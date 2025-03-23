Questioner: Why should we commit to curiosity?

Anne-Laure: In essence, committing to curiosity is ensuring that you’re going to live a life that is intentional, that you’re going to live your life, not the life that other people are expecting you to live. Curiosity keeps you adaptable and nimble in an ever changing world. It ensures that you stay open to new possibilities, and frankly, it just makes life more fun.

It has almost been two years together with this lonely Substack. My wife watches yet another New York City crime show on television. Black protestors were chanting No Justice No Peace in the presence a black police officer. I feel exhaustion from the stale mantra. Drains me energy. My wife doesn’t question the unoriginal plot line or examine this race tinged angle. She watches like most viewers who live unexamined lives.

Earlier today, I felt a different vibe of curiosity, something fresh for the mind.

Have you heard of neuroscientist Anne-Laure Le Cunff? I stumbled upon Anne-Laure while listening to a recommended You Tube video. You Tube now knows me so well that my mental desires are satisfied within minutes. I assume You Tube has been stalking my interest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the meaning of consciousness. It’s All About Consciousness At least, You Tube doesn’t racially profile me which I very much appreciate. The odds are 50/50 that you could not tell my race assigned at birth by watching the You Tube videos recommended to me.

I consider my recommended videos beyond race a small victory in the war against dogma and slogan words. Could it be that AI will recognize the human dignity in those whose interests and mindsets do not match assigned race at birth? I hope so, I really so.

=========

Back to Anne-Laure. Of French and Algerian heritage, Anne-Laure reminds me of myself. What a sweet thig to say. Unlike my wife who sees herself in unoriginal black characters in crime dramas, I perceive myself and my tribe in those who are creative and curious. The curious and the creative are my tribe, not scripted black protestors on the silver screen. Who Are My People?

I love how Anne-Laure did all the things I did. She took her cues from the external world in her school days. She graduated from college and secured a corporate job at Google. Not content but still caught up in the expectations of others, she left Goggle and started a start-up. Very Silicon Valley. For me, it was Park Avenue. Her start up failed and she was truly lost in the world. She had lost her bearings. She listened to an inner calling and followed her interest in the brain and how it worked. She pursued a PhD in neuroscience and eventually followed her inner calling towards a world of curiosity as a way of being.

I recognize Anne-Laure’s spiritual path and continued way going forward. Doesn’t matter if she doesn’t come of black America. Doesn’t matter that I am not of French memory or Algerian antecedents. Below our surface differences are the things that bind, curiosity. Think of curiosity as an entanglement in quantum mechanics. Something that makes us both feel curious connects me to Anne-Laure.

I feel the same way in the presence of writer Salome Sibonex, essayist Izabella Tabarovsky and my young writer friend. More writers, intellectuals and scholars should explore the parallels between the entanglement of curiosity indifferent to racial identity and the entanglement observed among distant particles in quantum mechanics. If two particles once entangled remain connected regardless of physical distance, could it be the case that curious souls once aware of each other remain connected regardless of the racial distance separating them? My idea is preliminary and not well thought-out but a shared curiosity may give rise to spiritual entanglement, the death knell of those who would divide us based on race and skin color.

=========

Questioner: How can we practice self-anthropology?

Anne-Lauer: A great way to start reimagining what your life could look like is to practice what I call self-anthropology, becoming an anthropologist with your life as your topic of study. Just imagine like an anthropologist that goes somewhere and studies a new culture. They know nothing about this culture, everything is new to them, so what do they do? They take their notebook out and they start taking field notes. They ask questions like, why are people doing things the way they’re doing them? Why do they care about this? Why is this thing so important to them?

Since March 23, 2023, I have been a self-anthropologist. I have stood back from my daily life and observed. Turning my consciousness of race dial on has been ironic. I am the last writer who should take such a deep dive. However, my personality alleles and snps pushed me forward. I turned on my powers of discernment. I watched. I listened. I took field notes, and reduced my notes to essays every day for the most part. Why were these people doing things the way they were doing them? Why were they content to live unexamined lives? Why were they marching to the orders of Far Left Mission Control so important to them?

The result has been nearly 700 essays about the human condition. I am proud of the corpus assembled. Readers can peer into the world through my eyes. I am of a place and time. I am not a caricature or stereotype. Sometimes, I get so annoyed at the percentage of homeless people in downtown San Diego who are black. And they are never light-skinned or brown-skinned black people. They are always dark-skinned folks on drugs or mentally unwell. What happened to self-respect? How about not reinforcing caricatures and stereotypes? When I was growing up in the age of the dinosaurs, the absolute worst thing one could do was confirm a caricature and stereotype. I never saw a homeless person of any race until the 1980s.

Maybe, some people see dark-skinned black people on the street and believe they are in need of reparations for American slavery. I don’t know.

As a self-anthropologist, I have written about a life more impacted by the American Dream than American Despair. Such a perspective is an important public service in an age of dogma and slogan words. I believe Anne-Laure is on the mark about self-study. Self-study may not be easy but at least my writing is not designed to check off slogan words. My stuff is life as it has unfolded in an American family for nearly two years.

=========

What cognitive scripts are we running when we engage the world? Too many run incurious scripts. The lack of curiosity renders one vulnerable to manipulation. Where is the purpose, and meaning, in a life controlled by early morning directives to boycott companies because…reasons.

I feel Anne-Laure gets me more than many Americans who share my skin color. Curiosity allows one to break free from a cognitive script. Scripts are not true. Life is true.

“No Justice, No Peace!” “Died in the Hands of the Police!” — black protestors on NYPD crime show

I am changing the tv channel at 9:00 p.m.

=========

Conclusion: This essay will not go down in history as one of my top Substack essays. Many of my insights and perspectives have been hammered in earlier essays. The most original idea here is one of entanglement. If we focused on curiosity as spiritual entanglement, would society be more connected and united and happy? I think so, although I came into the world as an open-minded person. Could it be that I am preaching to the choir?

The curious are already reading my lonely Substack essays. The incurious are watching No Justice No Peace chants on the silver screen this evening. If you are like me and believe an examined life leads to an intentional life, a curious life, watch Anne-Laure in her podcast appearance on Big Think. Do what gives you energy. Avoid what drains your energy.

Good evening!

The Curious Anne-Laure Le Cunff