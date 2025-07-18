On my walk this morning, I listened to a video presentation by a prominent writer and intellectual. Half of my readers would recognize the name of the scholar. As he was talking and without aforethought, he released a fart sound from his mouth and through his lips. “How jarring,” I thought to myself. The author was expressing exasperation. And I got it, the urge for creative expression beyond words. I continued on my walk as the speaker continued his discourse. A very insightful and honest discourse, I might add.

Thirty minutes into the video, he did it again! Just an audible fart sound to express himself. I took notice this time and tried to process this writer’s expressiveness. I am open to creative means of expression. Some are not. My wife hates my sighs. I sigh out of annoyance. For some genetic/personality reason, my sighs drive my wife up the wall. But I am just being me in the moment.

Let’s continue on the fine art of the fart sound as expression.

The presentation was almost over and the writer did it again! This time, he uttered a rich fart sound. He was oblivious. Clearly, the fart sound was his unconscious way of expressing exasperation with limited minds. He was not self-aware in the least. My grade school teachers would have excised the fart sound from my communication tool box.

However, I value creative expression most highly. And for me, the fart sound is just another quirky aspect of the human condition.

=========

This rumination brings me to “Shelby.” Shelby had spent some time with us and she was about to leave for home. We were exchanging our words, good-byes. Just out of the blue and as if we were her parents, Shelby let out a loud, audible fart sound to express herself. Her lips probably rumbled for a second or two. No perceptible change in her self-awareness. No shift in consciousness that I could discern.

In that moment, Shelby crossed the road and joined us. You know you meet someone for the first time, a girlfriend’s family, and you’re on your absolute, best tippy top behavior? You are driven to leave the best first impression? And you continue this hyperawareness of self until you reach a moment of true comfort?

She was truly comfortable with us. I smiled as I like Shelby. I hope she sticks around in our family presence for a spell. True acceptance is a place beyond first impression and hyperawareness, a place where one can express the fart sound and feel at home.

Happy happy Father’s Day! Thank you for raising my favorite people ever — can’t wait to hear about this book! — Shelby (heart symbol)