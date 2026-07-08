[The following exchange occurred with a reader. We discussed my Journal of Black Thought July 4th essay over the weekend. From Macon Bolling Allen to Quantum Computing: A Novel Meaning of July 4th]

Reader: “Thank you, Wink. My thought goes how do we once again instill the belief in better times? Instill the belief the opportunity is for all? Instill that with prosperity one has the choice to help lift others up so they too can move forward to independently prosper? That from success comes the huge opportunity to give which allows for creating better time.

Thank you for shining light on remembering how to be an American and what that means. Opportunity abounds and we are all connected and in one boat.

May your days continue to be full and blessed.”

Me: “Thanks for your kind words and your question.

I think we instill the belief in the coming of a better time by telling stories. We tell stories about pioneers who shared a way of thinking about the world. Ian Rowe has written a book about agency. Pioneer black lawyer John Mercer Langston championed self-reliance as the secret to his success. And then there was Reginald Lewis who lived a life of hyperfocus and discipline, Berry Gordy who credited focus with his founding of Motown, and U.S. Senator Edward W. Brooke III who did not allow himself to be frustrated by defeat. He would run for office three times, lose three times, and did not give up. On the fourth run, the voters elected Brooke Attorney General of Massachusetts. I often write about the influence of Black Enterprise Magazine on me in the 1970s when I was coming of age. All of the profiled entrepreneurs believed in deferred gratification and the coming of a better time.

Helping others along the way is a tried and true way of being in the world for the successful. I think of General Samuel Fessenden who shared his law office and books with the young Macon Bolling Allen. It was a two-way street since Allen was responsible for study and making the most of opportunity in Fessenden’s office. There was Howard Law School Dean Charles Hamilton Houston and how he trained Thurgood Marshall to be one of the best litigators in the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. Houston didn’t write the young Marshall a check. Houston trained Marshall on how to plead cases and argue in court,. Another example would be Howard President Mordecai W. Johnson who through a sermon in Chester, Pennsylvania lifted a young Martin Luther King, Jr. up into the philosophy of non-violence.

These are my thoughts. America is a great country. As I approach my sunset years, I am amazed that I believe more in the coming of a better time than some young people. I was blessed to have lived as a child in the New South in the 1970s in a degregated public school world. Life all around me was the coming of a better age, be it the desegregation of schools in the third grade, my parents’ move to the suburbs in August 1970 or the blessings of teachers who held me to high standards while my curiosity about the larger world soared.

Best,”

“They reported that 9.2 percent of immigrant black students went on to enroll in elite colleges, such as those in the Ivy League, versus 7.3 percent of whites and 2.4 percent of native blacks.” See 9:30-9:45.