solitude brings meaning into our life at the monastery in Big Sur.

We must understand our genuine difference in this life as a strength, not a weakness or disability. This is the first step towards a healthy sense of group identity as INFPs. We are a rare group and must find others. Only 1%-3% of lawyers are INFPS. We are isolated but we have known instant resonance when with our people. I am writing to others who have been misled by the common focus on race and blackness. That may be the narrative of others, the conformers, those of the unexamined life.

I am writing for my distinctive cognitive tribe.

*

When I listen to a podcast about INFPs, I gently feel the presence of another soul who knows my cognitive style. I know the self-doubts of feeling “too intense,” “too sensitive,” “too dreamy.” A distant cousin once asked me to name someone who I was most like. Without pause, I said I was best understood as a combination of John Lennon and Belle from Beauty and the Beast. A fellow INFP would get my unabashed introspection for cognitive architecture. Too many conformers would wonder do I have a male personality. Sigh.

Last evening, I was typing up my daily Substack essay. I noticed several news stories about the first Navajo football player. It occurred to me this was an odd thing to draw undue attention to. Didn’t we just witness the destruction of the youngest black professor at the University of Cambridge? Why would the media turn its gaze on a young football player who happened to be Navajo? Shouldn’t we trumpet who he is as a football player? Who is he on the inside?

And then it occurred to me that we are far removed from the media recognizing the first INFP lawyer to do X or Y in the world. Why does being black or Navajo count as a trait for the media but not being an INFP? Why does the media ignore cognitive minorities? INFPS are only 4% of the population and 1%-3% of lawyers. Shouldn’t our accomplishments be celebrated? Isn’t being an INFP far more relevant to how one lives life and finds enjoyment in life?

Being an INFP is not visible. One cannot tell an INFP upon first sight. One must talk to the person and all will be revealed. INFPS are not socially recognized as identity categories. Maybe that needs to change. We don’t need more identity mascots in the land. We need more identity insights.

We INFPS need an awakening. We are accustomed to living as a cognitive minority in an extroverted thinking world. And yet our cognitive minority status is so real. Being an INFP impacts how we think, how we reason, how we mediate conflict and stress. We are bound together in how we engage the larger world and yet we have no advocacy groups, no voting blocs, no magazines, no scholarship programs, no churches, no fraternities, no sororities.

Imagine a different world where colleges and universities held awards ceremonies to honor the first INFP federal judge, the first INFP to go into space, the youngest INFP professor at the University of Cambridge, the first INFP NFL football player, the first INFP to become U.S. President. Did you know there has never been an INFP President? Talk about your personality privilege!

Imagine a time and place where young INFP students could dream of becoming President one day.

Conclusion: We are centuries away from recognizing cognitive minorities as identity groups. I may not get there with you but I want you to know tonight, young INFP readers, that the day will come when our cognitive personality style will be recognized as a beloved cognitive tribe. Our accomplishments in the law, literature, and the larger world of ideas will be cherished beyond surface-level identity politics.

Cognitive architecture as an identity group is sensible, albeit far-sighted. Think of it this way--if there are over 1 billion ways to be black on planet earth but more or less 1 way to engage the world as an INFP, being an INFP seems a strong basis for identity group resonance. There is no 1 way to be black in the world.

Imagine all the people living for today.



