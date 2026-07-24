This is a story of political echo chambers in an unremarkable American family. To protect the privacy of the unsuspecting, I won’t reveal names. The whole affair left me saddened about the hold of the political on human life. There is no happy ending to this story, just an uneasy détente between the open-minded and the closed-minded. Here is the story.

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The other day, I came across an interview of Amy Webb on the Peter McCormack Show. It was my first introduction to Webb. After a few minutes of listening, I found myself drawn to her intelligence, mannerisms and facial features. She seemed like someone I would love to have a conversation with about the universe. Why the attraction? Was it her voice, which I associated with smart people in my past? Was it the curly red hair? My long-time readers know my weaknesses. Morning with Hannah I shouldn’t overthink things and just appreciate discovering a new personality.

Webb is an expert in the field of strategic foresight. I never knew there was such a thing before. Strategic foresight. Another plus in Webb’s column for me. She had my attention now. When she started to talk about her quirkiness and awkward attempts at dating, I felt a kinship. Basically, Webb had no clue about dating which was me in high school. She literally listed her resume on a dating site. I presented [name deleted] with my resume in high school in order to impress [name deleted]. She was valedictorian in her class at Lloyd C. Bird High School. For me, valedictorians were the hottest girls on the planet! (smile)

[name deleted] was unimpressed with my resume. (sigh)

Curiosity led me to tool around and learn more about Amy Webb. I discovered her TED Talk and it was splendid. She regaled her audience with her awful dating experiences and how she learned to game the algorithm. I was truly impressed. And she was Jewish. A smart woman turns the tables on shallow men and finds the man who meets her exacting requirements. Very cool.

When I came across a delightful link to a story about online dating and Webb in The Free Press, I texted the link to someone I know who is young and who wants to find a wealthy husband, get married, and have children before thirty. So I sent the link in a spirit of empathy and discovery. I included this message “The things people do to date and find a husband….” https://www.timesofisrael.com/she-wanted-a-husband-so-she-did-the-math/

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Two days later, I received this disapproving text with a weeping icon “Not times of Israel bro.” So, let’s talk about this disconnect as it is a sign of echo chambers crossing paths in real life.

Had the young person read the opinion piece, she would have found a funny and insightful perspective about dating and online honesty. The use of math to find a husband, which Webb demonstrated, should be a nice inspirational read for anyone in the dating market. However, I did not close my eyes to the source of wisdom. It did not occur to me that Times of Israel is a tainted source for human insight into winning the dating game.

What do you make of the young person’s inability to see value in the piece on the merits and perceive only "Times of Israel?" Is this prejudice? Bigotry? Antisemitism?

Because I refuse to believe antisemites are in my circle of associates, I concluded there were other psychological blocks at play. First, there is raw political bias. I don’t live my life in politics. For me, life comes before politics. However, I believe the young person in question could not see beyond “The Times of Israel.” The young person presumed any and all opinions in the source must be politically evil. Guilt by association, regardless of the topic.

What does online dating have to do with politics?

There is a name for this logical fallacy. It is called a genetic fallacy. It means a light opinion piece about online dating is judged on the origin of the story. The actual content could be great, wonderful, inspirational! Irrelevant to the reader who cares about the evil words Times of Israel and nothing else. The young person has erased a high-quality essay from her mind because the hate for the Times of Israel platform is so great!

These prejudices and biases render people less wise, not more wise. I am not like this. I can receive value from any source. Some essays may cause my eyes to roll but at least I don’t close my mind to high-quality essays because of the source—even the Times of Israel.

Due to high politicization in the public square, the person I know has lost the mental skill of discernment. Why close one’s mind to the wisdom of Amy Webb because her opinion piece appeared in a tainted source? I don’t think this way. The brand name does not cause my mind to shut down.

I suggest the person in question is wired for closed-mindedness. I am just the opposite and this goes back to my genetic makeup. I can find value in an article regardless of the platform. I asked an AI about this echo chamber response to the same piece. The AI suggested to me “low source cue dependency and high cognitive flexibility. You view content as independent of its delivery vehicle. The response you received represents high source cue dependency, where the delivery vehicle acts as an absolute barrier to entry, trapping the reader in a closed cognitive loop.”

Conclusion: If we live our lives in a closed cognitive loop, we will lose out on the abundant blessings of life in the larger world. I was drawn to Amy Webb. I cared not that she was Jewish. My mind doesn’t work that way. I did notice her high intelligence and red curly hair. It did not occur to me that someone’s mind would shut down at the sight of Times of Israel.

As I have often written, my people are in the larger world. Who Are My People?