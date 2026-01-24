“Leaving now for the hospital” — text message to my wife

It was hard to find the hospital. If you have ever driven in the UCSD/La Jolla area, you know there is no rhyme or reason to the layout of buildings. At least to my mind. I made a wrong turn and found myself stuck in the UCSD Medical School parking lot. I turned on a different, more user friendly travel app and found myself after an anxious ten-minute drive dodging students and pedestrians at the main parking structure. I was nervous as I parked the car. I wanted to be supportive, to say the right thing.

I walked towards the elevator. A maintenance worker gave me directions to the Jacobs wing. The lobby and long hallway were so beautiful. I pushed a button and found myself on the oncology floor. I asked the reception desk nurse for “Henry Adams.” She said Henry was having his wound dressing changed and that I should wait in the waiting room. The wait wouldn’t be long. The room was immaculate like something out of a futuristic short film. No evidence of the messiness of life. Splendid views of La Jolla. And all around me in their rooms were patients in the shadow of mortality.

I began to read my book, Notes to John, by Joan Didion. Who was I kidding? My thoughts were on my friend, Henry. Reading was a futile mask for my nerves.

The clear doors to the waiting room opened. The nurse telling me it was time. I stepped towards the door and the masked woman introduced herself. She was happy to see me. It was not the reception nurse. The woman whose face I could not see, save for her eyes, was Henry’s wife. I immediately expressed my sympathy as a friend. She thanked me profusely for coming to visit Henry. Henry loved to have visitors. Visits meant more to Henry than I would ever know.

I am talking with Henry’s wife and she was excusing herself for having to step away. She had to pick up the kids from school and then bring them to the hospital to visit their Dad. Life goes on even as one’s husband lies in pain on his hospital bed. Life goes on.

=========

“Right there. His room is right there.” — reception desk nurse

It was the experience of placing my right hand on the cool door handle I remember. I took a deep breath and opened the door. Henry was expecting me.

“Wink, Wink, it is so good to see you,” welcomed Henry. As I walked in, the first person I saw was another masked woman sitting on the couch across from Henry. “This is my Mom. Mom, this is my friend Wink.” I could only see Mom’s eyes but her eyes were free of tears and sadness. Through her eyes, I could feel a mother’s presence for her ailing son. It is an odd sensation to only know a person through their eyes.

Henry was lying on his back. He appeared weak, emaciated and in notable pain. A few months ago, I knew pain on a hospital bed. The pain created a bond between me and Henry. Henry told his Mom that we were members of a Book Club. It was a love of American history and U.S. Presidents that brought us together every two or three months since 2022. We enjoyed free wheeling conversations about presidents from all points on the political spectrum. We didn’t do dogma and slogan words. We just talked, disagreed without being disagreeable, and reveled in a search for understanding. And Still He Lived The Book Club The Book Club and Eisenhower The Language of Klingons An Ordinary Book About An Ordinary Man

Henry was eager to tell me his story. We all in the Book Club were expecting Henry to be on the rebound by now. After the operation last year, he was back on his feet and attending Book Club meetings again. Another final surgery was scheduled for this month and this whole matter would be behind Henry. Life didn’t work out that way.

In late December, Henry had a series of setbacks. The January operation was cancelled as a result. Henry was no longer able to eat, so he was on a feeding tube. Debris from the feeding tube seeped out and into Henry’s intestine and abdomen which created tremendous pain. Not only was Henry too weak for the surgery but he was now placed on an IV nutrition tube. The doctors warned Henry this was not permanent, only a temporary fix.

The whole time Henry is telling me this story, his eyes are closing and opening. The pain from the wound on his side is there. I tried to keep things light with Henry and crack a sorry quip or two. Laughter is welcomed relief from pain, if only for a moment.

If nothing was done, Henry would die. His only hope to get back to baseline was a second round of chemo this month. There were no guarantees but he had responded well to chemo last year. If the second round of chemo worked, great, Henry would get back to baseline and have his operation and get off the IV nutrition. If the second round of chemo did not work, it was time for hospice. Henry wanted the Book Club to know he was facing death. His wife vetoed that e-mail as too dark. She insisted Henry revise and edit his notice to the Book Club. The approved version read: In the meantime, I‘m not able to eat as I was through my tubes, which means I’m getting IV nutrition. That’s a short term solution while I’m getting chemo. If the chemo doesn’t work to get me eating through my tubes again, that will likely be the end of the road for me.

I stayed a long time with Henry. I was present and wanted him to stay positive through the pain. The body responds to the mind, I believe. Henry is a brave and vulnerable man right now. How many of us would welcome visitors in our darkest hour?

His kids are as young as 10 years old.

=========

When I returned home that evening, I shared with my wife all of the details from start to finish. Everyone wore masks, except for Henry. She allowed some time to pass before saying “You did good to visit your friend. Some people wouldn’t do that.”

Think of Henry before you complain about anything today.