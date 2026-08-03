Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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James M.
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The shape of the near-future is beginning to become apparent: we will experience an AI tech-finance bubble, which will have a similar effect to the dotcom bubble of 27 years ago. Like the fiber-optic cable that was laid in the late-90's, the models and some of the architecture of AI will remain, to be built upon during the NEXT wave of AI advance.

Unless, that is, the AI's can figure out some way to overcome the energy and data center and corporate debt bottlenecks. Perhaps they already have...

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/the-first-bubble-of-the-age-of-hyper

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