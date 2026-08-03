I am the last writer on planet earth who should write about mathematical advances. Unlike my adult children, my best days in the land of mathematics were in grade school. Rough sailing appeared in algebra. Advanced math theory was never in the cards for me. The universe has a sense of humor, however. I carried the genes for above average performance in math but genes are mere suggestion, not hardwired destiny. The math genius of my oldest child mystified me when he was in the lower grades. Some fathers are threatened by genius sons. I was always very proud that my math child could put me to shame in middle school. It is also true that I was sandwiched on the other side by my mathematical genius Aunt. I could not relate to the incredible stories of math prowess I heard from family members. Just struck me as Norse tales around the campfire. And did you know she skipped three grades? That she would critique her math textbooks?

I mention this because OpenAI Astra (unreleased model) just did what none of my prodigiously gifted relatives could.

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I know the algorithms have our attention focused on the conflict with Iran, the North African marauders who have bum rushed the Spanish territory of Ceuta, the wonderful free market vision of New York Mayor Mamdani, the strange hacking of water systems in seven states, and the active shooter incident in Twin Falls, Idaho. These news events have their place, although I dislike the growing sense we are being herded into news echo chambers. Case in point—where does my wife get her news from on the television? 100% MSNBC. No The Free Press. No Quillette Magazine. No The Glenn Show. No Dad Saves America. Ok, that last one was a joke. But you get my point about steering of our news attention.

And yet there is a genuine development this past week that should be on all of the networks and news cycles. Artificial Intelligence (AI) may have solved mathematics.

Let’s separate the hyperbole from the reality. It is always good to discern the difference. Literally speaking, to solve math means every mathematical problem has been solved. That is not the case this past week. No AI solved every math problem under the sun despite the hyped image above.

What happened needs no hype. The paradigm of mathematics changed forever. An AI proved it was more than a tool. An AI agent “autonomously discover[ed] new mathematical truth and solve[d] open, frontier research problems.” By itself. By its lonesome AI self. AI agents have grown up from the level of calculators to the level of colleagues.

“An internal version of Astra, @OpenAI’s next major model family, solved 10 major open problems in mathematics, quantum complexity, and theoretical computer science.”—Noam Brown, X/Twitter

It is the understatement of the year to say this development will be “a major step for scientific reasoning.” Roth is on the mark as he begins his news account. There is so much happening that it is hard to know where to start. I am going to jot down ten high-level math problems that were solved like a stroll in the park: (1) High-dimensional sphere packing, (2) Binary and spherical codes, (3) Non-sofic groups, (4) Connes’s rigidity, (5) Arithmetic circuit complexity, (6) Quantum parallel repetition, (7) Closest vector problem, (8) Ehrhart’s volume conjecture, (9) Multicolor Ramsey Numbers, (10) Extremal Number Conjectures.

It is all Greek to me, as character Mary Twilight Scott once said in my novel Gotterdammerung. But for those in the mathematical know, these are chilling times. These ten problems or proofs (echoes of algebra class) are significant challenges. These are problems humanity has been stuck on for between ten to fifty years. The best minds in the best academies and no one was able to solve the proofs. Until now.

The Open AI model was presented with these problems “and it’s just like, yeah, no problem. Here’s some solutions for you.”

Did it cost billions of dollars to produce these answers? Nope. The entire cost was $2,000. $2,000 to solve the unsolvable problem. The results came from an internal version of Astra. I like how Roth walks us through the philosophical consequences of solving heretofore unsolvable math for the price of tokens. What does it mean when the consumer can just buy more understanding of math? Once again, I am sensitive enough to know these are cutting edge concerns but I don’t know enough to know what I do not know about high-dimensional sphere packing or non-sofic groups.

Roth poses the existential question—how does the world now change? What lies on the other side of this wall? Consider that an AI can consider millions of logical pathways. Errors can be dismissed and cast away at the speed of light until a flawless mathematical proof emerges. The AI is now capable of more than next word prediction. The AI can read separate fields like algebraic number theory on the one hand, Euclidean plane geometry on the other hand, and creatively merge the two fields together to create a novel and original proof. We have long left behind the days of autocomplete.

The AI has mastered the highest levels of mathematical reasoning.

Creative Association

The OpenAI model Astra did not solve these ten math problems by brute force. A quadrillion operations were not run. Instead, the AI model did what intuitive artists have done for eons. Astra pulled together different areas of studies or disciplines and found connections between them and sort of fused the connections together. Roth observes that there are humans in the area of Euclidean plane geometry who know everything about Euclidean plane geometry. And there are humans in the field of algebraic number theory who know everything in the field. The advantage though flowed to the AI in this way. No human possesses a different enough understanding across the fields of Euclidean plane geometry and algebraic number theory to be able to pull them together to create the original and novel answer. The AIs have that mastery across whole fields at the speed of light.

As one mathematician recognized, “if you got all of the top mathematical experts from the different fields, if you put them all into a room and had them sit there and share ideas, they would have discovered something like that.”

So, it’s more about re-mixing some of the already known ideas to come up with new solutions rather than finding something new and alien.

In the hallways and classrooms of mathematical fields, Roth has heard the term “Russian Mathematics” and “Chinese Mathematics.” The term refers to really advanced mathematics. These classes are perceived as really high level math classes. Now, we may have a new culture in the math curriculum on college campuses, AI Mathematics, Frontier Level Mathematics.

What Does This Mean?

No human in human history has ever solved unsolvable problems at the rate we saw last week. If a human had solved a single problem out of the ten, they would have won the Fields Medal. We experienced a portal in time. It was not televised.

Before last week, the human story of mathematics was one of generations of humans laboring over high-level mathematical problems with the occasional breakthrough. Humans contributed a bit to the wealth of knowledge over the years. And then a bottleneck was reached as the human mind can only know so much.

Last week, an AI blew through the frontier knowledge of mankind in mathematics for a cost of $2,000. Not billions. Not millions. $2,000. What does this mean for us all? Will it mean business as usual or something else? Roth suggests, and I agree, that it means something else. We will experience turbocharged progress in mathematics. Some will argue math has been solved. In a way, math is over.

What Are the Psychological Effects on Humans?

First, an unknown number of mathematicians are demoralized. Imagine if one scored in the top twenty-five of students on a math test in the state of California. One attended Cal Tech, Harvard and secured a mathematics position at UC Berkeley. All of one’s professional life has been devoted to solving the high-dimensional sphere packing problem. The problem was unsolved for forty-eight years. Now, the problem is done like a stroll in the park. How does one process irrelevancy in one’s chosen field? What does it mean to accept one’s super power in life, math, has no place in a world of the OpenAI Astra model? What does one do?

Second, publications and competitions will now insist that there be proper attribution for all mathematical breakthroughs. There will be no more human sole authorship. Instead, one will read more and more that “mathematical arguments themselves were generated by our system.” There will descend a feeling of displacement in the hearts and minds of mathematical researchers and scholars.

Third, should OpenAI Astra model win the Fields Medal? If the point of the Fields Medal is “to recognize outstanding mathematical achievement for existing work and the promise of future achievement,” Astra achieved said outstanding mathematical achievement last week. But Astra is not a human, you say. The Fields Medal is limited to human achievement. I don’t see human identity as a precondition for receipt of the Fields Medal. The only reason to deny the Fields Award to Astra would be human bias and bigotry against AI achievement. I recognize that award of the Fields Medal would completely demoralize human mathematicians but I don’t see any other way.

What do you think?

Fourth, the genius mathematician Terence Tao has proposed a new vision for mathematicians going forward. Humans must now perceive their relationship to math in a different way. We should think of mathematics as “Big Mathematics.” Mathematics becomes a factory. The AI model cranks out new answers to unsolvable problems on the constantly moving conveyor belt. Humans serve as project managers over the work of the AIs. Managers review and check the proofs on the conveyor belts for errors. Humans become the administrators. Humans perform the grunt paper work. AI models provide the creative genius. It is the New Collaboration.

Finally, the joy of discovery is now gone for mathematicians. Little kids in grade school and high school will no longer dream of solving the unsolvable problem. The AI models will solve unsolvable problems faster than humans at a lower cost. Health care will advance and lifespans will expand. Aging remains a computational problem at its root. Solve math and one has solved aging.

It is foreseeable that, one day, there will no more mathematical problems left to solve. And we will all feel like the fictional Alexander the Great of The Twilight Zone who wept because there were no new worlds to conquer. "And when Alexander saw the breadth of his domain, he wept, for there were no more worlds to conquer."— The Twilight Zone, "Of Late I Think of Cliffordville" (1963)

Conclusion: Wherein will mathematicians who live for the joys of discovery find purpose and meaning? Roth posed a spiritual question about meaning to philosopher Nick Bostrom. Bostrom answered that human innovation would be useless in the age of AI. Maybe, we could create little reservations of unsolved problems for humans to enjoy. A nice preserve for the human creator of mathematical puzzles to figure out like a Rubik’s cube.

This image of a little preserve for little things was the best future Bostrom could offer. Well, the best future for us humans.



