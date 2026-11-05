Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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I'm one of those 520 subscribers. You have made "something out of nothing." (There is a children's book by that name.)

I value your writing! I also enjoy your writing.

Big difference between the 2023 version and the 2026 version. I like the later version.

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