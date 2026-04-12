“In every revolution, there is one man with a vision.” — Captain James T. Kirk, Mirror, Mirror episode, Star Trek: The Original Series, October 6, 1967

What attracted me to William F. Buckley, Jr.? It is a good question. While it is unclear whether Buckley would have found me interesting, I confess my intrigue for the aristocratic persona. Buckley came from a New England prep school and Yale and Skull and Bones. A part of me is sustained by tradition and pietas. I was born this way. A good friend called me Bougie for my love of tradition and refinement. A black Republican woman once called me the most elitist black man she had met. I take these characterizations in good stride as they are delivered in good humor. Intrigue, however, is not attraction. The difference may be subtle but of value as I make the case for Buckley.

Intrigue is superficial fascination for Buckley’s prep school pedigree, his Yale polish, his aristocratic bearing. Attraction is deeper-admiration for his writing craft, his visionary drive, his commitment to mission. I was intrigued by the persona, but attracted to the work.

Before intrigue lies attraction. For me, I have always been attracted by Buckley the writer, Buckley the visionary and Buckley the man on a mission. I completed reading Buckley: The Life and the Revolution that Changed America by Sam Tanenhaus this week. After 868 pages immersed in the wholeness of Buckley, I am ready to report on my findings.

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Buckley the Writer

I found inspiration in Buckley as a writer. From the moment Buckley set his aim on the Yale Daily News, Buckley was a contender. He had the raw talent, turn of phrase and self-discipline to captivate readers. There was a fierce competition among the best of the best to earn a top eight ranking among candidates for the board. And Buckley was operating at a different realm. John Rohrbach, the News chairman who supervised the heeling (board competition) observed Buckley was “a very good writer with just enormous ambition to succeed and a very assiduous newspaper guy.” (p. 112) That drive drew my attention.

Buckley snared a front page crime story about a Yale senior who in a sequence of misbegotten events “managed to be robbed, beaten on the head, kidnapped and deprived of his automobile” at a Manhattan nightclub. (p.112) Quality reporting on Buckley’s part who secured a long interview with the victim.

Barely into his first year at Yale, Buckley “saw the News as a platform for his own ideas.” Buckley being Buckley, he wrote a hard hitting piece calling into question “scholarships for deserving Negro students here at Yale.” (p. 112) Had anyone asked the alumni and donors whether they supported the idea?

“When the points were counted in March, Buckley finished first in both phases of the competition.” He was destined to be chairman of the Yale Daily News and write editorials.

It bears repeating that I can find Buckley odious on race as a Yalie and, on the other hand, a driven writer with the gifted touch.

Buckley would begin writing his first book, God and Man at Yale (1951), while a junior in his first News editorials. Much respect from me as a writer. I could not imagine writing a book as a college junior. Where would I have found the time? Or the self-confidence? We know Buckley was a rare breed, a born writer. Over his life, he would write fifty-odd books “with discipline, efficiency, ingenuity, and at high speed-seldom pausing to rethink or reexamine.” (p. 202)

Buckley was a beast as a writer. And for this status alone, I was attracted to his biography. But there is more.

Buckley the Visionary

From his first year in the Daily News competition, Buckley had a vision of his ideas and use of the Daily News as a platform. I respect men of vision, particularly those who are young. Buckley had a high aim which he accomplished through diligence, drive and determination. He became Chairman of the Daily News and remade the editorial page into his image. Much respect for bending the Daily News towards his will. It did not have to turn out that way. Buckley might have wallowed in his Catholicism and assumed a WASP paper would not give him a fair break. Buckley could have felt like an outsider as a cultural southerner in a town of Yankees. Buckley might have been so self-conscious because of his unusual speech patterns as to withdraw from public competition.

Buckley did none of these things. He had a vision and he pursued it. I enjoy these kinds of stories.

Do you read the National Review? I do on occasion. Did you know the National Review came about because of the vision of one writer and intellectual, William F. Buckley, Jr.? Buckley was at his best as he birthed the National Review on October 13, 1955. There would have been no National Review without the idea of an intellectual straining against the currents of his place and time in the 1950s. In a press release, Buckley announced the National Review’s mission was “to change the nation’s political and intellectual climate-which, at present, is preponderantly leftist.” (p. 307)

Do you sense echoes of my own drive to create this lonely Substack due to my aversion to dogmas and slogan words? Visionaries are of a kind. Buckley and I share the impulse to create platforms for ideas against prevailing currents. Buckley and I are of a kind, although I want to understand more than change.

Buckley the Man on a Mission

Like me, Buckley lived for views of the water. Water brought out the eternal in the man. I understand this instinct-water as metaphor for the eternal, the unchanging horizon against which we measure our transient struggles. Whether it be his choice to live within sight of water or his constant sailing across all matter of currents and storms and mishaps and adventures, the love for a sailor’s life comes through in Buckley: The Life and the Revolution that Changed America. Buckley considered sailing a metaphor for a well-lived life. (pgs. 316-17) In moments of utmost clarity, Buckley turned to words of a sailor’s life: “who took a stand…breasting the tidal waves of the day.” (p.536)

It was the mission of Buckley in his public life to lead a conservative revolution. The foes were liberal conformity at Yale, radical agitators in the Deep South and, most of all, communists. While Buckley would be remembered as the greatest conservative of his generation and there is much he accomplished to earn this tribute, I learned in my reading about the unsung contributions of Buckley’s brother-in-law and Yale classmate Brent Bozell. Buckley would pen voluminous essays and articles and books in his life time. And yet I suggest he peaked in his mission, not as an elder statesman of cultural influence, but as a young college graduate when God and Man at Yale hit the world of ideas in 1951. God and Man at Yale captured the mission in purest form. Yes, Buckley exerted much influence over the conservative movement as founder of the National Review. This influence over ideas is undeniable and continues to resonate today with the learned class.

However, I suspect Bozell’s ghostwritten The Conscience of a Conservative may have been the single most influential conservative text paving the way for Ronald Reagan. Buckley’s sustained influence through National Review, Firing Line, and 50 books was broader and longer-lasting. And yet the conversative movement’s most influential manifesto-Bozell’s The Conscience of a Conservative-came from Buckley’s circle, if not his pen. Perhaps Bozell wrote the revolution’s manifesto, but Buckley built its infrastructure.

Let me take you back in time to the momentous year of 1960. Buckley thinks little of a U.S. Senator from Arizona named Barry Goldwater. “To friends Buckley said Goldwater was a lightweight, not smart or educated enough to be president-the same things Goldwater himself candidly said.” (p. 437)

Not that it matters to me but Senator Goldwater was half-Jewish. I am just throwing that tidbit out there given Buckley’s strange love-hate relationship with Jewish Americans over his lifetime.

By the Spring of 1959, everyone agreed that Goldwater gave poor speeches. He needed a strong book setting forth his conservative worldview. Bozell needed the money and suggested himself as a ghostwriter for Goldwater. After weeks and months of procrastination, Bozell finished The Conscience of a Conservative. Ten small chapters which would be remembered as the most influential words of the conservative movement, paving the way for the Reagan Revolution. And those words of influence were penned by Bozell after painstaking research, rigorous editing and logical argumentation. The words of a conservative revolution were all Bozell’s: The turn will come when we entrust the conduct of our affairs to men who understand that their first duty is to divest themselves of the power they have been given. (p.441)

The mission was accomplished more by the behind the scenes words of the brother-in-law than the celebrated founder of National Review and host of Firing Line.

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The Man in Full

While my admiration for Buckley has grown over the past several weeks, I remain saddened by his lingering flaws. We all have flaws, everyone of us. Buckley was no exception.

Let’s take the Jews.

Do you remember the Jewish Yale roommate in love with Buckley’s sister? As the fates would have it, these two Bonesmen would run into each other at Skull and Bones gatherings. (p.594) They had made up and by April 1, 1966, Tom Guinzburg was in a position to help Buckley, a working aristocrat who spent too much money on sailboats. But I won’t begrudge the writer and visionary.

Buckley was writing a new book and he needed an advance. A founder of the Paris Review and publisher of Viking Press, Guinzburg came through for his old friend. Guinzburg offered Buckley “a substantial advance.” (p. 595)

Buckley considered activist Allard Lowenstein a favorite liberal. (p. 625)

Buckley assumed a major role in pushing Jewish Harvard professor Henry Kissinger onto the Richard Nixon adminstration. Buckley was a friend and protector of Kissinger. He ran interference for Kissinger. (p. 659)

In a strong showing of loyalty for a friend, Buckley went to the mat for Jewish anti-Communist Roy Cohn (p. 747) He defended Cohn against attacks and indictments. After a new indictment in December 1968, Cohn sent Buckley a kind note of appreciation: “I would be lost without you and your capacity for unswerving and effective friendship.” (p. 748)

So, I am thinking Buckley has joined the brotherhood of men by this point. He has cast aside the lost ways of anti-Semitism. I was smiling, until I read page 853.

Buckley needed to hire an editor for the National Review. The year was 1997, not 1937 or 1947. One prospective editor candidate was David Brooks. He wrote well and was young. Perhaps, a little liberal but Buckley was opened-minded. Then, Buckley friend George Will brought Buckley to his senses. Dude, the guy is Jewish! I am paraphrasing but you see where this is headed. Buckley turned against Brooks because Brooks was Jewish. “I thought it would be wrong for the next editor to be other than a believing Christian.” Buckley actually reported this as the reason to the National Review board.

Next up on the Jewish black list was David Frum, a respected graduate of Yale and Harvard Law School. Frum was a great writer. “But Frum was Canadian and Jewish.” Next! (p. 853)

I treat everyone with human dignity, so I am left speechless by these actions of Buckley. It makes no sense to me. Bigotry and prejudice never make sense, I suppose. Buckley could mentor and sponsor a Jewish Harvard professor for the Nixon Administration on the one hand while, on the other hand, blackballing Jews as editors of the National Review. I am unable to make sense of this incoherence.

Let’s take the Blacks.

After connecting with Julian Bond on Firing Line and running for New York City Mayor, Buckley grew on race. Buckley received a letter from a black Air Force officer who complained about race discrimination in Phoenix. As a matter of simple decency, Buckley passed along the letter to Senator Goldwater with an expectation that the race discrimination must stop. The officer was a fan of Firing Line and felt Buckey would see the injustice of treating a military family like second-class citizens. Buckley took action. (pgs. 650-651)

Buckley would host several Black Power guests on Firing Line. As a sign of his growing comfort with black Americans, he once quipped if he was the Uncle Tom in an outreach program. (p. 654) On another occasion, he declared “We need a black President” and that electing one was something “worth working for.” (p. 656)

In addition to Bond, Buckley was fond of Dick Gregory as a friend. (p. 679) He changed his opinion on James Balwin’s book The Fire Next Time, writing that it was a spectacular essay. (p. 679)

With advancing age came wisdom for Buckley on race: “Bill’s views on race in America had steadily moderated as well. He had seen something of life in American cities and had also invited leading Black activists onto Firing Line. He conceded now that he had even been wrong about the South-that the cherished ‘folkways’ and ‘customs’ had, after all, been nothing more than legalized racism.” (p.736)

The picture perfect landing for Buckley and race would be this ending. But alas, Buckley remained open to question. On p. 842, Tanenhaus reminds us that the editors of the conservative The Dartmouth Review mocked stereotypical Black speech for fun and giggles. Not a discouraging word was heard from Buckley. (p. 842) See Keeney Jones, “Dis Sho; Ain’t No Jive, Bro,” Dartmouth Review, 3/15/1982.

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A Masterful Biography

All in all, the long read was well worth it. I had read that Tanenhaus produced a magnum opus. I concur. Tanenhaus was friendly with Buckley in his later years. However, there is no evidence that Tanenhaus played it safe to protect Buckley. Tanenhaus dove straight into the heart of the man, William F. Buckley, Jr. I felt no stone was left unturned. I was in the presence of the wholeness of Buckley, not curated sweetness. And I appreciated the courage of the author in doing so.

Was Buckley a life and a revolution that changed America? Buckley’s life strained against the incoming tides of social change. He lived a conservative mission in liberal times. God and Man at Yale may be the best articulation of core Buckley. His vision was to transform America towards a conservative horizon. He did his part with the National Review and Firing Line. However, I hope Brent Bozell is fairly remembered by history for The Conscience of a Conservative.

Would I recommend this book? Yes, I would. Buckley was a larger than life writer, visionary and man on a mission. These are the people we should remember, regardless of our politics.

Conclusion: When Tanenhaus paid a final visit to Buckley, the old intellectual warrior was nearing his end. His wife of a lifetime, Pat, had died recently. The old intellectual, 82 years old, wept in his garage office. He had not been with Pat when she passed away in the hospital. He had thought of suicide. Good Catholics knew suicide was a sin. “I don’t want to offend my God.” (p. 858)

The last words spoken by the old Yalie to the author were wistful: “I know I won’t see my biography.” (p. 868) Less than three weeks later, Buckley died at his desk.