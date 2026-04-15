Attributed to The Original Uploader Opus 3 at English Wikipedia

Thomas Jefferson did not care if it would have been adultery. He desired the beautiful Elizabeth Walker as a man loves a woman. Mrs. Elizabeth Walker was the wife of Jefferson’s close friend John Walker. How close were Walker and Jefferson? They had prepped together at James Maury’s school. They attended the College of William and Mary together. Walker believed John and Jefferson loved each other. Walker’s father was the executor of Thomas Jefferson’s father’s will.

It did not matter to the “attractive and virile..powerful and charismatic” Jefferson. (p. 40) And Jefferson went to great lengths to have Elizabeth. How did it all begin? And how did it end?

Elizabeth, known as Betsy, married John Walker. While Walker was away on Indian negotiations in New York State, Walker entrusted his affairs with Jefferson. No pun intended. One never knew what mishap one might face on extended travels, so Walker drew up a will. He appointed “Mr. Jefferson…my neighbor and fast friend” as “first among my executors.” (p. 41) Jefferson was twenty-five. Betsy was twenty-three.

It appears Jefferson enjoyed his visits to the Walker home in Belvoir. More and more he became enamored with Betsy as the warm months of 1768 wore on. They were alone together and Jefferson found himself falling for his friend’s wife. A tale as old as time, I suppose. One must remember Jefferson felt passion deeply. He was highly sensitive. I would suggest he was of a kind with other emotionally intense people. Sadness became despair. Joy became euphoria. Attraction felt like compulsion.

Betsy resisted. And good for Betsy. She held fast against the charms of the red-haired one from Shadwell. “Jefferson did not give up the chase.” (p. 42)

Betsy did not want to worry her husband about Jefferson’s indiscretions. She was the bigger person. However, she did let on that she objected to Jefferson serving as Walker’s executor. She wondered openly to her husband why “could (he) place such confidence in” Jefferson. (p.42)

Jefferson kept up his campaign of seduction for years. Once when the Walkers visited Shadwell, Jefferson slipped “a note into the cuff of the sleeve of” Betsy’s gown. Jefferson was “renewing his caresses.” (p. 42) The note was not innocent. As Walker recalled, the “paper (tended) to convince her of the innocence of promiscuous love.” (p. 42) Give Jefferson an A for effort.

Betsy took one look at the note and tore it to pieces. (p. 42) Did Jefferson get the hint? (Shaking my head)

At a later house party at a plantation of a mutual friend, “Jefferson watched for a chance to steal a few moments with Betsy. One evening when the women retired for the night, Jefferson saw his opportunity. ‘He pretended to be sick, complained of a headache, and left the gentlemen among who I was,’” Walker recalled. (p. 42) Jefferson found Betsy’s room where she “was undressing or in bed.” (p. 42) Foiled again! Betsy expressed her alarm and Jefferson ran off. (p. 42)

At long last, Jefferson got the hint.

Years later, Jefferson acknowledged he had concoted a story to see Betsy in her bedroom. “It had been, Jefferson said, an incorrect thing to do.” (p. 42)

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I suggested that rejection by Rebecca Lewis Burwell set into play a pattern for Jefferson. He moved through rejection with reckless behavior. It was as if his troubled mind lost sight of guardrails and boundaries. Case in point — his incessent flirting. In a letter to the wife of his friend and classmate John Page, Jefferson wrote “I reflect often with pleasure on the philosophical evenings I passed at Rosewell in my last visits there. I was always fond of philosophy even in its drier forms, but from a ruby lip it comes with charms irresistible.” (pgs. 49-50) Not a random woman but the wife of a friend and classmate.

In another instance, Jefferson turned to innuendo again, the subtlety of suggestion: “I do not mean, madam, to advise him against it. On the contrary, I am become an advocate for the passion for I too a, coelo tactus (struck by in Latin).

“Jefferson, it seemed, was also in love.” (p. 50)

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“It was a world of desire and denial. Sex across the color line—sex between owner and property—was pervasive yet rarely directly addressed or alluded to. The strange intermingling of blood and affection and silence suffused the world of the Forest that Jefferson came to know in 1770, the year he turned up as one of the candidates for Patty’s hand. It was to suffuse Monticello, too, in the fullness of time.” (p. 55)

When I was growing up, it was remarked as a common place reality that many light-skinned black people lived in Charles City County, Virginia. The percentage of light, bright and almost white black people seemed disproportionate to the naked eye. It came as no surprise to me when I learned that Walter White’s fair-skinned and blond maternal ancestors came from Charles City. Walter White’s great grandfather was U.S. President William Henry Harrison born on the Berkeley plantation in Charles City.

The only woman to marry Jefferson was born Martha Wayles in Charles City County. Martha came into this world at a plantation called the Forest. “She was five and a half years younger than Jefferson.” (p. 51) Every woman has a family. Every family has a story. Martha’s story was one of difficulty and sadness until she met the love of her life, Thomas Jefferson.

Known as Patty by intimates, Patty’s father was John Wayles. John Wayles was “born to a poor, undistinguished family in Lancaster, England.” (p. 53) His story is a classic rags to riches tale in the New World. He “made his fortune in America as a lawyer, debt collector, slave trader, and planter.” (p. 53) His first wife, Martha Eppes, died in childbirth, so Patty never knew her real mother. She would grow up as the unhappy step daughter of sundry second and third wives of her father. It was an unhappy childhood and scarred Patty for life. On her deathbed, she made Jefferson swear repeatedly that he would never remarry. Every. (P. 53)

Wayles was a well-known debt collector which raises the fair question of his standing in Virginia colonial society. What did not effect Wayles’ social standing was his relationship with Elizabeth or Betty Hemings. “Around 1735, a man named Hemings, the white English captain of a trading ship, fathered a daughter with a ‘full-blooded African’ woman. The African woman’s child was Betty Hemings.” (p. 54) At the time of the baby’s birth, there was general interest in what a mixed child with white and black parents would look like. Captain Hemings wanted to keep his child. It is a sad story: Captain Hemings tried to purchase Betty from her enslaver John Wales after discovering she had been born, but Wales refused to sell her, and the captain eventually sailed away from Williamsburg without his daughter.

“Mother and daughter ended up as slaves of the Eppes family of Bermuda Hundred-the Epps family from which John Wayles would take his first bride, Martha.” (p. 55) Betty Hemings moved to the Forest at the age of eleven. She began to have children at the age of eighteeen.

After outliving three wives, Wayles took Betty as his concubine. Together they had at least six children. (p. 55)

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When Jefferson met Patty, he was smitten (again). This time, however, the connection was mutual and real. Patty was beautiful, musical and well-read. “Jefferson adored her.” (p. 51) And she adored Jefferson. Together, they would play music together, sing songs together, and drink wine together. They developed a passionate attachment for one another. Patty knew just how to sooth the anxieties of her highly sensitive Jefferson. She was one of the few people who could do so.

Jefferson captured the heart of Patty in the first months of 1771 through music and books. They fell in love together over the playing of the violin and the pianoforte. “Music offered a window into a man’s soul—or into a woman’s. (P. 56)

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Thomas Jefferson married Martha Wayles Skelton (name of first deceased husband) on New Year’s Day 1772. Jefferson dutifully recorded that he tipped Betty Hemings. Jefferson’s father-in-law had five black children at the time of his daughter’s marriage to the Man from Monticello. Jefferson’s new bride had five black half-siblings.

The newly weds moved to Monticello during a fierce snow storm. They were greeted by an unheated house. Eight and a half months later, Patty gave birth to a baby daughter, Martha, nicknamed Patsy. Southerners love their nicknames.

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A year later, Betty Hemings would give birth to Patty’s half-sister, Sally.

“Any lady is able to tell who is the father of all the mulatto children in everybody’s household but their own. Those she seems to think drop from the clouds.” — South Carolinian Mary Boykin Chesnut