Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Tom Miller's avatar
Tom Miller
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Very interesting commentary. I find WJB clever and funny but often engaged in sophistry. I contacted his website after his death and, surprisingly, it survived with the message that he had been reincarnated as a mouse.

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