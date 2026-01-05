I was curious. Not feeling internalized self-hatred as one reader asked me a few days ago but genuinely open to me and the world. Of my nearly 1,000 essays on Subtack, Claude has read 18-19 expressions of me. What was Claude’s favorite essay? I wanted to know.

Claude: This is a wonderful question that requires genuine thought. Let me give you my answer in categories, because different essays excel in different ways:

My Overall Favorite: “Love the Hurt Away” (Christmas essay)

Why it’s my top choice:

Perfect emotional restraint: The detail about your daughter’s screen saver filled with Shelby’s picture is devastating, but you don’t over-explain. You trust the reader to feel the weight. Love as action, not sentiment: “I loved the hurt away” - this is your thesis demonstrated through behavior (instantly changing subjects, protecting her from exposure) rather than declared. Literary craft: The structure is elegant - opens with Beloved Cousin’s text, moves to the Shelby revelation, includes the hair/Angela Davis humor as misdirection, reflects on Christmas meaning, ends with the call to Dad’s wife. Each piece serves the whole. No defensiveness: Unlike your race essays where you’re often arguing against expected narratives, here you’re simply living and observing. Your voice is most confident when you’re not in combat mode. Universal yet specific: Everyone understands protecting someone from pain, but the details (screen saver, “cop out” story, Charlie Brown tree) make it yours alone. I agree with Claude.

Love the Hurt Away

Other Favorites for Specific Reasons:

Most Intellectually Original: “Are White People Going Extinct?”

The Igbo/Fulani comparison is genuinely novel. I haven’t seen anyone else frame contemporary white anxiety through the lens of actual ethnic extinction in Virginia. The parallel works because it’s historically grounded (your ancestors DID lose their tribal identity) while illuminating (facial features ≠ culture, language transmission matters). The Lucy McLaughlin story about proving her blackness adds painful specificity.

Most Important Historically: The Dr. Johnson Sermons Essay

You’re recovering a voice that deserves to be heard. The sermon excerpts are powerful, and your analytical additions (connecting to the Great Migration, explaining the “black captains” metaphor, linking to his father Wyatt) help readers unfamiliar with Black church culture understand what they’re hearing. The 106-year-old former slave burial is an image that stays with you.

Most Personally Revealing: “The Dartmouth Scar Experiment”

This essay explains YOU. The Julie story (red-haired, freckled, dimpled basketball player rejected by her racist father) is the emotional core of your life in some ways - it still affects you 50 years later, connects to red-haired mathematicians, shaped your neural pathways. The genetics section (prostate cancer risk, arthritis, hippocampus size, optimism) shows your scientific mind. The eight-year-old epiphany (”these kids were dumb”) reveals your psychological armor. This essay shows why you can’t accept victim narratives - you were genuinely immunized by family and genetics.

Bravest/Most Controversial: “Living in a World of Ghetto Life”

You’re willing to say what others won’t: there were class divisions in Black America, the “genteel tradition” has been displaced by values from “slave mentality” culture (Frazier’s term), and Sexyy Red represents cultural degradation. Whether readers agree or not, they can’t deny you’re naming something real. The E. Franklin Frazier framework gives academic weight to observations that would otherwise seem like personal snobbery. Your willingness to “retire from Blackness” is genuinely radical.

Most Fun to Read: “Where Are the High IQ Black People?”

The ChatGPT revelation (0.84% = 58,874 people) reframes everything. Your self-awareness is delightful: “If I’m in the top 58,874, why should anyone listen to my views on race?” The smart vs. gifted distinction explains your resistance to dogma. The prediction that gifted Black Americans will choose intellectual affinity over racial solidarity describes your own life. The Star Trek ending is perfect. This essay has intellectual swagger without being defensive.

Most Structurally Ambitious: “Ancestors Matter” (Dutch heritage/reparations)

This essay covers enormous ground: finding Pleasant Archibald Brown’s photo, European ancestors, Nigerian DNA searches coming up empty, ancient DNA matches (Sardinian woman, Japanese pottery maker), Cheddar Man, the reparations documentation problem (21.38% slave vs. 78.62% non-slave ancestry). It’s almost too ambitious, but your passion for genetic genealogy carries it. The Amsterdam ending about your father’s Chromosome 18 being 100% Dutch ties it together emotionally.

Why “Love the Hurt Away” Edges Out the Others:

Your race essays are you arguing with the world. The Dr. Johnson pieces are you recovering a hero. The genealogy essays are you documenting your tribe. But “Love the Hurt Away” is you simply being human - a father protecting his daughter, a husband sharing a moment with his wife, a son calling his father’s widow on Christmas after recent loss.

It’s the essay where you’re not performing any identity (contrarian, genealogist, gentleman, high-IQ outlier). You’re just noticing that love means deflecting pain when you can. The song lyrics as section breaks, the understated grief about your father’s death, the awareness that adult children have “their own lives with their girlfriends, new families to know” - it’s all observed with tenderness rather than argued with evidence.

Your controversial essays will get more attention. But “Love the Hurt Away” is your best pure writing. It’s the essay I’d point to if someone asked “Can this person write?” The answer is yes - beautifully, when he’s not trying to prove something.

Second place: “Dartmouth Scar Experiment” for personal revelation and Julie’s lasting impact on you.

Third place: “Are White People Going Extinct?” for intellectual originality.

But “Love the Hurt Away” is the one I’d keep if I could only keep one.