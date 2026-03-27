“So Anthropic just did the thing. They’ve enabled Claude to use your computer.” — AI Copium

In the grand scheme of things, today was just another day in the technological singularity. Claude can now open apps, click around and complete tasks on your computer. Navigate your browser? Check. Fill in spread sheets? Check. Do all the things you do sitting at your desk? Check. The news was greeted on X three days ago with 67.5 million views! I shared the news with my wife and she seemed nonplussed. Something big is happening but we don’t know enough to grasp the significance of Claude on point…Look! No hands!

Have we entered the age of self-driving laptops? Will we no longer use our human fingers to type poetic verse and lyrical sonnets? Is this the brave New World aborning?

How did our ancestors experience fire for the first time? The dawn of the printing press? The moment a steam drill surpassed a human? Legend of John Henry These are the times to be alive.