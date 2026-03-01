I believe in love. I believe in kinship and affinity that knows not the color of one’s skin. For my long-time readers, there is nothing new here to see. I just dig people who are curious, open-minded, non-conforming, inquisitive, sensitive, poetic and quirky. These are my people whether you be a Muslim, Jewish or Tejana. You know this is true about me. But today, I want to share a story about how even I—committed to seeing individuals, not races—fell into racial assumptions. And what happened when I was wrong. You can tell from my words, from the things I care about. It is a lovely morning in San Diego.

As we reach out and discover our full family trees, we may run into our fears and anxieties. What do I mean? Past racial dysfunction has meant we invested way too much energy in racial differences. For too long, we lived separate lives siloed in echo chambers of color. Separate lives led us to fear those who looked different, to assume the worst in others. Even I fell prey to these imaginations of the mind.

Sometime in 2019, I reached out to a 4th cousin on 23 and Me who lived in Virginia. She was white and blonde. I saw no family resemblance but the genes did not lie. We shared a 3x greatgrandparent which roughly corresponded to the 1790-1860 time frame. I was deeply interested in discovering who was our most recent common ancestor. Who was our common bond? On February 6, 2020 my cousin “Karen” got back to me. She asked about my novel which was the surest way to my heart (smile). I anticipated a nice continual exchange and warm relations. I shared my reaction with my wife the same day: “This is from my distant cousin who is as white and blonde as they come. She seemed filled with white guilt, so I’m glad she reached out to me. We can’t walk around ashamed of our ancestors and be able to treat distant cousins as just people living their lives in the here and now.”

I waited for another message from cousin Karen. The days turned into weeks. The weeks turned into months. At some point, I assumed the weight of our racial past was too great for Karen to converse with me as a normal human being. I forgot about Karen and moved on. There was so much love in my life from innumerable cousins, close and distant, black and white. Silence on the Karen front was not going to depress me.

I even wrote my co-author Jennifer Richmond and cited Karen’s disappearance as Exhibit A for white guilt. Made sense to Jen as it fit the pattern we’d seen in our research on racial reconciliation.

Now stop the timeline right here. Jen and I have affirmed each other. Cousin Karen is a lost soul in the quicksand of white guilt. There is nothing to be done, nothing to be gained in further communications. Some people are just prisoners of our racial past. That could have been my takeaway.

Now allow the timeline to run full steam ahead. Guess what happened?

On June 10, 2022, Karen wrote me an e-mail that renewed my faith in humanity and distant cousins:

"Hey there, I did not realize how long it had been since I have been on this site. Sorry if it appeared as though I was ignoring your messages. I'll give you my contact info. The easiest way to reach me is via text message at [redacted phone number]. I am on Facebook under Karen. Email is [redacted]@yahoo.com. I only check that about every 10 days though. I can't wait to read your book! I think it's fantastic how you've dug deep into your ancestry and also how we share the same mission of healing the divide between races as best one person can. I do think one person can make a big difference and it seems you are doing a lot. I hope you are well. Best wishes, Karen."

I felt so ashamed and embarassed. I had allow my irrational fears and anxieties about a white distant cousin to prejudge Karen. It was so hard, particularly as I strive to see the individual, not the race. And yet I made race-based assumptions grounded in the specter of white guilt. I immediately reached out to Karen and opened up about how I had misjudged Karen.

“You will be amused to know my co-writer Jen, and I, spent hours overthinking the silence from Cousin Karen. Was Karen so troubled by her ‘shady’ ancestor, our common ‘shady’ ancestor, that Karen could not bear to write me back? Did Karen suspect I was some out-of-control radical who wanted to place Karen in a box labeled white supremacist/smile? Did Karen appreciate my sincere desire to just communicate as cousins because I want to bring more love and joy into the world?”

Karen was so gracious and understanding while acknowledging our common ancestor was a [difficult person]. Somehow, distant cousins bonding over a jerk of a most recent common ancestor felt good in a human way. Since that day, Karen and I have exchanged occasional messages about family history. We’ve compared notes on our genealogy research, and even joked about our problematic ancestor. The relationship isn’t intense—we’re busy people living separate lives—but it’s real. And that’s what matters: two cousins, connected across racial lines, building something our ancestors couldn’t imagine.

No one chooses a distant 3x greatgrandfather. We come into the world with blemishes in our genetic past, regardless of race.

And so I urge distant cousins reaching out to kin of different races to never assume the worst in others. For all one knows, one’s distant cousin is crazy busy or doesn’t check their e-mail very much. Allow your black distant cousin or white distant cousin some grace.

Meanwhile, I think we who reach out to distant cousins of different races are at the vanguard of a better tomorrow. Through our e-mails and shared rummaging through DNA matches, we are bringing into the world a higher level of affinity. We dissolve the echo chambers of racial division with every e-mail, every shared family photograph, every memory of the old family place, every recognition of similar facial features. Do not second-guess oneself as one reconstructs a genetic family tree. Do not second-guess silence for resentment or distance. Don’t make assumptions.

And even if a distant cousin doesn’t feel the vibe of truth and reconciliation, that is their problem. You and I are sitting at the cool kids’ table.

The Cool Kids’ Table