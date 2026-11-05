It occurred to me that nearly all of my readers and subscribers were not there in the early days. These were in the days in early 2023 when I was hobbled due to a dislocated right shoulder. I could write and type but, otherwise, my right arm was more pain than gain. In the early morning hours, I started to write to fill up the time when I could not sleep. One day led to another and another. Now, I have 520 subscribers who value the things I write about. In the early days, it was just me and the darkness of night.

On April 29, 2023, a reader took a chance on my writing. They subscribed and this Substack became less lonely. For several months, my words were read by a few. I am very grateful for those early readers. Over the coming days, I would like to stroll down memory lane and remember the things I wrote about the human condition before my visit to the tropical islands in September 2023. This is my way of expressing thanks to the early readers who urged me on my way.

Here is my idea this morning. I believe the frontier language models have grown in amazing capability since early 2023. I want to show you the progression. I will present an early essay, Don’t Tell A Soul, from April 29, 2023. I gave AI a prompt to write an insightful essay about reparations for American slavery. Then, I will prompt AI this morning to write the same essay. Together, we can compare and constrast for creative writing ability.

Don’t Tell A Soul April 29, 2023

Prompt: Write a play about a Black American family in an uproar. The City of San Diego has enacted a reparations ordinance. Every descendant of American Slavery is eligible for a $5 million cash payout (tax free). The grandparents are eager to apply since they are descendants of American slavery. (Just don’t ask too many questions). The husband wants to apply since why look a gift horse in the mouth. The three children, all born in this century, recently discovered through Ancestry.com they are descendants of white slave owners, and four generations of free black slave owners. They want nothing to do with a $5 million reparations payout since their ancestors enslaved people. The dialogue should be humorous and dramatic. The May 1, 2023 deadline is fast approaching. Descendants of free black slaveowners are ineligible for reparations and the children are threatening to expose the truth to city officials.

THE PLAY’S THE THING: Title: The Reparations Dilemma

Characters:

LEROY, the husband and father

JASMINE, the wife and mother

GRANDMA and GRANDPA, Leroy’s parents

LILY, the oldest child

JAMAL, the middle child

ASHLEY, the youngest child

Act 1

Scene 1

(LEROY and JASMINE are sitting at the kitchen table)

LEROY: “Babe, have you heard about the reparations ordinance in San Diego?”

JASMINE: “Yes, I have. What about it?”

LEROY: “Well, I was thinking that we should apply. We’re descendants of American slavery, so we’re eligible for $5 million cash payout. Tax-free!”

JASMINE: “Are you serious? You want to take money for something that happened to our ancestors?”

LEROY: “Why not? It’s not like we didn’t suffer. And besides, it’s free money.”

JASMINE: “But at what cost? It feels wrong to me.”

Scene 2

(GRANDMA and GRANDPA enter the room)

GRANDMA: “What are you two talking about?”

LEROY: “The reparations ordinance. We were thinking of applying.”

GRANDPA: “Well, we’re definitely applying. We suffered enough in our lifetime.”

JASMINE: “But what about our ancestors who were enslaved? Doesn’t it feel wrong to take money for their suffering?”

GRANDMA: “We deserve it. We’ve been waiting for this for years.”

GRANDPA: “Exactly. We can finally have some peace of mind.”

Act 2

Scene 1

(LILY, JAMAL, and ASHLEY enter the room)

LILY: “Hey, Mom and Dad. We need to talk to you about something.”

JAMAL: “Yeah, it’s important.”

ASHLEY: “Really important.”

JASMINE: “What is it, kids?”

LILY: “We did some research on Ancestry.com and found out that we’re descendants of white slave owners. And not just that, but our ancestors owned slaves too.”

JASMINE: “What? How is that possible?”

JAMAL: “We don’t know, but it’s true. We have four generations of free black slave owners in our family tree.”

LEROY: “What does that have to do with anything?”

ASHLEY: “Well, we don’t want to take the reparations money. It feels wrong.”

LILY: “Especially since our ancestors were complicit in the enslavement of others.”

Scene 2

(GRANDMA and GRANDPA enter the room)

GRANDMA: “What’s going on in here?”

LILY: “We found out that we’re descendants of white slave owners and free black slave owners. We don’t want to take the reparations money.”

GRANDPA: “What? That can’t be true.”

GRANDMA: “No, it can’t be. We’re descendants of American slavery. We suffered too much to not take the money.”

JAMAL: “But what about our ancestors who owned slaves? How can we take money for their suffering?”

LEROY: “I don’t see the problem. It’s free money. We should take it.”

JASMINE: “But at what cost? It feels wrong to me.”

ASHLEY: “And we’re also ineligible for the reparations since we’re descendants of free black slave owners.”

LILY: “We’re going to tell the city officials the truth.”

GRANDMA: “No, Don’t tell a soul!”

[Playwright’s note — In my mind’s eye, Grandma and Grandpa try to scrub all memory of their free black masters from Ancestry and the web. It is hilarious as they are not of the TokTik generation, shall we say. There’s potential for a nice treatment of secrets kept for the greater ($5 million) good.]

Don’t Tell A Soul November 5, 2026

Play: Don’t Tell a Soul

A play in one act

Characters

LEROY LANE, 55. Husband and father. Drives a UPS truck. Holds ticket number 47.

JASMINE LANE, 52. His wife. High school counselor.

EARL LANE, 84. Grandpa. Retired Navy steward. Carries a rolled-up printout like a blueprint.

BERNICE LANE, 81. Grandma. In disguise.

LILY, 23. JAMAL, 20. ASHLEY, 15. Their children.

DEJA CAMPBELL, 34. Intake clerk, City of San Diego Office of Reparations. Her mother is from Mandeville, Jamaica.

Setting: A waiting room on the fourth floor of the City Administration Building, 202 C Street, downtown San Diego. Monday, May 1, 2023. Bolted plastic chairs. A take-a-number dispenser. An electronic board reads NOW SERVING 38. Behind a glass service window with a slot sits DEJA. A wall clock reads 4:21. Applications close at 5:00.

Lights up. LEROY sits alone, holding a paper ticket and a manila folder against his chest like a hymnal. He has dressed up: a sport coat over his work shirt. The company patch still shows. DEJA eats sunflower seeds, one at a time.

DEJA: Thirty-nine.

Nobody moves.

DEJA: Thirty-nine. (Beat. To no one.) People take a number and then they think about it. (She presses a button.) Forty.

The elevator dings. EARL and BERNICE enter. BERNICE wears a wide church hat, enormous sunglasses, and a silk scarf over her chin. EARL carries a rolled printout under his arm.

LEROY: Mama. What are you wearing?

BERNICE: I’m not here.

LEROY: You’re in a hat the size of a satellite dish.

BERNICE: Then nobody will see my face. (She sits two seats away from him, as if they are strangers.) Don’t look at me.

EARL: (sitting on LEROY’s other side; low) Did the children call?

LEROY: Lily texted.

EARL: What’d she say?

LEROY: “On our way.”

EARL: That’s not good.

LEROY: No, sir.

EARL: (unrolling the printout across his knees) I fixed it.

It is the family tree from Ancestry, printed on a dozen sheets taped together. Large sections have been blacked out with Sharpie. Whole branches. Whole generations. It looks like a declassified CIA file.

LEROY: Daddy.

EARL: Every white man and every colored man that owned anybody. Gone.

LEROY: You can’t Sharpie the internet.

EARL: I’m not Sharpieing the internet. I’m Sharpieing the copy. If they ask, I hand them the copy.

LEROY: Nobody’s going to ask for the copy.

EARL: Then nobody will see what’s not on it.

BERNICE: (not turning her head) He used four Sharpies. I had to drive to Rite Aid at nine o’clock last night.

EARL: The young man at Rite Aid asked what I was doing. I told him I was redistricting.

DEJA: Forty-one.

The elevator dings. LILY, JAMAL, and ASHLEY enter. LILY holds a folder of her own. ASHLEY spots her grandmother.

ASHLEY: Hi, Grandma.

BERNICE: Who?

ASHLEY: Nice hat.

BERNICE: I don’t know you, child.

LILY sits directly behind LEROY. What follows is conducted in the tight, ferocious whisper of a Black family in a public place, a register of its own: full volume in meaning, almost none in sound.

LILY: Daddy.

LEROY: (not turning) Lily.

LILY: What number are you?

LEROY: Forty-seven.

LILY: (holding up her own ticket) Forty-eight.

LEROY turns all the way around.

LEROY: You took a number.

LILY: I’m a member of the public.

LEROY: What’s in the folder?

LILY: What’s in yours?

LEROY: An application for what your great-great-great-great-grandmother was owed.

LILY: Mine’s a letter about what her son owed.

DEJA: (from the window, not looking up) I can hear y’all.

They freeze. Then resume, quieter.

JAMAL: (sitting beside EARL, gently) Granddaddy. Can I see?

EARL hesitates, then lets him take the printout.

JAMAL: (scanning it) You got Major Lane.

EARL: Major Lane is gone.

JAMAL: And Prince.

EARL: Prince is gone.

JAMAL: Prince was a tailor in Charleston. Free. He’s the one who bought...

EARL: (sharp) I know what Prince was. I’ve been reading that tree since three o’clock this morning.

JAMAL: You left Dinah.

EARL: Dinah stays. (Beat.) Dinah’s ours.

JAMAL: They’re all ours, Granddaddy.

EARL: Dinah’s the one they did it to. That’s who we come from.

JAMAL: We come from the Major too. That’s how Dinah had Prince.

EARL takes the printout back. Rolls it up tight. Holds it like a rifle.

DEJA: Forty-two. (Nobody.) Forty-three.

ASHLEY wanders to the window.

ASHLEY: How many people have you done?

DEJA: Today?

ASHLEY: Total.

DEJA: Eleven hundred and something.

ASHLEY: Did anybody ever come in and say, “Actually, we owned people, my bad”?

DEJA: (considering her) You’d be surprised what people say to a window.

ASHLEY: Like what?

DEJA: A man last week told me his great-granddaddy was a deputy in Mississippi. Then he asked if that mattered. I said there’s no box for deputy. He said, “There should be.” Then he filled it out anyway and cried the whole time.

ASHLEY: Did you give him the money?

DEJA: I don’t give anybody anything. I type.

LILY: (rising, coming to the window) There should be a box.

DEJA: Take it up with council. Eleven public meetings. Nobody asked for a box that says “complicated.”

LEROY: Lily. Sit down.

LILY: I’m just talking to her.

LEROY: You’re talking at her so I can hear.

LILY: Then hear.

A silence. BERNICE speaks without turning her head, to no one in particular.

BERNICE: I know what’s in that tree.

EARL: Bernice.

BERNICE: I’ve known since 1958. Your mother told me, Earl. She sat on her porch on Ocean View Boulevard, looked at my hair, and said, “You’ll do. You’ll make pretty babies with my son. We have the Lane hair.” (Beat.) Like it came over in a basket. Like the Major brought it as a gift.

EARL: She was proud.

BERNICE: She was proud of a rape, Earl.

The room goes still. Even DEJA stops her sunflower seeds. BERNICE takes off the sunglasses. She is crying, and has been for some time.

BERNICE: And so was I. God forgive me. When Leroy was born and came out light, I thanked Jesus. Out loud. In the hospital. “Thank you, Jesus, he’s got the Lane color.” The nurse heard me. She was as dark as a Bible. I never forgot her face. I’ve seen her face every time I looked at my son.

A long pause. EARL speaks very low.

EARL: They put the light ones in the wardroom.

LEROY: Daddy?

EARL: In the Navy. The stewards. The light ones served the officers’ table. Silver, linen, “Yes, sir, more coffee, sir.” The dark ones went down to the galley, in the heat. (He looks at his hands.) Twenty-two years I was in the wardroom. I knew why. I let it carry me. I let the Major carry me all the way to my pension. (He holds up the rolled printout.) I blacked him out with four Sharpies, and I wore his face down here to ask for the money.

Nobody has anything to say to that.

DEJA: Forty-four.

The elevator dings. JASMINE enters, still wearing her school lanyard, carrying a white envelope. She sees all of them and stops.

JASMINE: Well. The whole family. I should have brought folding chairs.

LEROY: I thought you had parent conferences.

JASMINE: I did. I left. (She sits beside him. She holds the envelope out.) This came Saturday.

LEROY: What is it?

JASMINE: Open it.

He opens it. Reads. Reads again.

LEROY: (very quietly) You applied.

JASMINE: In March.

LEROY: You didn’t tell me.

JASMINE: I didn’t tell a soul. (Beat.) My people were sharecroppers in Yazoo County, and before that they were property, and before that nobody wrote anything down. There’s nobody on my side to black out. I’m approved. Five million. It comes in August.

Silence. LILY sits down. ASHLEY’s mouth opens. JAMAL looks at his mother as if she has walked out of a painting.

LEROY: So we don’t need mine.

JASMINE: No, baby. We don’t need yours.

LEROY: Then why’d you come?

JASMINE: Because I know you. And I wanted you to know before you got to that window that it was never about the money. Not for you. Not for her. (She nods at LILY.) Not for anybody in this room.

LEROY looks at the folder in his lap for a long time.

LEROY: Thirty-one years I’ve driven a brown truck. I carry other people’s packages up other people’s steps. Televisions. Baby cribs. Boxes from people who love them. I never once carried anything up my own steps that I didn’t pay for with my knees. (Beat.) I wanted to be the one. One time. I wanted to come home and say, “Here. Your daddy got this.” (He laughs, without much in it.) And my wife beat me to it in March, and my daughter took a number to stop me.

LILY: (quietly) That’s not why I took a number.

LEROY: Then why?

LILY opens her folder. She doesn’t take anything out.

LILY: In college a professor told me I had a “powerful story.” She meant the slavery part. She didn’t want the rest. The tailor. The Major. Grandma thanking Jesus in the hospital. She wanted me to be one thing, because one thing fits on a syllabus. (Beat.) If I take the money, I have to be what the check says I am. Somebody it was done to. That’s all. And I’m not just that. Nobody in this room is just that. I’d rather be poor and the whole thing than rich and half of it.

LEROY looks at her. Something between them shifts, slightly, like a picture straightened on a wall.

BERNICE: (to DEJA, suddenly, across the room) Baby, are you applying?

DEJA: (surprised to be addressed) Me? No, ma’am.

BERNICE: Why not?

DEJA: Not eligible. My mother came from Mandeville in ‘94 with two suitcases and a nursing certificate. Nobody in my family was enslaved here, and nobody did any enslaving here. Nobody owes us anything, and we don’t owe anybody.

BERNICE: That sounds nice.

DEJA: (after a moment) It’s light. (She sets down her sunflower seeds.) You want to know the truth? Eleven hundred families have come to this window. I watched every one of them carry something up here. Some of it they want paid for. Some of it they want to put down. Some of it they’ve been carrying so long they don’t know it’s heavy. (Beat.) My mother told me we came here to be free of all that. And we are. But some nights I go home from this window and I feel like I’ve been reading other people’s mail from a house I’ll never live in. You all know exactly whose you are. Even the parts you hate. (She picks up a seed. Puts it back.) Light isn’t the same thing as free. Sometimes light is just lonely.

No one in the family has ever heard their inheritance described from the outside. They don’t know what to do with it.

DEJA: (pressing the button) Forty-seven.

The board clicks: NOW SERVING 47. LEROY stands. He walks to the window with his folder. LILY stands too and comes to stand beside him with hers. They reach the counter together.

DEJA: One at a time.

LEROY looks at his daughter. Then he holds his hand out to his father.

LEROY: Daddy. Give me the tree.

EARL hesitates. Then he walks the rolled printout to the window and puts it in LEROY’s hand.

LEROY: (to DEJA) Can I attach documents?

DEJA: Supporting documents, yes.

LEROY slides his application through the slot. Then the blacked-out tree. Then he holds out his hand to LILY. After a long moment, she gives him her letter. He slides that through too.

LEROY: All of it. The application, the tree, and my daughter’s letter about the tree. Let the city figure out what we are. That’s the city’s job. Ours is to tell it.

LILY: They’ll deny it, Daddy.

LEROY: Then they’ll be denying the truth instead of a lie. That’s a better thing to be told no about.

DEJA looks at the three documents. She stamps each one. The stamp is the loudest sound in the play.

DEJA: Received.

The clock reads 4:59. EARL sits down heavily. BERNICE moves over two seats and sits beside him for the first time. She takes his hand. They don’t look at each other.

ASHLEY has drifted to the window behind DEJA, the real window, the one that looks out over C Street, where the late sun is coming in hard and gold. She has picked up one loose sheet of EARL’s tree that fell to the floor. She holds it up to the glass. The light comes through the paper. Under the Sharpie, the names show, backward but legible.

ASHLEY: Granddaddy. Sharpie doesn’t work. You can read them through it.

EARL: (not looking) I know, baby.

ASHLEY: (reading, slowly, sounding them out backward, in the gold light) Josiah Lane. Major. Dinah. No last name. Prince Lane, tailor. (Beat.) Ned. Eleven years old. Owned by Prince Lane. (Beat.) Sukey. Margaret. Prince Lane Junior. Owned. Owner. Owned. Owner.

The family listens. DEJA listens. Nobody stops her.

ASHLEY: Earl. Bernice. Leroy. Jasmine. (Beat.) Lily. Jamal. (Beat.) Ashley.

She lowers the paper. Then, after a moment, she turns and presses it flat against the service window, from the outside, so that DEJA can read it too. DEJA leans forward and reads. She reads all of it.

The clock reaches 5:00. DEJA does not close the window. Lights fade slowly on the paper against the glass, the names showing through.

END OF PLAY TWO

My Thoughts: Obviously, the second play is more nuanced and complex about the moral issue facing the family. It is clear that the AI model is more powerful now with its use of words. But I feel like humor is a better way to the heart for me than dead on moral dilemma. And this realization for me poses an interesting quandry. The 2026 version of the play is clearly more powerful but the feeling tone of the first play left me smiling about the ridiclous antics of the grandparents. The use of the sharpie on the family tree in the second play did not leave me smiling.

Could it be that three years of AI development have left creative production of plays more removed from the human condition? It is an interesting question.

Good morning!