It is a funny thing how coincidence unfolds in one’s life. Over the last two weeks, I thought long and hard about this thing called Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the singularity. Sure, Musk and a few AI insiders declared we entered the singularity in early January 2026. And certainly events that happened over Christmas and the stunning arrival of Moltbook on January 27, 2026 supported this forecast. The more I thought about it, however, the more it occurred to me that the singularity, the transition phase where the future is no longer recognizable or predictable due to technological change, is a personal matter. I settled upon February 22, 2026 as my personal place on the spectrum. February 22 was intuition, nothing more and echoed the date of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine. Nothing logical, pure felt synchronicity. “Carl Jung defined synchronicity as an acausal connecting principle. It refers to ‘meaningful coincidences’ where an internal psychological state (such as a dream, thought, or feeling) aligns with an external physical event in a way that is not caused by one another, yet feels deeply significant to the observer.”

I drew a line through February 22 last week on my calendar.

=========

On February 22, 2026, Citrini Research published a visionary scenario about the coming two years. The prophetic memo stepped ahead in time to June 2028 and examined how the sweep of AI in the economy rendered the job market unrecognizable. The authors are uber bullish on AI which translates into an uber bearish forecast. Few essays garner 10 million views on X and spark a 1.7 percent loss on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Will AI Doom Us All? The Market Can’t Decide The 2028 Global Intelligence Crisis memo laid bare anxiety about the coming weeks, and months ahead. It is unsettling to me how one essay by a small research firm spooked the animal spirits on Wall Street. Who Is Citrini Research?

Citrini Research provides insights on thematic equity investing and global macro trading—with cross-asset, lateral thinking. Their motto is “you’ll never have to ask ‘what’s the trade?”” The firm has over 165,000 subscribers and a presence on Substack where they are clearly into the AI future. Are they short sellers? Are they genuine? Are they on the mark? They are clearly uber bullish on AI and aware of the consequences for jobs. My wife would not approve.

Much of the research memo was over my head. I am not afraid to admit my limitations. However, the language towards the end of the vision resonated with me. It made sense of trends in AI computing and the idea that we are in the quiet before the storm. Allow me to share the salient passages:

“While the politicians bicker, the social fabric is fraying faster than the legislative process can move.

The Occupy Silicon Valley movement has been emblematic of wider dissatisfaction. Last month, demonstrators blockaded the entrances to Anthropic and OpenAI’s San Francisco offices for three weeks straight. Their numbers are growing, and the demonstrations have drawn more media coverage than the unemployment data that prompted them.

It’s hard to imagine the public hating anyone more than the bankers in the fallout of the GFC, but the AI labs are making a run at it. And, from the perspective of the masses, for good reason. Their founders and early investors have accumulated wealth at a pace that makes the Gilded Age look tame. The gains from the productivity boom accruing almost entirely to the owners of compute and the shareholders of the labs that ran on it has magnified US inequality to unprecedented levels.

Every side has their own villain, but the real villain is time.

AI capability is evolving faster than institutions can adapt. The policy response is moving at the pace of ideology, not reality. If the government doesn’t agree on what the problem is soon, the feedback loop will write the next chapter for them.”

=========

Conclusion: The experts are divided on the future of AI. I would place Citrini Research in the camp of the bullish who foresee severe job disruptions. There are others who believe AI is just autocorrect and word prediction machines. There is nothing to see here. One of my favorite readers sugested I read the views and opinions of AI essayist Gary Marcus on Substack. Marcus believes we are being sold a lot of hype. I am eager to read Marcus and I thank the reader for this suggestion.

I am open to all views and opinions on the coming transition phase to the 2030s. No one has all the answers. The experts are divided. Even my wife and I are divided. These are signs of the times. I am most certain about one thing—February 22, 2026 is a good date for marking this new epoch in the human condition.