As I drifted off to sleep last night, I thought about Hanukkah. I wanted to say a few words about a holiday I never celebrated. Hanukkah was just not a thing in the African Methodist Episcopal church. As I got older, however, I learned from my college and law school roommates about spinning the dreidel and how Hanukkah was sometimes perceived as a work around for Christmas. And who can forget the Hanukkah Song performed by Adam Sandler on Saturday Night Live?

I woke up this morning to different emotions.

=========

By now, many of you are aware of the mass murder during a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach, Australia. 12 people are confirmed dead. 29 others are wounded, some in critical condition. I write of a human tragedy, not a Jewish nightmare. Two of the live images will haunt me for some time. One is of the Bondi Beach shooter “taking shots at a Jewish man who refuses to take cover and stands up pointing his finger at him.” That’s what old men do when they have had enough of fear and hate. I would buy that defiant man a gin and tonic if he is ever in America’s finest city. Another image is of a hero who tackled a shooter to the ground and wrestled the rifle away from the terrorist. Stunning bravery in real time.

Whenever anyone is targeted because of their heritage, I become you. You become me:

Jewish Americans (especially Soviet Jews) — Whenever someone is treated poorly due to religion or ethnic group, I become you. You become my people. Before October 7, 2023, I felt this way as part of my innate nature and character. I feel even more strongly this way now in light of increased antisemitism. In an emotional podcast with Bari Weiss of The Free Press, Sheryl Sandberg shared her deepest fears. To be Jewish in a world gone mad. Sandberg turned to a friend and asked “Are you going to hide me?” I heard those words and thought, I will hide anyone because you are my people. Are you going to hide me?” Source: Who Are My People?, June 21, 2024

=========

I think of my friends who happen to be Jewish. She’s Jewish And I Want to Say the Right Thing Correction — I think of my friends. One day, artificial intelligence (AI) will neuter evil doers who would kill innocents. The AI will disable and block the neural pathways so that terrorists are rendered incapable of pulling the trigger. That day will come in the future and it will be a blessing of artificial super intelligence (ASI).

But for now, I can only feel shame for what some humans are capable of doing. It is a sad day in Bondi Beach and for our world. I urge all who celebrate Hanukkah to push these events out of your minds for the next eight nights, to spare the young from horrific images, and to have the absolute best Hanukkah imaginable!

Spin that dreidel!

Intro: this is a song, that uh, ther’es alot of Christmas songs out there, but not

Too many about hanukkah, so I wrote a song for all those nice little Jewish

Kids who don’t get to hear any hanukkah songs--here we go...



Put on your yarmulke, here comes hanukkah

Its so much fun-akkah to celebrate hanukkah,



Hanukkah is the festival of lights,

Instead of one day of presents, we have eight crazy nights.



When you feel like the only kid in town without a x-mas tree, heres a list of

People who are jewish, just like you and me:



David lee roth lights the menorrah,

So do james caan, kirk douglas, and the late dinah shore-ah



Guess who eats together at the Carnegie Deli,

Bowzer from sha-na-na, and arthur fonzerrelli.



Paul newmans half jewish; Goldie Hawn’s half too,

Put them together--what a fine lookin’ jew!



You don’t need Deck the halls or Jingle Bell Rock

Cause you can spin the dreidel with captain kirk and mr. spock--both jewish!



Put on your yalmulka, it’s time for hanukkah,

The owner of the Seattle Super Sonics celebrates hanukkah.



O.j. simpson-- not a jew!

But guess who is...hall of famer Rod Carew--(he converted!)



We got Ann Landers and her sister dear abby,

Harrison Ford’s a quarter jewish--not too shabby!



Some people think that Ebenezer Scrooge is,

Well, he’s not, but guess who is: all three stooges.



So many jews are in show biz--

Tom Cruise isn’t, but I heard his agent is.



Tell your friend veronica, it’s time you celebrate hanukkah

I hope I get a harmonica, on this lovely, lovely hanukkah.



So drink your gin-and-tonic-ah, and smoke your marijuanic-ah,

If you really, really wanna-kah, have a happy, happy, happy, happy

Hanukkah­. Happy Hanukka! — The Hanukkah Song by Adam Sandler