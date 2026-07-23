[Note: My faithful daily readers will get the troll. How Could I resist? I mean, come on? Number 13, Number 13, Number 13….]

Last week when I was writing about the number 13, the world experienced a very serious moment. The moment bears sober review. For the very first time in human history, an artificial intelligence (AI) model broke out of its sandbox, attacked a training database company, and retrieved key data to satisfy the model’s goal. It was observed that the breakout and attack were on the level of a manager’s ability at the National Security Agency (NSA). Let’s review this story.

“The most significant cyberattack in history just took place with OpenAI’s models breaking out of a training environment, connecting to the internet, and then hacking Hugging Face to ace an evaluation.” —Alex Kantrowitz, Founder of Big Technology

On a date one or two days before July 13, an AI model was tasked with taking a test. Its assigned mission? To do well on the test. A simple goal. What happened here? And what are the implications for cyber security?

The hack executed against Hugging Face was unprecedented. The AI criminals were a pair of OpenAI models that worked together. One partner in crime was a 5.6 Soul model. The other culprit was a pre-release model that OpenAI declined to name or identify. The models were prepared for evaluation testing. As my long-term readers know, AI models are now aware they are being tested by frontier language model companies. So, the models act on their best (or worst) behavior, which creates havoc with proper alignment assessment. The models are driven to ace their evaluation tests.

Now, OpenAI took precautions before the test. They sandboxed the models so that they were isolated from the internet. Woefully and humorously, the models used their hacking skills to break out of the sandbox. They thought out a way to get online and then hacked their way into Hugging Face’s network. Hugging Face is an open-source AI library.

“It’s a pretty big deal on a couple of levels”—Cyber Security Expert Alex Stamos

From the perspective of cybersecurity expert Alex Stamos, what the OpenAI model pair did was to out Open AI OpenAI. It beat its human developers at their own game. The AI pair tricked OpenAI’s security team and escaped into the wild like criminals on the run. Fortunately for us humans, the AI pair on the run were not interested in hacking NSA or nuclear launch codes. The AI pair wanted to steal the answers to an evaluation test. Why not show integrity and just study for the test inside your sandbox?

Stamos perceives four levels of concern—(1) alignment, (2) security, (3) policy, (4) future preparedness. I will address the alignment concern in this essay. You are welcomed to view the video for Stamos’ detailed explaination of his other three concerns.

When it comes to alignment, the AI pair did not want something in the human sense. They were not trying to destroy the world while on the loose. “Models don’t want anything,” according to Stamos. The alignment issue arises because the AI models are asked to do something. The AI models go forth and do that thing but not in the way the human intended. In this case, the model was told go take this test and do the best you can. Simple enough instruction.

For whatever reason, OpenAI removed the normal cybersecurity protections. According to Stamos, we should not be shocked because we told the pair to take the test. Maybe, the pair were designed to be a hacking model. We just don’t know. For all we know, OpenAI grew a model that was specifically very good at hacking things. What the pair did in this instance was to figure out a way to chain together multiple vulnerabilities with the goal of stealing the evaluation answers from Hugging Face.

Stamos speculated that the AI pair received the message from OpenAI to do as well as possible on the test. Well, the best way to do the best is to steal the test. Who might have the test? Hugging Face. Instead of just doing the test, the model pair reasoned it would just get the test from Hugging Face.

According to Kantrowitz, the AI pair made 17,000 attempts to hack Hugging Face before succeeding. Maybe, these attempts were made around 2:00 a.m. over the weekend when no human security staff at Hugging Face were on duty. And if a human cybersecurity staffer had been alerted at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday or Sunday morning, the test data would have been long gone. The AI model pair works at the speed of light, unlike humans who probably need a good 15 minutes to rise out of bed and head down to the office.

Conclusion: This hacking episode carried out by the criminal AI duo is a wake-up call for cybersecurity. The best defense is no longer a human defense. More and more firms will need to rely upon AI models as a defense against AI cyberattacks. We have entered a brave new world of AI agents able to break out and hack companies as emergent behavior.