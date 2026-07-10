As I was walking from the San Diego harbor, I passed a tall office building. I heard a loud noise but I wasn’t sure where the noise came from. I noticed a man on my right operating a control panel for what must have been a drone of some fashion. I looked up and, about twenty floors up, I saw a sign of the new age. It was a flying drone of some heft affixed with a high-powered water hose. The drone was stationary as it blasted the window panes with water. It was a sight to behold.

Other pedestrians stopped in their tracks and marveled at the drone being put to logical, if novel, use. Several like me took out their cell phones and snapped pictures of this event. We were all captivated, drones being put to cleaning work up on high.

It occurred to me that, one day, the sight of a drone cleaning skyscraper office windows will not be a sight to gawk at. But for now, it was time to gawk. The future was poking its nose underneath the tent.

The drones are here.